1865 - Discoverer Ramon Perea and partner sell Pico Canyon oil claim to Edward Beale & Robert Baker for $300 [story]
Fredericks Takes Third at Nationals in 10k
| Thursday, May 22, 2025

The Master’s University’s Hannah Fredericks finished third in the final of the 10000m on the first day of competition at the 2025 NAIA Track & Field National Championships on the campus of Indiana Wesleyan University on Wednesday, May 21.

In addition to the other teams and the high-caliber athletes, everyone had to compete against the conditions, which were cold, wet and windy.

“I don’t think it affected too much,” said TMU Head Coach Daniel Rush. “It wasn’t the worst conditions we’ve ever competed in by far. It was a little cold, a little windy and a little rainy, and we train in that frequently, particularly for distance running. So I really don’t think it affected us too much. You’ll see a little more of an effect in the sprints and the field events where warmth is generally more desired. So times were a little slower on average, and I think it affected everyone pretty equally. I don’t think our results today would have been very different in different conditions.”

In the final track meet of her legendary career, Fredericks settled into the back of the field for the first few laps of the 25-lap 10k race before surging through the pack to settle into third for the final half of the race. The two runners who finished ahead of her pulled away early from the pack and never let up.

“I definitely went out faster than I thought, so it wasn’t actually the race I was thinking it was going to be at all,” Fredericks said. “And I was running alone for most of the race, so it was sweet to just embrace the race the Lord had. I’m also thankful for the season He has allowed me to have since this was my last 10k race most likely, so it gave me time to reminisce as I was grinding it out alone out there. But overall, a super-sweet race and a super-sweet way to close it out.”

Coach Rush pointed out that the objective of a distance race like the 10k normally is to be patient and not go out too fast too soon.

“With any 10k, the race is so long that the first mistake you can make is to make too many moves,” Rush said. “Too aggressive, too early, too anxious, too antsy. So the (goal) is always to tuck in, be invisible, and normally that would have been a very good strategy. This race started out a little faster than usual, so it became spread out very quickly and there was no way to be invisible. It would have been preferable if she was a little closer to the front when those moves were made. But at the end of the day, the two ladies that beat her are two of the most talented Americans that the NAIA has ever seen. They are both freshman and so it’s no shame to lose to girls like that. And Hannah should be very proud of that race. Running it by herself for that long, it was a very gutsy race and third place is incredibly impressive for what she was given tonight.”

Fredericks still has the 5k to run, and is also a candidate to run in the final of the 4 x 800 relay final for the team.

The rest of day one was filled with prelims, with the women’s 4 x 800 team of Emma NelsonRebekah NiednagelSuzie Johnson and Ellen Palmgren qualifying the team for the finals with a time of 9:19.13, good for second in the heat.

Nate Day also qualified for the finals in the 1500m with a time of 4:00.58. Cedar Collins’ time of 4:05.46 in the same heat just missed getting into Friday’s final.

Niednagel also ran in the women’s 1500m, putting down a time of 4:55.73. The men’s 4 x 800 team of Connor Ybarra, Andrew Cross, Jack Warmack and Domenic Ghiorso ran an 8:10.04.

