Free Same-Day COVID-19 Tests Now Available to L.A. County Residents

Uploaded: , Friday, Apr 17, 2020

By Press Release

Free, same-day COVID-19 tests are now available for all L.A. County residents who have COVID-19 symptoms including fever, cough and difficulty breathing.

The following factors do not affect eligibility for a COVID-19 test:

* Immigration status

* Insurance status

* Age

* Underlying health issues

Health equity is central to Los Angeles County’s mission to build a network of free COVID-19 testing sites. There are currently 29 operational sites throughout the county. There are both drive-up and walk-up sites.

To ensure the sites prioritize people who need it most, only people who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 are eligible for these testing services at this time.

Appointments are necessary. Here are the steps to make a test appointment:

* Visit the website lacovidprod.service-now.com/rrs

* Answer a series of questions. The answers determine if you are eligible for an appointment.

* If you are eligible, you will receive an appointment confirmation number by email.

* Bring the confirmation number and photo ID to your appointment.

* People with no access to the Internet can dial 2-1-1 for help making an appointment.

* People without a car can be tested as long as they have an appointment. The sites can accommodate pedestrians.

* There are NO walk-up appointments available for people who do not register.

For a full list of locations and answers to questions about testing, go to covid19.lacounty.gov.

There is a helpful instructional video to prepare you to take the test. Test results may take up to 3-4 days. Positive test results will be notified with a phone call. Negative test results will be notified by email.

For more information, visit https://covid19.lacounty.gov/testing. To schedule a test, visit https://lacovidprod.service-now.com/rrs.

