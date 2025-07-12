header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 12
1900 - Pacific Telephone & Telegraph establishes Newhall exchange; SCV gets first phone [story]
old telephone
Free Old Town Newhall Weekend Shuttle Launched
| Saturday, Jul 12, 2025

To alleviate parking and make it easier for residents and visitors to explore Santa Clarita’s Premier Arts and Entertainment District in Old Town Newhall, the city has launched the free Summer Shuttle Service Pilot Program beginning Friday, July 11.

The Santa Clarita City Council approved this new pilot shuttle program for Old Town Newhall during the regular meeting of the city council on Tuesday, July 8.

This new free service, nicknamed the OTN Shuttle, operates every 10 minutes throughout the weekend and makes a continuous loop throughout Old Town Newhall with convenient stops near parking areas and popular destinations.

Shuttle Hours: Fridays: 7–11:45 p.m., Saturdays: 2-11:45 p.m., Sundays: 2-8:15 p.m.

Stops conveniently loop through parking areas and all your favorite Old Town Newhall spots.

Track the shuttle in real time with the Santa Clarita Transit app.

Riders can board or disembark at the following bus stops, in order:

9th Street & Main Street – Stop #20012

Market Street & Railroad Avenue – Stop #40072

Newhall Community Center – Stop #40017

Market Street & Pine Street – Stop #40029

6th Street & Main Street – Stop #40038

Main Street & Newhall Avenue – Stop #40040

Market Street & Walnut Street – Stop #40055

Walnut Street & 8th Street – Stop #20264

Walnut Street & Lyons Avenue – Stop #40064

Back to 9th Street & Main Street – Stop #20012

View the stop locations and more information at SantaClaritaTransit.com/OTN-Shuttle/.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

July 14: Hart Park Officially Transfers to City of Santa Clarita Control

July 14: Hart Park Officially Transfers to City of Santa Clarita Control
Saturday, Jul 12, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita has officially signed off on the walk-thru/hand over of William S. Hart Park, said officials from Supervisor Katheryn Barger's office in a statement released on Friday, July 11.
FULL STORY...

Free Old Town Newhall Weekend Shuttle Launched

Free Old Town Newhall Weekend Shuttle Launched
Saturday, Jul 12, 2025
To alleviate parking and make it easier for residents and visitors to explore Santa Clarita’s Premier Arts and Entertainment District in Old Town Newhall, the city has launched the free Summer Shuttle Service Pilot Program.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Voices Episode Seven Podcast Available Now

Santa Clarita Voices Episode Seven Podcast Available Now
Saturday, Jul 12, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the release of the seventh episode of Santa Clarita Voices, the city’s official podcast, that highlights the stories, experiences and conversations from city leaders and unique members of the Santa Clarita community.
FULL STORY...

Outdoor Basketball Courts at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex Closed Until Aug. 21

Outdoor Basketball Courts at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex Closed Until Aug. 21
Friday, Jul 11, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that due to the construction of the new Rink Sports Pavilion, the outdoor basketball courts at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex will be closed effective Friday, July 11 and remain closed until Aug. 21.
FULL STORY...

