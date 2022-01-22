Free COVID PCR Testing, Vaccines Offered at L.A. County Assessor Offices

Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang announced a corroborative effort with County Public Health officials that will include free COVID-19 vaccinations, booster shots, and PCR testing at three District Offices on Monday Jan. 24, Wednesday Jan. 26 and Sunday Jan. 30.

The “Pop-Up Vaccinations Sites” will include Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson Vaccination and Boosters for all eligible ages, while the testing will be the polymerase chain reaction (PCR). This will be on a first-come, first-serve basis and the pop-up site will be outside the Signal Hill District Office, Lancaster Regional Office, and South El Monte District Office.

At all sites, there will be:

Free COVID-19 Vaccines for age 5+. A guardian must be present for minors.

Free first dose, second dose and boosters for Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Free COVID-19 PCR Testing for all ages available. A guardian must be present for minors.

No appointment will be needed

“If you haven’t been vaccinated yet or received the booster shot, now is the time to avail yourself of it.” Assessor Prang said. “I am thankful that our Office in partnership with the County Public Health Department are making these free vaccinations, booster shots, and testing available to all who need them. I always say that we are in this together and together we will beat back this virus and its variants.”

The Scheduled Sites are:

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24

South District Office, 1401 E. Willow St., Signal Hill, CA 90755

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26

Lancaster Regional Office, 251 E. Avenue K-6, Lancaster, CA 93535

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30

East District Office, 1190 Durfee Ave., South El Monte, CA 91733

