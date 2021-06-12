Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 28,037 Total SCV Cases; County MIS-C Cases in Children Plummet

On Friday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed five new deaths and 198 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 28,037 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Of the five new deaths reported today, two people that passed away were over the age of 80, two people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79, and one person who died was between the ages of 50 and 64.

“To everyone grieving the loss of a family member or a friend who has passed away from COVID-19, I send my deepest sympathies,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health.

To date, Public Health identified 1,245,949 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 24,416 deaths.

There are 240 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized and 18% of these people are in the ICU.

Testing results are available for nearly 6,900,000 individuals with 17% of people testing positive. Today’s daily test positivity rate is 0.5%. Case numbers and other metrics continue to remain low.

MIS-C Cases in L.A. County

Although very rare, COVID-19 cases among children can sometimes result a few weeks later in very serious illness known as Multi-symptom Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C).

As COVID-19 cases plummeted, so have MIS-C cases in children. During the surge in December and January, there was a significant increase in children infected with COVID-19 which resulted in an increase weeks later of MIS-C cases.

In January and February, there were over 100 MIS-C cases. During April and May there have been 8 MIS-C cases reported.

In total, over the course of the pandemic, Public Health has confirmed 200 cases of MIS-C and two child deaths from MIS-C in L.A. County.

All 200 children with MIS-C in L.A. County were hospitalized and 36% of the children were treated in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Of the children with MIS-C, nearly 3% were less than one year of age, 26% were between the ages of 1 and 4 years old, 28% were between the ages of 5 and 9 years old, 28% were between the ages of 10 and 14, and 15% were between the ages of 15 and 20 years old.

Latino/Latinx children account for 73% of the reported cases.

Vaccination Sweepstakes

Beginning today, Friday, June 11 to next Thursday, June 17 at County-run vaccination sites, participating L.A. city and mobile sites, and St. John’s Well Child and Family Center sites, everyone 18 and older coming to get their first vaccine or who brings a first-time vaccine recipient with them to their second dose appointment, will have an opportunity to win a pair of season tickets to the 2021-2022 home season of the Clippers, the Rams, or the Chargers. Official rules and participating site locations are posted online on the Los Angeles County Vaccination Sweepstakes page.

“Protecting L.A. County’s residents remains a top priority as physical distancing requirements and capacity limits are lifted on June 15. COVID-19 transmission that continues to occur among unvaccinated people is resulting in hospitalizations and deaths. While masks will not be required in many settings beginning June 15, face coverings remain an excellent means of protection for those not yet ready to get vaccinated. Fully vaccinated people are the most protected, so we ask everyone eligible to receive the vaccine and are not yet vaccinated, to consider getting the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as you can,” said Ferrer.

California Friday Snapshot

Statewide, as of Thursday, June 10, California Department of Public Health officials confirmed 3,694,498 COVID-19 cases (up 1,136) with 62,593 deaths from the disease (up 55) since the pandemic began.

Numbers may not represent true day-over-day change as reporting of test results can be delayed.

As of June 10, local health departments have reported 111,952 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 467 deaths statewide.

The 7-day positivity rate is 0.8%.

There have been 67,321,874 tests conducted in California. This represents an increase of 179,633 during the prior 24-hour reporting period.

As of June 11, providers have reported administering a total of 39,306,368 vaccine doses statewide.

The CDC reports that 47,066,170 doses have been delivered to entities within the state.

Numbers do not represent true day-to-day change as reporting may be delayed.

CDPH Releases New State Public Health Officer Order

Today, June 11, CDPH released a new state public health officer order that goes into effect on June 15.

To help prevent the transmission of COVID-19, the new order requires all Californians to follow the state’s current guidance for masking, mega events, K-12 schools, child care programs and providers, and the portions of current K-12 schools guidance that have been made explicitly applicable to day camps and other supervised youth activities.

The order replaces four previous state public health officer orders issued throughout the pandemic that are in effect through June 14. They include:

* Order of the State Public Health Officer 8/28/2020

* Order of the State Public Health Officer 7/13/2020

* Order of the State Public Health Officer 5/7/2020

* Order of the State Public Health Officer 3/19/2020

See more California information later in this report.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Friday Update

As of Friday, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital had zero cases pending, a total of 1,244 patients had been treated and discharged since the pandemic began and no additional deceased, hospital spokesman Patrick Moody said.

