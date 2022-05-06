Free Children’s Drum Circle at Remo Music Center

Uploaded: , Friday, May 6, 2022

By Press Release

The Remo Music Center and Rhythm, Wellness and You in Valencia will be offering a free kid’s drum circle every Saturday at 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. beginning May 15, (closed May 28 for Memorial Day weekend).

No experience necessary, no reservations needed.

The Remo Music Center is dedicated to providing an atmosphere where people from all walks of life, of all ages, with or without a musical background, can experience making music with others in a welcoming, friendly, non-challenging environment.

Follow on Facebook at facebook.com/remormc to see schedule changes and for other drum circle programs.

For more information contact wellness@remo.com.

Remo Music Center

28101 Industry Drive

Valencia, CA 91355

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...