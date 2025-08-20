Free Summer Concerts & Movies Return To L.A. County Parks

The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is thrilled to announce the return of a favorite summer tradition – free summer concerts and movies across 34 county parks this August and September.

These wonderful community events were made possible by the support and partnership of the Los Angeles County Probation Department.

Whether it is enjoying free live music, dancing to great tunes with family, friends and neighbors or enjoying a movie under the stars, LA County Parks offers free entertainment options at no cost for all ages, in an accessible family-friendly environment. LA County Parks celebrates our parks as vital gathering places that nurture culture, encourage social interaction, and create lasting memories. These shared experiences bring neighbors together and show the importance of parks as welcoming spaces for all.

Featuring bands and artists from a variety of genres such as Suave, Shero K-Pop Dance, Emery Beckles, One Shine Youth Service, Cheryl Jackson and Island Passion Band among many others. Movies range from A Minecraft Movie, The Wild Robot, The Little Mermaid, Wicked and The Sandlot among others.

Complete dates, times, movie titles and concert lineups listed per location:

–VAL VERDE PARK, 30300 W Arlington Road, Castaic, 91384 (661) 257-4014

Movie: 8/21, 6-8pm (Minecraft Movie)

Concert: 8/28, 5-9pm (Michael Haggins)

-ADVENTURE PARK, 10130 S. Gunn Ave, Whittier, 90605 (562) 698-7645

Concert: 8/29, 7-9pm (Suave)

Movie: 9/11, 5-7pm (A Minecraft Movie)

-ALLEN J. MARTIN PARK, 14830 S Giordano St., La Puente, 91744 (626) 918-5263

Concert: 8/22, 5-9pm (Hard Days Night)

Movie: 9/5, 4-6pm (Luca)

-AMIGO PARK, 5707 S. Juarez Ave., Whittier, 90606 (562) 908-4702

Movie: 8/29, 7:45-9:45pm (Captain America: Brave New World)

Concert: 9/5, 7-9pm (Suave)

-ATHENS PARK, 12603 S. Broadway Ave., Los Angeles, 90061 (323) 242-1899

Movie: 9/2, 7:30-9:30pm (Lilo and Stitch)

Concert: 9/18, 6-9pm (Sonora Mayor)

-BASSETT PARK, 510 Vineland Ave., Bassett, CA 91746 (626) 333-0959

Movie: 9/19, 4-6pm (The Little Mermaid- original)

Concert: 9/27, 5-9pm (Shero K-Pop Dance)

-BELVEDERE PARK, 4914 E. Cesar Chavez Ave., Los Angeles, 90022 (323) 260-2342

Concert: 8/28, 5-9pm (Grupo Salvage)

Movie: 9/18, 7:45-9:45pm (Moana 2)

-MARY M. BETHUNE PARK, 1244 E. 61st St., Los Angeles, CA 90001 (323) 846-1895

Concert: 9/4, 6-9pm (Sonora Santanera)

Movie: 9/11, 6-8pm (Lilo and Stitch)

-CHARTER OAK PARK, 20261 E. Covina Blvd., Covina, 91723 (626) 339-0411

Movie: 8/16, 6:30-8:30pm (Beauty and the Beast)

Concert: 9/12, 5-9pm (Shero K-Pop Dance)

-CITY TERRACE PARK, 1126 N. Hazard Ave., Los Angeles, 90063 (323) 260-2371

Movie: 9/3, 7:45-9:45pm (Moana 2)

Concert: 9/4, 5-9pm (Grupo Salvage)

-COL. LEON WASHINGTON PARK, 8908 S. Maie Ave., Los Angeles, 90002 (323) 586-7205

Concert: 8/28, 6-9pm (Band Tribute S-Robin Rountree)

Movie: 9/25, 6-8pm (Teenage Ninja Turtles)

-E “MAGIC” JOHNSON PARK, 905 E. El Segundo Blvd., Los Angeles, 90059 (323) 942-8457

Movie: 9/25, 7-9pm (A Minecraft Movie)

Concert: 9/25, 6-9pm (One Shine Youth Service)

-E. RANCHO DOMINGUEZ PARK, 15116 S. Atlantic Ave., Compton, 90221 (310) 603-3724

Concert: 8/30, 7-9pm (Emery Beckles)

Movie: 9/16, 5-7pm (The Wild Robot)

-EL CARISO PARK, 13100 Hubbard St., Sylmar, 91342 (818) 367-5043

-Movie: 8/21, 7:30-9:30pm (Sonic 3)

-Concert: 9/20, 6-9pm (Red Stone Muziq)

-EUGENE OBREGON PARK, 4021 E. 1st St, Los Angeles, CA 90063 (323) 260-2344

-Movie: 8/26, 6-8pm (Holes)

Concert: 9/4, 5-9pm (City of Angels)

