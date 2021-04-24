Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 27,629 Total SCV Cases, County to Resume Use of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

Los Angeles County Public Health on Friday confirmed 27 new deaths and 489 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 27,629 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

To date, Public Health identified 1,230,786 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 23,759 deaths.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to everyone mourning a loved one lost to COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health.

There are 451 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized and 24% of these people are in the ICU. Testing results are available for nearly 6,398,000 individuals with 18% of people testing positive. Today’s daily test positivity rate is 0.8%.

Public Health announced the launch of an Interactive Vaccine Tracker today, April 24, that allows users to quickly view areas with high and low vaccination rates and interactive graphs of daily and cumulative vaccination numbers.

It will also allow the user to better understand inequities over time and across the county.

This is one of the first trackers in the country with county-level data and can be viewed at www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Update

Today, April 23, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) determined that the pause in the use of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine can be lifted and that use of the vaccine should resume.

Vaccine providers in L.A. County with doses of the Janssen vaccine can resume administration of the vaccine tomorrow, provided they distribute the updated Janssen fact sheets to any recipients of the vaccine.

The decision comes after CDC’s independent Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices reviewed data related to the recent reports of a rare and severe type of blood clot that occurred in individuals after receiving the vaccine.

Based on their review of all available data, both the CDC and the FDA determined that the vaccine is safe and effective in preventing COVID-19.

Public Health said it is grateful to the scientists and clinicians conducting this thorough review and are confident moving forward in distributing and administering the vaccine.

See more L.A. County information and a vaccine update later in this report.

California Friday Snapshot

Statewide, as of Thursday, April 22, California Department of Public Health officials confirmed 3,626,656 COVID-19 cases (up 1,818) with 60,086 deaths from the disease (up 94) since the pandemic began.

As of April 22, local health departments have reported 106,589 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 451 deaths statewide.

The 7-day positivity rate is 1.5%.

There have been 58,644,659 tests conducted in California. This represents an increase of 187,526 during the prior 24-hour reporting period.

As of April 23, providers have reported administering a total of 27,389,602 vaccine doses statewide.

The CDC reports that 34,470,600 doses have been delivered to entities within the state.

Numbers do not represent true day-to-day change as reporting may be delayed.

See more California information later in this report.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Friday Update

As of Friday, there were no cases pending, seven patients were hospitalized in a dedicated COVID-19 unit, and a total of 1,216 patients had been treated and discharged since the pandemic began, hospital spokesman Patrick Moody said.

There were no additional deaths, keeping the total deaths at 147 people to date. The most recent death was March 21.

Privacy laws prohibit Henry Mayo from releasing the community of residence for patients who die at the hospital; residence info is reported by the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard, which generally lags 48 hours behind.

Santa Clarita Valley Friday Update

As of 6 p.m. Thursday, the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard recorded 299 deaths among Santa Clarita Valley residents since the pandemic began.

The following is the community breakdown of the 299 SCV residents who have died, according to the L.A. County dashboard:

* 257 lived in Santa Clarita

* 17 in Castaic

* 6 in Acton

* 6 in Stevenson Ranch

* 3 in Agua Dulce

* 3 in unincorporated Canyon Country

* 1 in Valencia

* 1 in unincorporated Bouquet Canyon

* 1 in Elizabeth Lake

* 1 in Lake Hughes

* 1 in Newhall

* 1 in unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country

* 1 in Val Verde

Of the 27,629 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

* City of Santa Clarita: 20,237

* Castaic: 3,717 (incl. Pitchess Detention Center & North County Correctional Facility*)

* Stevenson Ranch: 1,133

* Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 836

* Acton: 468

* Val Verde: 336

* Agua Dulce: 278

* Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 190

* Saugus (unincorporated portion): 128

* Elizabeth Lake: 76

* Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 68

* Bouquet Canyon: 47

* Lake Hughes: 42

* Saugus/Canyon Country: 39

* Sand Canyon: 17

* San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 15

* Placerita Canyon: 1

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

L.A. County Demographics — Cases by Age Group (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena)

* 0 to 4: 29090

* 5 to 11: 55608

* 12 to 17: 69703

* 18 to 29: 276348

* 30 to 49: 387943

* 50 to 64: 225211

* 65 to 79: 89602

* over 80: 32655

* Under Investigation 673

L.A. County Demographics — Deaths

Of the 27 new deaths reported today, 15 people that passed away were over the age of 80, eight people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79, three people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64, and one person who died was between the ages of 30 and 49.

L.A. County Vaccine Update

More than 6,600,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to people across Los Angeles County. Of these, 4,254,160 were first doses, including 274,212 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine before the pause in use last week, and 2,387,785 were second doses.

Next week, Public Health is expecting to receive approximately 296,000 vaccine doses; an 18% decrease from this week. Approximately 51% of next week’s vaccine supply will be for first doses and 49% will be for second doses. Of the 296,000 doses of vaccine the County expects to receive next week, 75% of doses will go to sites located in the most vulnerable communities.

