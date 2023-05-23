May 25: Free Screening ‘Star Wars: Return of the Jedi’ 40th Anniversary

Exactly 40 years ago, to the day of this event, the third Star Wars film was released in theaters, which completed the science fiction trilogy that would change movies forever. On Thursday, May 25 the 40th Anniversary screening of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi will be presented at the Newhall Family Theatre for the Arts, 24607 Walnut St., with special guests and Santa Clarita Valley residents, actor Kevin Thompson and his wife Tracey.

Kevin Thompson portrayed several Ewoks in the film, doing many of the amazing stunts. He will be joined by other guests who were part of the creation of the film, including Special Effects Technicians Kirk Thatcher and Kevin Pike, stuntman Mike Cassidy and Unit Production Manager Miki Herman. The pre-screening discussion will be led by Santa Clarita Mayor Jason Gibbs.

The doors open at 6 p.m. when patrons will get to mingle with the 501st and Rebel Legion and meet some of the special guests.

At 7 p.m. the pre-screening discussion will feature stories about the making of the film. “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi” will screen at approximately 7:30 p.m.

The event is free and no reservations are needed. Kevin Thompson and his wife Tracey, who wrote the book, “My Journey to Endor,” are instead asking attendees to donate to their charity, Little People of America.

Star Wars has been a cultural force for almost 50 years, since the release of the first part of the trilogy “Star Wars: A New Hope” in May 1977.

The impact to the movie industry and to fandom continues to grow, with every new film, television show and product being anticipated and analyzed. This unique celebration will offer fans, new and old, the opportunity to appreciate all the work that went into creating this film and how that added to the Star Wars legacy.

For more information and to make a donation to Little People of America, please visit KevinThompson-40thJedi.eventbrite.com.

