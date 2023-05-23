May 25: Free Screening ‘Star Wars: Return of the Jedi’ 40th Anniversary

Exactly 40 years ago, to the day of this event, the third Star Wars film was released in theaters, which completed the science fiction trilogy that would change movies forever. On Thursday, May 25 the 40th Anniversary screening of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi will be presented at the Newhall Family Theatre for the Arts, 24607 Walnut St., with special guests and Santa Clarita Valley residents, actor Kevin Thompson and his wife Tracey.
Kevin Thompson portrayed several Ewoks in the film, doing many of the amazing stunts. He will be joined by other guests who were part of the creation of the film, including Special Effects Technicians Kirk Thatcher and Kevin Pike, stuntman Mike Cassidy and Unit Production Manager Miki Herman. The pre-screening discussion will be led by Santa Clarita Mayor Jason Gibbs.
The doors open at 6 p.m. when patrons will get to mingle with the 501st and Rebel Legion and meet some of the special guests.
At 7 p.m. the pre-screening discussion will feature stories about the making of the film. “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi” will screen at approximately 7:30 p.m.
The event is free and no reservations are needed. Kevin Thompson and his wife Tracey, who wrote the book, “My Journey to Endor,” are instead asking attendees to donate to their charity, Little People of America.
Star Wars has been a cultural force for almost 50 years, since the release of the first part of the trilogy “Star Wars: A New Hope” in May 1977.
The impact to the movie industry and to fandom continues to grow, with every new film, television show and product being anticipated and analyzed. This unique celebration will offer fans, new and old, the opportunity to appreciate all the work that went into creating this film and how that added to the Star Wars legacy.
Memorial Day weekend is quickly approaching and many Californians are preparing to kick off the summer with a holiday gathering or road trip. Beginning at 6:01 p.m. on Friday, May 26, the CHP will implement a statewide Maximum Enforcement Period in anticipation of the increased traffic that often accompanies the Memorial Day holiday weekend. The Maximum Enforcement Period will continue through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 29.
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking artwork for an upcoming exhibit located at the Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St., Newhall, CA 91321. This art exhibition is seeking artwork depicting the theme of "Video Games."
Easton Johnson won the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Men's Golf National Championship and The Master's University team finished second in the team competition at Las Sendas Golf Club in Mesa, Ariz. on Friday, May 19.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond recently joined fellow proponents of Proposition 28, passed by voters in 2022, to launch the Promise of Proposition 28 during a press conference to discuss how funding for the program to bring arts and music to California schools will be implemented.
College of the Canyons is returning from the California Community College Athletic Association Track & Field State Championships with some new hardware as sophomores Milca Osorio and Layne Buck combined for three top-eight finishes while garnering both All-State Team and All-American honors for the respective performances.
Help The Painted Turtle, a local nonprofit that gives children with serious medical conditions the chance just to be kids in a safe and inclusive environment, collect important items to keep camp clean, safe and most of all fun for the campers!
No. 19 College of the Canyons saw its postseason run come to a close on the final day of the California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Regional Final with a 5-4 extra-innings loss at No. 2 Saddleback College on Sunday.
SEATTLE - With a patriotic salute and special celebration, Princess Cruises welcomed one of the few surviving Tuskegee Airmen onboard Discovery Princess in Seattle Sunday as he arrived for his celebratory cruise to Alaska, marking an early commemoration for his 100th birthday.
Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