As of April 20, 75% of L.A. County residents 65 and older have received at least one dose and 60% of residents 65 and older have been fully vaccinated. Overall, 48% of L.A. County residents 16 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine and 30% have been fully vaccinated.

Public Health is offering walk-in registration spots at County-run mass vaccination sites through Monday, April 26 while supply lasts.

Anyone 16 and older living or working in LA County can get vaccinated. You will need to bring a photo ID with you and teens 16 and 17 should be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Registration for COVID-19 appointments will be completed on-site.

Vaccination sites accepting walk-ups include:

College of the Canyons (in partnership with Curative)

25000 Valencia Blvd

Santa Clarita, CA 91355

7 days a week, 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Palmdale Oasis Recreation Center (in partnership with Curative)

3850 East Avenue S

Palmdale, CA 93550

7 days a week, 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

The Forum

3900 W Manchester Blvd

Inglewood, CA 90305

7 days a week, 9:00 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.

The Balboa Sports Complex

17015 Burbank Blvd

Encino, CA 91316

Tuesday – Saturday, 8:30 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.

Cal State Northridge

18343 Plummer Street

Northridge, CA 91325

7 days a week, 9:00 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.

Eugene A Obregon Park – Gymnasium

4021 East 1st Street

Los Angeles, CA 90063

Tuesday – Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Pomona Fairplex

2370 East Arrow Highway, (Gate 15)

La Verne, CA 91750

7 days a week, 9:00 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.

L.A. County Office of Education

12830 Columbia Way

Downey, CA 90242

7 days a week, 9:00 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.

Geographical Vaccination Disparities

While there is good progress in increasing vaccination rates across the County, the County continues to see large geographic disparities.

Many west-side communities have vaccination rates of 90% and other affluent areas have rates above 80%, while a significant number of the lower-income communities have rates that fall below 50%.

Rates remain lowest in south Los Angeles, East Los Angeles, East San Fernando Valley, the Antelope Valley, and pockets of the San Gabriel Valley and the Harbor Gateway region of Los Angeles.

Public Health continues to deploy mobile vaccination teams to get shots in arms in hard-hit communities.

There are 111 mobile sites scheduled next week at various locations including at faith-based organizations, senior housing, food and agriculture sites, metro stations and at other community-based organizations.

These mobile sites are critical to County efforts to distribute the vaccines equitably and vaccinate people in hard-hit communities with either lower vaccination rates or lack of access.

Visit: www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) and www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish) to learn how to make an appointment at vaccination sites, what verifications people will need to show at your vaccination appointment, and much more. If you don’t have internet access, can’t use a computer, or you’re over 65, you can call 1-833-540-0473 for help finding an appointment. There may be an extended wait time to speak with an operator for help making an appointment during high demand times.

Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status.

Public Health continues to build an extensive network with pharmacies, federally qualified health centers, hospitals, health clinics, and community vaccination sites, including these large-capacity sites:

* Dodger Stadium (operated by the city of Los Angeles)

* College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita, CA 91355

* Palmdale Oasis Park Recreation Center, 3850 E Ave S, Palmdale, CA 93550

* California State University, Northridge, 18111 Nordhoff St, Northridge 91330

* Pomona Fairplex, 1101 W McKinley Ave, Pomona 91768

* The Forum, 3900 W Manchester Blvd, Inglewood 90305

* L.A. County Office of Education, 12830 Columbia Way, Downey 90242

* California State University, Los Angeles, 5151 State University Drive, Los Angeles 90032 (operated by FEMA)

L.A. County Public Health’s Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Blueprint for a Safer Economy

All counties are under the rules and framework of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy and color-coded tiers that indicate which activities and businesses are open based on local case rates and test positivity.

As always, local public health departments may implement policies that are more restrictive than the state.

Blueprint tiers are updated weekly on Tuesdays. The Blueprint summary as of April 20:

* 0 counties are currently in the Purple (widespread) Tier

* 17 counties are currently in the Red (substantial) Tier (including Los Angeles County)

* 38 counties are currently in the Orange (moderate) Tier

* 3 counties are in the Yellow (minimal) Tier

Find the status of activities in specific counties.

Updated Activity & Business Tiers Chart

The Addendum to Blueprint Activity & Business Tiers Chart has been updated to shorten the distance between fully vaccinated-only sections and any other section in a venue to at least 6 feet (previously 12 feet).

The chart also aligns with current guidance to allow outdoor food and drink concessions if physical distancing is maintained at all times. Indoor concessions must be closed unless otherwise permitted in Orange and Yellow Tiers.

Increased Transparency and Updated School Reopening Maps

The school reopening maps on the Safe Schools Hub have been updated with self-reported data from school districts, charter schools, and private schools throughout the state. Schools are required to submit this data on the second and fourth Monday of each month. This is the first update with data pursuant to AB 86 and includes:

– School-Level Data. Reopening status can be searched for and viewed not only on a district-wide basis, but also a school-by-school basis.

