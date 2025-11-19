Free Thanksgiving Food Distributions In Assembly District 40

As the holiday season approaches, many families across the community are feeling the pressure of rising costs.

Local partners are stepping up in a big way to support neighbors who need extra help this season.

Below are several free Thanksgiving food distributions happening across our community. Please feel free to share these with friends, family, and anyone who might benefit, though supplies may be limited or and some events may require sign-up.

Upcoming Thanksgiving Food Giveaways

Organization: Samuel Dixon Family Health Center

-Location: 25115 Avenue Stanford, Valencia, CA 91355

-Date: Saturday Nov. 22

-Time: Arrive before 11 a.m.

-Reservations Required: Fill out this form, number of respondents limited

Organization: Christy’s Foundation Food Relief Program

-Location: 9301 Tampa Ave Ste 46, Northridge, CA 91324

-Dates: Thursday November 20 and Wednesday November 26

-Times: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Nov. 20 and 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Nov. 26

-Website: https://christysfoundation. org/christys-foundation- thanksgiving-turkey-grocery- giveaway/

Organization: SCV Veterans Collaborative (Must be a Veteran)

-Location: 16208 Sierra Hwy Canyon Country CA 91351

-Date: Saturday Nov. 22

-Time: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

-Reservations Required: Call (661) 993-5831 to check availability and reserve

Additionally, if anyone needs help connecting to food resources, or is looking for other support with state programs, such as CalFresh, please don’t hesitate to take a look at the”Help with State Agencies” webpage or reach out to Pilar Schiavo’s office. They’re here to help navigate resources and make sure every family in the community feels supported this holiday season.

