Free Old Town Newhall Weekend Shuttle Launched

To alleviate parking and make it easier for residents and visitors to explore Santa Clarita’s Premier Arts and Entertainment District in Old Town Newhall, the city has launched the free Summer Shuttle Service Pilot Program beginning Friday, July 11.

The Santa Clarita City Council approved this new pilot shuttle program for Old Town Newhall during the regular meeting of the city council on Tuesday, July 8.

This new free service, nicknamed the OTN Shuttle, operates every 10 minutes throughout the weekend and makes a continuous loop throughout Old Town Newhall with convenient stops near parking areas and popular destinations.

Shuttle Hours: Fridays: 7–11:45 p.m., Saturdays: 2-11:45 p.m., Sundays: 2-8:15 p.m.

Stops conveniently loop through parking areas and all your favorite Old Town Newhall spots.

Track the shuttle in real time with the Santa Clarita Transit app.

Riders can board or disembark at the following bus stops, in order:

9th Street & Main Street – Stop #20012

Market Street & Railroad Avenue – Stop #40072

Newhall Community Center – Stop #40017

Market Street & Pine Street – Stop #40029

6th Street & Main Street – Stop #40038

Main Street & Newhall Avenue – Stop #40040

Market Street & Walnut Street – Stop #40055

Walnut Street & 8th Street – Stop #20264

Walnut Street & Lyons Avenue – Stop #40064

Back to 9th Street & Main Street – Stop #20012

View the stop locations and more information at SantaClaritaTransit.com/OTN-Shuttle/.

