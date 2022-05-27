Free Summer Trolley to Six Flags Returns to Santa Clarita

The city of Santa Clarita’s free Summer Trolley will make its grand return to Santa Clarita, offering rides to visitors and residents beginning Friday, May 27, through Sept. 11. The Summer Trolley will provide service to premier hotel properties and tourism destinations, including Westfield Valencia Town Center, Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor.

The popular Summer Trolley runs daily beginning at 9:45 a.m. picking up riders from the Hyatt Regency Valencia/Westfield Valencia Town Center, Courtyard by Marriott/Embassy Suites, Holiday Inn/Springhill Suites/Residence Inn and Best Western. Return trips to those locations depart from Six Flags daily, beginning at 6:00 p.m. with the last trolley leaving at 10:00 p.m. Sunday through Friday and 10:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

The Summer Trolley’s nighttime service allows residents and hotel guests to ride in style to the Westfield Valencia Town Center (Hyatt Regency Valencia stop), which is filled with signature shopping opportunities and destination dining, including The Cheesecake Factory, Slaters 50/50 and Lazy Dog in addition to favorites like Salt Creek Grille and BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse.

The trolley was built to reflect the iconic Brill Trolley Coach, which operated throughout Los Angeles in the early 1900s, featuring wooden style benches and leather hand straps for passengers while also offering upgraded cutting-edge transit technology, in addition to a vibrant exterior finish. In addition to a nostalgic style, the trolley is also powered by compressed natural gas (CNG), producing fewer emissions than a standard passenger car. The trolley is ADA compliant with a powered lift for those who may need assistance getting aboard.

See the full Summer Trolley schedule at Visit Santa Clarita. For more information about the Summer Trolley’s service to Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor, please contact Evan Thomason at (661) 255-4347 or by email at ethomason@santa-clarita.com.

