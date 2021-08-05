Free Summer Concerts Coming to L.A. County Library Beginning Aug. 7

This August, enjoy live music at select library locations! L.A. County Library will feature five free concerts from a diverse lineup of artists.

The concerts, sponsored by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, are a part of the L.A. County Department of Arts and Culture’s Free Concerts in Public Sites program, which provides support to organizations wishing to present accessible, quality music programming at community venues throughout L.A. County.

The artists are a part of the Department of Arts and Culture’s Musicians Roster, a comprehensive database of local musical performers that reflect diverse genres and cultures.

“Featuring free concerts at our libraries provides our customers a safe outlet to enjoy entertainment with their communities,” said Skye Patrick L.A. County Library director. “We are looking forward to seeing our customers come to our libraries to enjoy safe in-person programming.”

“Music brings people together. After a challenging year, we are proud to support free community arts, employ hundreds of musicians, share the music of diverse cultures, and offer safe family-friendly activities this summer,” said Department of Arts and Culture Director, Kristin Sakoda.

Summer concerts include:

Sat, Aug 7, 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. INCA the Peruvian Music & Dance Ensemble at Temple City Library

Tue, Aug 10, 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. – Sgt. Peppers Beatles Tribute Band at Manhattan Beach Library

Wed, Aug 11, 6:30 p.m. – 8 :00 p.m. – Adelaide Pilar at Lawndale Library

Tue, Aug 17, 6:30 p.m.– 8:00 p.m. – Carol Bach-Y-Rita at La Crescenta Library

Tue, Aug 31, 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Flogging Seagulls at Quartz Hill Library

For more information on the concert series, please visit: LACountyLibrary.org/summer- concerts

About L.A. County Library

Founded in 1912, LA County Library is one of the largest and most innovative library systems in the US. It offers free public resources including books, music, multimedia materials, computer and internet access, and educational and recreational services to 3.4 million residents across 3,000 square miles through its 85 community libraries, 1 institutional library, and mobile fleet of 14 vehicles, including 3 Bookmobiles, 6 MākMō (maker mobiles), and 5 Reading Machines. L.A. County Library is dedicated to reducing barriers and increasing access to and equity of public services for all. To learn more, visit LACountyLibrary.org.