Day two on Thursday will feature the finals of the men’s and women’s 4 x 800 relay. It will also have the prelims of the men’s and women’s 800m, and the men’s and women’s 5k, all of which will feature TMU athletes.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.
Community Invited to Participate in Local Backpack Drive Thru July 31
Three local professionals are joining forces to kick off the Backpack Drive, a community-focused initiative designed to support students at Canyon High School and SCV Foster Youth by collecting backpacks stocked with essential school supplies.
Public Health Launches Eaton Fire Soil Testing Program
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is launching a residential soil lead testing program in the area downwind of the Eaton Fire.
Barger Leads Fire Disaster Recovery Roundtable in Washington, D.C.
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger served in a lead role at a bipartisan congressional roundtable discussion on wildfire disaster recovery, hosted in the U.S. Capitol by Representatives Judy Chu and Brad Sherman and Senator Alex Padilla.
Barger Leads Fire Disaster Recovery Roundtable in Washington, D.C.
LASD Launches “Virtual Deputy” Program to Enhance Public Service for Non-Emergency Calls
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Palmdale Station has officially launched the Virtual Deputy program,an innovative online platform designed to improve service delivery for non-emergency matters, reduce response times, and more effectively allocate law enforcement resources while offering added convenience for citizens.
LASD Launches “Virtual Deputy” Program to Enhance Public Service for Non-Emergency Calls
Annual Enrollment Data Shows Slowing Decline in Overall School Enrollment
The California Department of Education released 2024–25 school enrollment data on DataQuest, showing that the decline in public school enrollment has begun to slow. 
Annual Enrollment Data Shows Slowing Decline in Overall School Enrollment
LASD: May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is reminding drivers to always look twice for motorcycles.
LASD: May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
Whitesides Introduces BRUSH Act to Improve Wildfire Resilience in Shrublands
 Rep. George Whitesides joined Rep. Dave Min to introduce the Building Resiliency and Understanding of Shrublands to Halt Fires Act, a bipartisan bill aimed at addressing the growing threat of wildfires in shrubland ecosystems across the Western United States.
Whitesides Introduces BRUSH Act to Improve Wildfire Resilience in Shrublands
CHP Ramps Up Holiday Roadway Patrols Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend
As Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial beginning of summer, the California Highway Patrol urges drivers and passengers to prioritize safety by buckling up before each trip.
CHP Ramps Up Holiday Roadway Patrols Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend
May 22 – May 26: The Cube to Host Largest Spring Hockey Cup Tournament Yet
The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, will host the Spring Hockey Cup Tournament from Thursday, May 22 through Monday, May 26.
May 22 – May 26: The Cube to Host Largest Spring Hockey Cup Tournament Yet
June 24-July 31: SCV Water’s Scout Days Program Returns for Summer 2025
The Santa Clarita Water Agency has announced the return of its Scout Days program for the third consecutive year.
June 24-July 31: SCV Water’s Scout Days Program Returns for Summer 2025
Today in SCV History (May 21)
1978 - St. Francis Dam site becomes a State Landmark [story]
state landmark dedication
Santa Clarita Valley Schools Celebrate Graduation Ceremonies
See the list of graduation ceremonies scheduled for the end of the 2024-25 school year in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Santa Clarita Valley Schools Celebrate Graduation Ceremonies
Planet Fitness Offers Free High School Summer Pass Program
For teens, Summer means freedom. But it also means irregular sleep patterns, boredom and increased screen time without the school routine. For a fifth summer, Santa Clarita Planet Fitness is inviting high school students ages 14 - 19 to work out for free once school is out as a part of the nationwide High School Summer Pass program.
Planet Fitness Offers Free High School Summer Pass Program
May is Older Americans Month, Explore Senior Resources
May is Older Americans Month and the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer & Business Affairs urges everyone to rethink what aging really looks like and celebrate the vibrant, powerful roles older adults play in our lives and communities.
May is Older Americans Month, Explore Senior Resources
Extended Period of Hot Weather Predicted
The Los Angeles County Fire Department reminds Santa Clarita Valley residents that an extended period of hot weather is expected now through Friday, May 23, throughout Los Angeles County, with highs in the 90s to lower 100s, away from the coast.
Extended Period of Hot Weather Predicted
May 24: CSUN to Host ‘After The Fires, A Retreat On Environment, Regeneration’
After the Eaton and Palisades fires, many people were left without homes, jobs and resources. The results of how families and communities were impacted may have come from a lack of accessibility to information and services including educating residents on strategies for handling unexpected situations.
May 24: CSUN to Host ‘After The Fires, A Retreat On Environment, Regeneration’
Whitesides Introduces Amendment to Ensure Chiquita Landfill Help is Not Taxed
U.S. Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, has introduced an amendment to the Federal budget reconciliation process that would ensure families affected by Chiquita Canyon Landfill are not unfairly taxed on the assistance they receive.
Whitesides Introduces Amendment to Ensure Chiquita Landfill Help is Not Taxed
Off-Duty Sheriff’s Deputy Dies in Crash on San Francisquito Canyon Road
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has announced that Daniel V. Chavira, 21, an off-duty deputy, was killed in a multivehicle collision on San Francisquito Canyon Road on Monday, May 19.
Off-Duty Sheriff’s Deputy Dies in Crash on San Francisquito Canyon Road
Fire Survivor Self-Certification Program Launched
As of today, Los Angeles County is rolling out a Building Plan Self-Certification Pilot Program designed to streamline plan review and help homeowners rebuild faster following the Eaton and Palisades Fires.
Fire Survivor Self-Certification Program Launched
June 5: Small Business Council, Mastering the Art of Scaling Small Businesses
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Small Business Council will present "Growth on the Horizon: Mastering the Art of Scaling Small Businesses" on Thursday, June 5 at 4-6 p.m.
June 5: Small Business Council, Mastering the Art of Scaling Small Businesses