Enjoy Transportation Options for Santa Clarita Concerts in the Parks

Enjoy Transportation Options for Santa Clarita Concerts in the Parks
Friday, Jul 11, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita's Concerts in the Park series, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, at Central Park every Saturday evening from July 12 through Aug. 30, is back for its 35th year.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Call for Artists: Old Town Newhall Fine Art Festival
The Santa Clarita Artists Association invites all fine artists to apply to its inaugural Old Town Newhall Fine Art Festival. The festival will be held Oct. 11-12.
Call for Artists: Old Town Newhall Fine Art Festival
July 16: COC Board to Accept Report on COC Foundation Gifts 2023-24
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, July 16, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 3 p.m.
July 16: COC Board to Accept Report on COC Foundation Gifts 2023-24
July 14: Hart Park Officially Transfers to City of Santa Clarita Control
The city of Santa Clarita has officially signed off on the walk-thru/hand over of William S. Hart Park, said officials from Supervisor Katheryn Barger's office in a statement released on Friday, July 11.
July 14: Hart Park Officially Transfers to City of Santa Clarita Control
Aug. 24: Brunch & Bloom ‘A Fundraising Event’
Scarlet Hope Southern California invites the Santa Clarita Valley community to its inaugural Brunch & Bloom fundraiser on Sunday, Aug. 24 at 11 a.m.
Aug. 24: Brunch & Bloom ‘A Fundraising Event’
Fourth Annual Business for Artists Conference Seeks Speakers
The city of Santa Clarita and SantaClaritaArts.com is seeking speakers and proposals for the Fourth Annual Business for Artists Conference.
Fourth Annual Business for Artists Conference Seeks Speakers
Free Old Town Newhall Weekend Shuttle Launched
To alleviate parking and make it easier for residents and visitors to explore Santa Clarita’s Premier Arts and Entertainment District in Old Town Newhall, the city has launched the free Summer Shuttle Service Pilot Program.
Free Old Town Newhall Weekend Shuttle Launched
Santa Clarita Voices Episode Seven Podcast Available Now
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the release of the seventh episode of Santa Clarita Voices, the city’s official podcast, that highlights the stories, experiences and conversations from city leaders and unique members of the Santa Clarita community.
Santa Clarita Voices Episode Seven Podcast Available Now
Today in SCV History (July 12)
1900 - Pacific Telephone & Telegraph establishes Newhall exchange; SCV gets first phone [story]
old telephone
July 15: Regular Board Meeting of the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its next regular board meeting on Tuesday, July 15.
July 15: Regular Board Meeting of the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency
CalArts Website Wins 2025 Circle of Excellence Gold Award From CASE
For its innovative new website, California Institute of the Arts has earned a 2025 Circle of Excellence Gold Award from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education.
CalArts Website Wins 2025 Circle of Excellence Gold Award From CASE
Junior Cotillion Santa Clarita Chapter Now Enrolling Students in SCV
The National League of Junior Cotillions has announced the appointment of Brooke Wanberg as the new NLJC Director for the Santa Clarita Chapter.
Junior Cotillion Santa Clarita Chapter Now Enrolling Students in SCV
July 26: Rancho Camulos Hosts History Event, ‘The El Camino Real Bells’
The Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark Museum will host a special history event on Saturday, July 26, featuring the story of Mrs. A.S.C. Forbes and the creation of the El Camino Real Bells.
July 26: Rancho Camulos Hosts History Event, ‘The El Camino Real Bells’
Outdoor Basketball Courts at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex Closed Until Aug. 21
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that due to the construction of the new Rink Sports Pavilion, the outdoor basketball courts at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex will be closed effective Friday, July 11 and remain closed until Aug. 21.
Outdoor Basketball Courts at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex Closed Until Aug. 21
Enjoy Transportation Options for Santa Clarita Concerts in the Parks
The city of Santa Clarita's Concerts in the Park series, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, at Central Park every Saturday evening from July 12 through Aug. 30, is back for its 35th year.
Enjoy Transportation Options for Santa Clarita Concerts in the Parks
Legacy | Andre and Renaud Veluzat: Rebuilding Historic Melody Ranch Studio
Leon Worden of the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society sits down with Andre and Renaud Veluzat, owners of the historic Melody Ranch Studio. This interview was first broadcast on SCVTV in 2014.
Legacy | Andre and Renaud Veluzat: Rebuilding Historic Melody Ranch Studio
Today in SCV History (July 11)
2007 - Moore's sub sandwich shop, abandoned 2 years earlier, demolished as derelict building; now partially Newhall roundabout [story]
Moores sub shop
July 19: Free Catalytic Converter Etching Event
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, in partnership with Harley-Davidson of Santa Clarita and LA Police Gear, will host a free ‘ETCH & CATCH' Catalytic Converter Etching Event 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday, July 19.
July 19: Free Catalytic Converter Etching Event
Overnight Closures on I-405 for Pavement Rehabilitation Project
The California Department of Transportation has announced overnight closures along Interstate 405 through the Sepulveda Pass for k-rail installation.
Overnight Closures on I-405 for Pavement Rehabilitation Project
SCV School Districts Seek Children with Special Needs
Do you know a child with special needs? The Santa Clarita Valley Special Education Local Plan Area and its member school districts actively seek out all individuals with exceptional needs, from birth to age 22, including infants and children attending private schools.
SCV School Districts Seek Children with Special Needs
July 23: Teen Game Day, Giant Games at Newhall Library
The Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a Teen Game Day: Giant Games event, Wednesday, July 23, 3:30-4:30 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
July 23: Teen Game Day, Giant Games at Newhall Library
Jason Gibbs | Celebrating 35 Years of Music Under the Stars with Concerts in the Park
There are summer traditions and then there are Santa Clarita summer legends. For 35 years now, families, friends, neighbors and music lovers alike have gathered under the open skies of Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350 to experience something truly special: Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union.
Jason Gibbs | Celebrating 35 Years of Music Under the Stars with Concerts in the Park
July 19: Hot Wheels, Die Cast Swap Meet
Family Customs will host a Hot Wheels & Die Cast Swap Meet, 8 a.m.- noon, Saturday, July 19.
July 19: Hot Wheels, Die Cast Swap Meet
Aug. 7: Triumph Foundation 2025 Gala at the Peterson Automotive Museum
The Triumph Foundation 2025 Gala will be held 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7 at the iconic Peterson Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.
Aug. 7: Triumph Foundation 2025 Gala at the Peterson Automotive Museum
July 18: SCAA Plein Air Artmaking at Marina Park
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will be hosting a Plein Air Outdoor Artmaking and public meet up Friday, July 18, 9 a.m.-noon at Marina Park.
July 18: SCAA Plein Air Artmaking at Marina Park
SCVNews.com