– Enrollment Data. The maps display data not only on the instructional modes offered, but also on the number of students enrolled in different instructional modes: full time in-person, hybrid, and distance learning.

Note: The self-reported data may include some gaps in data and errors. The maps will be routinely updated to reflect new data, and the state will continue to improve data quality and visualizations.

Vaccine Eligibility Update

As of April 15, individuals aged 16+ are eligible to make an appointment to be vaccinated. To sign up for a notification when you’re eligible for a vaccine, please visit myturn.ca.gov. For more information on the vaccine effort, visit Vaccinate All 58.

Tracking Variants

Multiple variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 have been identified globally during the COVID-19 pandemic.

These genetic mutations are expected, and some emerge and then disappear, while others persist or become common. Most variants do not have a meaningful impact.

Public health becomes concerned about a variant when it affects COVID-19 transmission, severity, testing, treatment, or vaccine effectiveness.

Get more information here on the variants CDPH is currently monitoring.

‘Safe Schools for All’ Plan

Governor Newsom launched the Safe Schools for All Hub as a one-stop-shop for information about safe in-person instruction.

For more information on the transparency, accountability, and assistance measures related to California’s Safe Schools for All plan, visit the hub.

Travel Advisory

California updated its travel advisory on April 2. CDPH and the CDC recommend delaying travel until persons are fully vaccinated, because travel increases the chance of getting and spreading COVID-19.

Unvaccinated persons should postpone travel and stay home to protect themselves and others from COVID-19, and unvaccinated Californians should continue to avoid non-essential travel outside of the state.

Unvaccinated non-essential travelers from other states or countries are strongly discouraged from entering California and should follow CDC travel guidance related to testing and self-quarantine.

California Demographics: Health Equity Dashboard

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted existing inequities in health that are the result of structural racism and poverty, and the disproportionate prevalence of underlying conditions such as asthma and heart disease among Latinos and African Americans.

As part of its commitment to reduce health inequities and ensure the best outcomes for all Californians, the state has launched a Health Equity Dashboard on www.covid19.ca.gov/equity/ that tracks California’s health equity measure and data by race and ethnicity, age group, and sexual orientation/gender identity.

California Testing & Turnaround Time

The testing turnaround time dashboardreports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results.

During the week of April 11 to April 17, the average time patients waited for test results was just under one day.

During this same time period, 84% of patients received test results in one day and 99% received them within two days.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

Each week, the California Department of Public Health updates the number of cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported in the state.

As of April 19, there have been 484 cases of MIS-C have been reported statewide.

MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life-threatening. Parents should be aware of the signs and symptoms of MIS-C including fever that does not go away, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, or feeling tired.

Contact your child’s doctor immediately if your child has these symptoms. Early diagnosis and treatment of patients are critical to preventing long-term complications.

Protect Yourself and Your Family: Your Actions Save Lives

Protect yourself, family, friends, and community by following these prevention measures:

* Staying home except for essential needs/activities following local and state public health guidelines when patronizing approved businesses. To the extent that sectors are re-opened, Californians may leave their homes to work at, patronize, or otherwise engage with those businesses, establishments or activities.

* Avoiding non-essential travel, and practicing self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival if you leave the state.

* Keeping interactions limited to people who live in your household.

* Wearing a cloth face mask when out in public.

* Washing hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

* Avoiding touching eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

* Covering a cough or sneeze with your sleeve or disposable tissue. Wash your hands afterward.

* Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

* Staying away from work, school, or other people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.

* Getting tested if you believe you’ve been exposed. Free, confidential testing is available statewide.

* Getting vaccinated when it’s your turn.

* Adding your phone to the fight by signing up for COVID-19 exposure notifications from CA Notify.

* Answering the call if a contact tracer from the CA COVID Team or local health department tries to connect.

* Following guidance from public health officials.

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick

Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your healthcare provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken.

It’s important if someone thinks they could be positive for COVID-19 and are awaiting testing results to stay at home and act as if they are positive. This means self-isolating for 10 days and 72 hours after symptoms and fever subside.

If a person tests positive for COVID-19, they should plan on receiving a call from a public health specialist to discuss how to protect themselves and others, find out where they may have been, and who they were in close contact with while infectious.

California COVID-19 Data and Tools

A wide range of data and analysis guides California’s response to COVID-19. The state is making the data and its analytical tools available to researchers, scientists and the public at covid19.ca.gov.

* The Statewide COVID-19 Dashboard

* The California COVID-19 Assessment Tool (CalCAT)

* State Cases and Deaths Associated with COVID-19 by Age Group

* COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data

* COVID-19 Hospital Data and Case Statistics

* View additional datasets at the California Open Data Portal (including Testing Data, PPE Logistics Data, Hospital Data, Homeless Impact and more)

Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance webpage.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus (COVID-19):

* Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

* California Department of Public Health

* Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

* Spanish

* World Health Organization

* Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 Dashboard

L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1.