The last COVID-related death occurred May 21, 2021.

Privacy laws prohibit Henry Mayo from releasing the community of residence for patients who die at the hospital; residence info is reported by the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard, which generally lags 48 hours behind.

Santa Clarita Valley Friday Update

As of 6 p.m. Thursday, the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard remains unchanged with 306 deaths among Santa Clarita Valley residents since the pandemic began.

The following is the community breakdown of the 306 SCV residents who have died, according to the L.A. County dashboard:

263 in Santa Clarita

17 in Castaic

6 in Acton

6 in Stevenson Ranch

4 in unincorporated Canyon Country

3 in Agua Dulce

1 in unincorporated Bouquet Canyon

1 in Elizabeth Lake

1 in Lake Hughes

1 in Newhall

1 in unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country

1 in Valencia

1 in Val Verde

Of the 28,037 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

* City of Santa Clarita: 20,534

* Castaic: 3,7399 (incl. Pitchess Detention Center & North County Correctional Facility*)

* Stevenson Ranch: 1,162

* Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 852

* Acton: 486

* Val Verde: 337

* Agua Dulce: 284

* Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 196

* Saugus (unincorporated portion): 132

* Elizabeth Lake: 80

* Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 69

* Bouquet Canyon: 49

* Lake Hughes: 42

* Saugus/Canyon Country: 40

* Sand Canyon: 17

* San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 15

* Placerita Canyon: 3

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

L.A. County Vaccine Update

The County is transitioning from the four larger capacity vaccination sites to community sites accessible by public transit.

The California State University Northridge site’s last day of operations was Jun 7; vaccinations will continue to be available to nearby residents at the Balboa Sports Complex vaccination site.

If you received your first dose at the California State University Northridge site, you can receive your second dose at the nearby Balboa Sports Complex site.

After June 13, Pomona Fairplex, Forum, and LACOE/Downey large capacity vaccination sites will be closed, and new, community sites will open on Tuesday, June 15 at Ted Watkins Memorial Park in South L.A., the Commerce Senior Citizens Center in the City of Commerce, and the Norwalk Arts and Sports Complex in the City of Norwalk.

Public Health continues to build an extensive network with pharmacies, federally qualified health centers, hospitals, health clinics, and community vaccination sites, including these large-capacity sites:

* Dodger Stadium (operated by the city of Los Angeles)

* College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita, CA 91355

* Palmdale Oasis Park Recreation Center, 3850 E Ave S, Palmdale, CA 93550

* Pomona Fairplex, 1101 W McKinley Ave, Pomona 91768 (*This site will close on June 13 and transition to a new smaller community location)

* The Forum, 3900 W Manchester Blvd, Inglewood 90305 (*This site will close on June 13 and transition to a new smaller community location)

* L.A. County Office of Education, 12830 Columbia Way, Downey 90242 (*This site will close on June 13 and transition to a new smaller community location)

* California State University, Los Angeles, 5151 State University Drive, Los Angeles 90032 (operated by FEMA)

If there is a community event or workplace where there may be people needing to get vaccinated, Public Health encourages you to visit the Find a Vaccination Provider page to request a visit at your workplace, business, or special event from one of the mobile vaccination units or other vaccination partners in the community to provide vaccines.

Visit: www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) and www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish) to learn how to make an appointment at vaccination sites, what verifications people will need to show at your vaccination appointment, and much more. If you don’t have internet access, can’t use a computer, or you’re over 65, you can call 1-833-540-0473 for help finding an appointment. There may be an extended wait time to speak with an operator for help making an appointment during high demand times. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status.

L.A. County Public Health’s Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Blueprint for a Safer Economy

All counties are under the rules and framework of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy and color-coded tiers that indicate which activities and businesses are open based on local case rates and test positivity.

As always, local public health departments may implement policies that are more restrictive than the state.

