1962 - Walt Disney donates bison herd to Hart Park
Bison
Free Mulch, Compost Available for Santa Clarita Residents
| Wednesday, Apr 16, 2025
Mulch and Compost

The city of Santa Clarita is launching a pilot program to offer residents free mulch and compost created from processed yard waste and food waste that has been recycled.

The program is a partnership with organic waste recycler, Agromin, to provide the material to qualified residents within the city of Santa Clarita. The program is a way to give back to the community for doing a great job in separating organic waste while meeting regulations required by Senate Bill 1383.

The compost and mulch are made from organic material that would otherwise end up in landfills. By participating in this program, you are playing an important role in closing the recycling loop, allowing more room in landfills and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Plus, you’ll enjoy healthier plants and gardens.

Residents can place orders of Compost 100 using one coupon code and orders of Cover Mulch using a second coupon code. Compost 100 is a material to use in flower beds and gardens that enriches the soil and will help vegetation grow. Cover mulch is a finishing touch to landscaping and helps to control erosion and prevent weed growth. Visit GreenSantaClarita.com/Compost to start your order and retrieve the coupon code. This material is only available in bulk and will not be bagged currently. Residents may pick up compost at no cost with a truck or trailer, where Burrtec staff will scoop the loose material into the truck or trailer bed, or delivery can be arranged for a fee. Coupon codes are valid through June 15, 2025.

For more information, including quantity limitations and instructions on how to participate, please visit GreenSantaClarita.com/Compost. For further questions please call Environmental Services at (661) 286-4098.
