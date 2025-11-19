header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
November 19
2015 - Freak landslide begins to destroy section of Vasquez Canyon Road; earth moves for several weeks [video]
Vasquez Canyon Road
Free Thanksgiving Food Distributions In Assembly District 40
| Wednesday, Nov 19, 2025
Water drop


As the holiday season approaches, many families across the community are feeling the pressure of rising costs.

Local partners are stepping up in a big way to support neighbors who need extra help this season.

Below are several free Thanksgiving food distributions happening across our community. Please feel free to share these with friends, family, and anyone who might benefit, though supplies may be limited or and some events may require sign-up.

Upcoming Thanksgiving Food Giveaways

Organization: Samuel Dixon Family Health Center

-Location: 25115 Avenue Stanford, Valencia, CA 91355

-Date: Saturday Nov. 22

-Time: Arrive before 11 a.m.

-Reservations Required: Fill out this form, number of respondents limited

Organization: Christy’s Foundation Food Relief Program

-Location: 9301 Tampa Ave Ste 46, Northridge, CA 91324

-Dates: Thursday November 20 and Wednesday November 26

-Times: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Nov. 20 and 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Nov. 26

-Website: https://christysfoundation.org/christys-foundation-thanksgiving-turkey-grocery-giveaway/

Organization: SCV Veterans Collaborative (Must be a Veteran)