Blueprint tiers are updated weekly on Tuesdays. The Blueprint summary as of June 8:

* 0 counties are currently in the Purple (widespread) Tier

* 3 counties are currently in the Red (substantial) Tier

* 31 counties are currently in the Orange (moderate) Tier

* 24 counties are in the Yellow (minimal) Tier (including L.A. County)

Find the status of activities in specific counties.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

Each week, the California Department of Public Health updates the number of cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported in the state.

As of June 7, there have been 537 cases of MIS-C have been reported statewide.

MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life-threatening.

Parents should be aware of the signs and symptoms of MIS-C including fever that does not go away, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, or feeling tired.

Although very rare, COVID-19 cases among children can sometimes result a few weeks later in very serious illness known as Multi-symptom Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C).

Vaccine Eligibility Update

As of May 13, vaccination appointments for individuals aged 12+ can be made by visiting myturn.ca.gov. The consent of a parent or legal guardian may be needed for those between the ages of 12 and 17 to receive a vaccination. For more information on the vaccine effort, visit Vaccinate All 58.

Tracking COVID-19 in California

* State Dashboard – Daily COVID-19 data

* County Map – Local data, including tier status and ICU capacity

* Data and Tools – Models and dashboards for researchers, scientists, and the public

* Blueprint for a Safer Economy – Data for establishing tier status

* COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data – Weekly updated Race & Ethnicity data

* Cases and Deaths by Age Group – Weekly updated Deaths by Age Group data

* Health Equity Dashboard – See how COVID-19 highlights existing inequities in health

* Tracking Variants – Data on the variants California is currently monitoring

* Safe Schools for All Hub – Information about safe in-person instruction

* School Districts Reopening Map – data on public schools and reported outbreaks

California Testing & Turnaround Time

The testing turnaround time dashboardreports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results.

During the week of May 30 to June 5, the average time patients waited for test results was under one day.

During this same time period, 88% of patients received test results in one day and 97% received them within two days.

Protect Yourself and Your Family: Your Actions Save Lives

Protect yourself, family, friends, and community by following these prevention measures:

* Getting vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.

* Avoiding non-essential travel, and practicing self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival if you leave the state.

* Keeping interactions limited to people who live in your household.

* Wearing a cloth face mask when out in public.

* Washing hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

* Avoiding touching eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

* Covering a cough or sneeze with your sleeve or disposable tissue. Wash your hands afterward.

* Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

* Staying away from work, school, or other people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.

* Staying home except for essential needs/activities following local and state public health guidelines when patronizing approved businesses. To the extent that sectors are re-opened, Californians may leave their homes to work at, patronize, or otherwise engage with those businesses, establishments or activities.

* Getting tested if you believe you’ve been exposed. Free, confidential testing is available statewide.

* Adding your phone to the fight by signing up for COVID-19 exposure notifications from CA Notify.

* Answering the call if a contact tracer from the CA COVID Team or local health department tries to connect.

* Following guidance from public health officials.

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick

Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your healthcare provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken.

It’s important if someone thinks they could be positive for COVID-19 and are awaiting testing results to stay at home and act as if they are positive. This means self-isolating for 10 days and 72 hours after symptoms and fever subside.

If a person tests positive for COVID-19, they should plan on receiving a call from a public health specialist to discuss how to protect themselves and others, find out where they may have been, and who they were in close contact with while infectious.

California COVID-19 Data and Tools

A wide range of data and analysis guides California’s response to COVID-19. The state is making the data and its analytical tools available to researchers, scientists and the public at covid19.ca.gov.

* The Statewide COVID-19 Dashboard

* The California COVID-19 Assessment Tool (CalCAT)

* State Cases and Deaths Associated with COVID-19 by Age Group

* COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data

* COVID-19 Hospital Data and Case Statistics

* View additional datasets at the California Open Data Portal (including Testing Data, PPE Logistics Data, Hospital Data, Homeless Impact and more)

Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance webpage.

* * * * *

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus (COVID-19):

* Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

* California Department of Public Health

* Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

* Spanish

* World Health Organization

* Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 Dashboard

L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1.

* * * * *

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...