-FRANKLIN D. ROOSEVELT PARK, 7600 Graham Ave., Los Angeles, 90001 (323) 586-7228

-Concert: 9/6, 1-4pm (Sonora Mayor)

-Movie: 9/23, 7-9pm (The Sandlot)

-GEORGE LANE PARK, 5520 W. Ave. L-8, Lancaster, 93536 (661) 722-7780

Concert: 9/13, 6-9pm (Island Passion Band)

Movie: 9/18, 5-7pm (DC League of Super-Pets)

-GEORGE WASHINGTON CARVER PARK, 1400 E. 118th St., Los Angeles, 90059 (323) 357-3030

Concert: 8/21, 5-9pm (Jexzi)

Movie: 8/28, 6:45-8pm (Lilo and Stitch)

HELEN KELLER PARK, 12521 S. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, 90044 (323) 241-6702

Movie: 8/21, 7:45-9:30pm (A Minecraft Movie)

Concert: 8/28, 5-9pm (Green Heart)

JACKIE ROBINSON PARK, 8773 East Avenue R Littlerock, 93543 (661) 944-2880

Movie: 9/24, 5:30-7pm (Lilo and Stitch)

Concert: 9/26, 5:30-9pm (Susie Hansen)

JESSE OWENS PARK, 9651 South Western Ave., Los Angeles, 90047 (323) 241-6704

Concert: 8/9, 1-4pm (Cheryl Jackson)

Movie: 9/9, 6-8pm (Mufasa)

-LOMA ALTA PARK, 3330 N. Lincoln Ave., Altadena, 91001 (626) 398-5451

Movie: 8/21, 6-8pm (The Wild Robot)

Concert: 8/28, 6-9pm (Susie Hansen)

-MAYBERRY PARK, 13201 E. Meyer Road, Whittier, 90605 (562) 944-9727

Movie: 9/18, 5-7pm (A Minecraft Movie)

Concert: 9/20, 7-9pm (Onix)

-MONA PARK, 2291 E. 121st Street, Compton, 90222 (310) 603-3729

Concert: 9/22, 5-9pm (Redstone Muzic)

Movie: 8/28, 6:45-8:30pm (A Minecraft Movie)

-PAMELA PARK, 2236 Goodall Ave., Duarte, 91001 (626) 357-1619

Movie: 8/28, 6:30-8:30pm (The Lion King)

Concert: 9/6, 5-9pm (Las Colibri)

-RIMGROVE PARK, 747 N. Rimgrove Drive, La Puente, 91744 (626) 330-8798

Movie: 9/5, 4-6pm (Moana 2)

Concert: 9/19, 5-9pm (Sonsoles)

-RUBEN SALAZAR PARK, 3864 Whittier Blvd., Los Angeles, 90023 (323) 260-2330

Movie: 8/21, 7:45-9:30pm (Inside Out 2)

Concert: 9/16, 5-9pm (Complices Latin Band)

-SAN ANGELO PARK, 245 S. San Angelo Ave., La Puente, 91746 (626) 968-2666

Concert: 9/12, 5-9pm (Smooth Touch)

Movie: 9/25, 4-6pm (Zombies 4)

-SAYBROOK PARK, 6250 E. Northside Drive, Los Angeles, 90022 (323) 724-8546

Movie: 8/20, 7:45-9:30pm (Sonic 3)

Concert: 8/27, 5-9pm (Los Doques)

-SORENSEN PARK, 11419 Rose Hedge Drive, Whitter, 90606 (562) 908-7763

Concert: 9/12, 7-9pm (Red Hot)

Movie: 9/25, 5-7pm (Captain America: Brave New World)

-STEPHEN SORENSEN PARK, 16801 East Ave. P., Lake Los Angeles, 93591 (661) 264-1249

Concert: 8/21, 5-8:30pm (DS40 Movement Band)

Movie: 8/22, 5-7pm (Wicked)

-TED WATKINS PARK, 1335 E. 103rd St., Los Angeles, 90002 (323) 357-3032

Concert: 8/30, 1-4pm (Greg Rose Orchestra)

Movie: 9/23, 5-8pm (Sonic 3)

-VALLEYDALE PARK, 5525 N. Lark Ellen Ave., Azusa, 91702 (626) 334-8020

Concert: 8/29, 5-9pm (Rosalie Elena)

Movie: 9/17, 6:30-8:30pm (The Sandlot)

-WILLIAM STEINMETZ PARK, 1545 S. Stimson Ave., Hacienda Heights, 91745 (626) 855-5383

Movie: 8/22, 6-8pm (Avatar Way of the Water)

Concert: 9/5, 5-9pm (Red Stone Muziq)

For more information on Concerts and Movie Nights, visit LA County Parks on Instagram @lacountyparks, or visit our website at www.parks.lacounty.gov/summer/