-Location: 16208 Sierra Hwy Canyon Country CA 91351

-Date: Saturday Nov. 22

-Time: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

-Reservations Required: Call (661) 993-5831 to check availability and reserve

Additionally, if anyone needs help connecting to food resources, or is looking for other support with state programs, such as CalFresh, please don’t hesitate to take a look at the”Help with State Agencies” webpage or reach out to Pilar Schiavo’s office. They’re here to help navigate resources and make sure every family in the community feels supported this holiday season.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Whitesides Introduces Bill Honoring Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer
Wednesday, Nov 19, 2025
Whitesides Introduces Bill Honoring Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer
Rep. George Whitesides introduced legislation to designate the Castaic Post Office in honor of the late Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer.
FULL STORY...
Nov. 22: ‘Christmas Dreams’ SCV All-Voice Barbershop Chorus
Wednesday, Nov 19, 2025
Nov. 22: ‘Christmas Dreams’ SCV All-Voice Barbershop Chorus
The "Christmas Dreams" concert presented by the Santa Clarita Valley All-Voice Barbershop Chorus will be held Saturday, Nov. 22 at 1:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CSUN’s Annual Powwow Celebrates 40 years of Bringing Together SoCal American Indian Communities
California State University, Northridge’s 40th annual Powwow returns to campus on Saturday, Nov. 29, in celebration of the American Indian communities of Los Angeles County and throughout Southern California.
CSUN’s Annual Powwow Celebrates 40 years of Bringing Together SoCal American Indian Communities
CalChamber Names Valladares ﻿CA’s Top Senator for Business Votes
Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) has been recognized by the California Chamber of Commerce for having the strongest pro-business and economic growth voting records in the State Senate.  
CalChamber Names Valladares ﻿CA’s Top Senator for Business Votes
Study by CSUN Prof Upends Understanding of What Happens to Iron at Earth’s Core
A team of researchers that includes chemistry students and faculty at California State University, Northridge have just completed a massive computational study of the element iron’s behavior at the Earth’s core.
Study by CSUN Prof Upends Understanding of What Happens to Iron at Earth’s Core
Postal Service Highlights State-of-the-Art Package Sorting Machine, Holiday Season Readiness in Santa Clarita
The Santa Clarita Mail Processing and Distribution Center will handle hundreds of millions of pieces of mail and packages this holiday season and they ready to handle it 
Postal Service Highlights State-of-the-Art Package Sorting Machine, Holiday Season Readiness in Santa Clarita
Whitesides Introduces Bill Honoring Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer
Rep. George Whitesides introduced legislation to designate the Castaic Post Office in honor of the late Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer.
Whitesides Introduces Bill Honoring Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer
CSUN Grad Students Publish Landmark Study on Coral Reef Population Declining
A landmark study led by two California State University, Northridge graduate students has revealed that recent heat waves, which caused the mass mortality of fire corals, contributed to the widespread elimination of the last standing coral flourishing in St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands, marking a turning point in the ecology of shallow coral reefs in the region.
CSUN Grad Students Publish Landmark Study on Coral Reef Population Declining
Nov. 20-23: ‘Native Gardens’ at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall
The comedy "Native Gardens" by Karen Zacarias and presented by HOPE Theatre Arts will open at The MAIN theater in Old Town Newhall on Thursday, Nov. 20 for a limited run.
Nov. 20-23: ‘Native Gardens’ at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall
Nov. 22: ‘Christmas Dreams’ SCV All-Voice Barbershop Chorus
The "Christmas Dreams" concert presented by the Santa Clarita Valley All-Voice Barbershop Chorus will be held Saturday, Nov. 22 at 1:30 p.m.
Nov. 22: ‘Christmas Dreams’ SCV All-Voice Barbershop Chorus
Today in SCV History (Nov. 19)
2015 - Freak landslide begins to destroy section of Vasquez Canyon Road; earth moves for several weeks [video]
Vasquez Canyon Road
DACC Urges Pet Owners to Keep Pets Warm During Cold Weather
As temperatures drop and winter weather sets in, the Los County Department of Animal Care and Control reminds pet owners of the importance of keeping furry companions warm and safe.
DACC Urges Pet Owners to Keep Pets Warm During Cold Weather
Supes Vote to Approve 1,500+ Housing Units for Santa Clarita Valley
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has unanimously voted to clear the way for the Entrada South/Valencia Commerce Center development project, one of the largest proposals to come before the board in recent years.
Supes Vote to Approve 1,500+ Housing Units for Santa Clarita Valley
LASD Celebrates 175th Anniversary at Biscailuz Center Training Academy
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department hosted its 175th Anniversary Celebration at the historic Biscailuz Center Training Academy on Monday, Nov. 17.
LASD Celebrates 175th Anniversary at Biscailuz Center Training Academy
Dec. 14-22: SCV Water Urges Customers to Pause Outdoor Water Use
SCV Water is asking customers to pause all outdoor water use from Dec. 14-22, while scheduled maintenance at Castaic Lake temporarily limits the agency’s imported water supply.
Dec. 14-22: SCV Water Urges Customers to Pause Outdoor Water Use
Canyons Claims Conference Title, Headed Back to Postseason
College of the Canyons women's soccer finished the regular season as co-champions of the Western State Conference, South Division and is headed to the postseason for a 14th consecutive season under head coach Justin Lundin.
Canyons Claims Conference Title, Headed Back to Postseason
Cougs Push Past San Bernardino Valley 72-60
College of the Canyons freshman Lili Martinez scored a game-high 23 points to help push past visiting San Bernardino Valley College 72-60 at the Cougar Cage on Saturday, Nov. 15.
Cougs Push Past San Bernardino Valley 72-60
Canyons Loses Last Second 82-81 to Chaffey College
College of the Canyons men's basketball lost in heartbreaking fashion as visiting Chaffey College was able to beat the buzzer in a tight 82-81 final score at Lee Smelser Court on Saturday night, Nov. 15.
Canyons Loses Last Second 82-81 to Chaffey College
TMU Volleyball to Host Texas A&M-Texarkana in Championship Opening Round
The Master's University women's volleyball team has been named the No. 14 seed and will host the Texas A&M-Texarkana Eagles Saturday, Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. in the Opening Round of the NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship.
TMU Volleyball to Host Texas A&M-Texarkana in Championship Opening Round
Lady Mustangs Basketball Rolls Over Alaska Fairbanks
The Master's University women's basketball team put on an impressive offensive showing against University of Alasaka Fairbanks on Sunday, Nov. 16 in the final game of the Northstar Classic, winning by a score of 104-72.
Lady Mustangs Basketball Rolls Over Alaska Fairbanks
Today in SCV History (Nov. 18)
1957 - Newhall County Library dedicated on Ninth Street; replaced by City of Santa Clarita's Old Town Newhall Library in 2012 [story]
Newhall Library
Nov. 19: Hart Board to Appoint Director of Facilities, Planning, Construction
The Board of Trustees of the William S. Hart Union School District will meet on Wednesday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. Among items on the meeting agenda is the appointment of a Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction.
Nov. 19: Hart Board to Appoint Director of Facilities, Planning, Construction
Nov. 18: SUSD to Discuss Draft Recommendations from Behavior Council
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Nov. 18, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 18: SUSD to Discuss Draft Recommendations from Behavior Council
Nov. 18: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its next regular board meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 18.
Nov. 18: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
