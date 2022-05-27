header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
May 27
1971 - Community preview night (pre-grand opening), Magic Mountain [story]
opening night ticket to Magic Mountain
Free Summer Trolley to Six Flags Returns to Santa Clarita
| Friday, May 27, 2022
Summer Trolley 2022

The city of Santa Clarita’s free Summer Trolley will make its grand return to Santa Clarita, offering rides to visitors and residents beginning Friday, May 27, through Sept. 11. The Summer Trolley will provide service to premier hotel properties and tourism destinations, including Westfield Valencia Town Center, Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor.

The popular Summer Trolley runs daily beginning at 9:45 a.m. picking up riders from the Hyatt Regency Valencia/Westfield Valencia Town Center, Courtyard by Marriott/Embassy Suites, Holiday Inn/Springhill Suites/Residence Inn and Best Western. Return trips to those locations depart from Six Flags daily, beginning at 6:00 p.m. with the last trolley leaving at 10:00 p.m. Sunday through Friday and 10:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

The Summer Trolley’s nighttime service allows residents and hotel guests to ride in style to the Westfield Valencia Town Center (Hyatt Regency Valencia stop), which is filled with signature shopping opportunities and destination dining, including The Cheesecake Factory, Slaters 50/50 and Lazy Dog in addition to favorites like Salt Creek Grille and BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse.

The trolley was built to reflect the iconic Brill Trolley Coach, which operated throughout Los Angeles in the early 1900s, featuring wooden style benches and leather hand straps for passengers while also offering upgraded cutting-edge transit technology, in addition to a vibrant exterior finish. In addition to a nostalgic style, the trolley is also powered by compressed natural gas (CNG), producing fewer emissions than a standard passenger car. The trolley is ADA compliant with a powered lift for those who may need assistance getting aboard.

See the full Summer Trolley schedule at Visit Santa Clarita. For more information about the Summer Trolley’s service to Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor, please contact Evan Thomason at (661) 255-4347 or by email at ethomason@santa-clarita.com.
Santa Clarita Officials Respond to Court’s CEMEX Decision

Santa Clarita Officials Respond to Court’s CEMEX Decision
Friday, May 27, 2022
A ruling by the U.S. District Court on May 25, 2022, vacates both the Interior Board of Land Appeals Decision made in 2019 and the Bureau of Land Management Decision made in 2015. As a result, BLM no longer has a valid decision indicating that the mining contracts are expired or terminated.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Bike to Work Challenge Winners Announced

Santa Clarita Bike to Work Challenge Winners Announced
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the winners of the 18th annual Bike to Work Challenge, which took place Monday, May 16, through Friday, May 20, 2022.
FULL STORY...

White Ribbon Campaign Reminds Students to Drive Safe

White Ribbon Campaign Reminds Students to Drive Safe
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with Frontier Toyota, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, is proud to sponsor the 2022 White Ribbon Campaign in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 16 Productions

Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 16 Productions
Monday, May 23, 2022
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 16 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, May 23 - Sunday, May 29.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Friday COVID Roundup: SCV Records One Additional Death, 474 Total
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed eight new deaths throughout L.A. County, which includes one new death reported in Santa Clarita, 5,800 new cases countywide and 173 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: SCV Records One Additional Death, 474 Total
Sept. 24: Soroptimist Int’l of Valencia Fundraiser ‘Bras for a Cause’
Soroptimist International of Valencia’s annual breast cancer awareness fundraiser “Bras for a Cause” returns Sept. 24, 2022 to the Hyatt Valencia. Now in its 19th year, the event’s theme is “Masquerade Gala.”
Sept. 24: Soroptimist Int’l of Valencia Fundraiser ‘Bras for a Cause’
L.A. County Unemployment Rate Falls to 5.5%, 13,000 Jobs Added
Los Angeles County’s unemployment rate fell to 5.5% in April from a revised 5.7% in March and employers in the county added 13,000 jobs to their payrolls according to recently released state numbers.
L.A. County Unemployment Rate Falls to 5.5%, 13,000 Jobs Added
Wilk’s Accountability Measure Passed by State Senate
Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced May 27 that Senate Bill 1271 has successfully passed the Senate Floor with unanimous support. The bill adds much-needed accountability to the state’s no-bid contracting process by ensuring there is ample opportunity for both oversight and review of a contract before renewal.
Wilk’s Accountability Measure Passed by State Senate
Castaic, Golden Valley Win Awards at Streets, Art, SAFE Film Competition
Students from two high schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District won awards for street safety video Public Service Announcements. Castaic High School and Golden Valley High School walked the red carpet for the Streets, Art, SAFE Film Competition Awards Ceremony at Raleigh Studios in Hollywood on Friday, May 20.
Castaic, Golden Valley Win Awards at Streets, Art, SAFE Film Competition
UCLA Will Require Indoor Masking to Resume Through June 15
The University of California, Los Angeles said May 26 it will reinstate an indoor mask policy as coronavirus cases surge in California and Los Angeles County.
UCLA Will Require Indoor Masking to Resume Through June 15
L.A. County to Deploy Mental Health Crisis Response Teams Across Metro System
The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health and the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced on May 26 they have entered into an agreement for Mental Health to pilot the provision of comprehensive crisis response services to individuals experiencing mental health crises while onboard Metro vehicles or at Metro stations.
L.A. County to Deploy Mental Health Crisis Response Teams Across Metro System
Cougars Ballentine, Osorio Combine for Three Top-Five Finishes at State Meet
College of the Canyons had two Cougars compete at the 2022 California Community College Athletic Association Track & Field State Championships hosted by Mt. San Antonio College May 20-21, with Matthew Ballentine and Milca Osorio finishing among the state's best in several events.
Cougars Ballentine, Osorio Combine for Three Top-Five Finishes at State Meet
June 9: Learn How to Prepare Corporate Documents at COC SBDC Webinar
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar Meetings, Minutes and Motions: Preparing Corporate Documents on Wednesday, June 9, from noon to 1 p.m.
June 9: Learn How to Prepare Corporate Documents at COC SBDC Webinar
CSUN Professor Headed to Nairobi to Lead Photojournalism Program
The chance to change an individual’s life for the better is something most people hope to have at least once in their lives. California State University, Northridge journalism professor David Blumenkrantz will have that opportunity this summer.
CSUN Professor Headed to Nairobi to Lead Photojournalism Program
Feds Arrest Valencia Postal Worker, Santa Clarita Man on Fraud Charges
Federal authorities arrested a United States Postal Service mail carrier and a Santa Clarita Valley man on Thursday morning for allegedly scheming to steal approximately $800,000 in unemployment insurance funds by using false claims of COVID-related job losses and stealing UI debit cards from the U.S. mail.
Feds Arrest Valencia Postal Worker, Santa Clarita Man on Fraud Charges
CalArts Students Featured on New John Tejada Album
The third compilation album featuring original works by California Institute of the Arts students in electronic music was released on May 5 by the nonprofit United Kingdom record label Touched Music.
CalArts Students Featured on New John Tejada Album
Saugus High Students Take Part in Walkout to Call for Stricter Gun Laws
About 150 Saugus High School students walked out of class Thursday, participants said, to protest for gun laws following the Robb Elementary School shooting Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas.
Saugus High Students Take Part in Walkout to Call for Stricter Gun Laws
Infant Formula Options Expanded for California’s WIC Families
SACRAMENTO – To further support California families while supplies of infant formula remain limited, the California Department of Public Health is adding a new flexibility by expanding purchasing options for the WIC (Women, Infants and Children) program.
Infant Formula Options Expanded for California’s WIC Families
June 11: Jack Russell’s Great White at The Canyon
The Southern California blues/hard rock band Great White first took a bite out of the rock scene in 1984 and since then has achieved worldwide success, encompassing sales of over six million records.
June 11: Jack Russell’s Great White at The Canyon
June 5: Newhall Marketplace ‘Hello Summer’ Event
The Newhall Marketplace "Hello Summer" event will be held at the Newhall Community Center on Sunday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
June 5: Newhall Marketplace ‘Hello Summer’ Event
Saugus High Students Win Award for PSA Video
Saugus High School students senior Alex McArdle and sophomore Joaquin Soto, with assistance from advisor Wade Williams, captured a $500 award for the Saugus High video program.
Saugus High Students Win Award for PSA Video
Wilk’s Whistleblower Protection Act Clears Another Hurdle
SACRAMENTO — State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Thursday that Senate Bill 947 has successfully completed its journey through the Senate, as it passed unanimously off the Senate floor.
Wilk’s Whistleblower Protection Act Clears Another Hurdle
Thursday COVID Roundup: 366 New SCV Cases; 6,245 New Cases Countywide
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday nine new deaths, 6,245 new cases countywide, 366 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID Roundup: 366 New SCV Cases; 6,245 New Cases Countywide
Select DMVs Extending Hours Beginning June
The California Department of Motor Vehicles will open 64 field offices, including Santa Paula, an hour earlier beginning Thursday, June 2, and ending Friday, Sept. 30.
Select DMVs Extending Hours Beginning June
