April 15
1954 - Frank Sinatra, Sterling Hayden on streets of Newhall for filming of "Suddenly" [story]
Frank Sinatra
Friday COVID Roundup: BA.2 Subvariant Increases in L.A. County
| Friday, Apr 15, 2022

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 13 new deaths, 1,355 new positive cases countywide, with 43 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,852, county case totals to 2,850,480 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 72,712 since March of 2020. There are 228 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.

More than 11,777,000 individuals tested; 22% of people tested positive to date. Today’s positivity rate is 2.4%.

Data is by date reported by Public Health, but does not necessarily represent the date of testing, hospitalization, or death.

Today, Public Health reported 13 additional deaths and 1,355 new positive cases of COVID-19. Of the 13 new deaths reported today, two people were between the ages of 30-49, three people were between the ages of 50-64, four people were between the ages of 65-79, and three people were aged 80 years or older. Of the 13 newly reported deaths, 10 people had underlying health conditions.

Boosters Recommended as BA.2 Cases Increase
As BA.2 is now the predominant subvariant in L.A. County and across the world, getting boosted and following all safety measure are critical to protecting residents at elevated risk.

The BA.2 subvariant now accounts for 67% of sequenced specimens in the county for the week ending March 26. This highly infectious subvariant has also been identified in 86% of cases across the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and it accounts for 92% of global cases.

With BA.2 now the predominant subvariant, over the past week, L.A. County continued to see the same pattern as last week, with cases increasing and hospitalizations and deaths remaining stable. The average number of daily new cases reported over the last seven days increased to 1,030 compared to the 892 reported last week, an increase of 15%. Today, our daily test positivity rate has also increased, but remains relatively low, at around 2.4%.

Being fully vaccinated and boosted continues to offer strong protection against COVID-19, but many residents still need their first round of vaccines and boosters. As of April 10, 75% percent of residents ages 5 and older are fully vaccinated, while just 43% of residents ages 12 and older are fully vaccinated and have had at least one booster dose.

With waning immunity associated with both vaccinations and boosters, it is essential that residents be fully vaccinated, boosted and if eligible, get a second booster. Public Health is encouraging residents to consider their personal and family’s risk when making decisions about precautions such as masking, gathering, getting tested and getting vaccinated or boosted.

“I send my deepest sympathies and wishes of peace and comfort to the many families who have lost a loved one due to COVID-19,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “The emergence of the BA.2 subvariant is an important reminder that the more infections we have, the more chances there are for new variants to emerge, which is another reason why it remains important to take safety precautions. We should all try our best to lower the risk to ourselves, family members, neighbors, and communities from COVID-19. This is especially critical if you’re at increased risk for severe illness. Those with higher levels of risk should take more precautions, including considering always wearing a mask in indoor public settings, being strategic about attending indoor gatherings or events, especially if you don’t know other people’s vaccination status, getting tested before and after gatherings, and getting vaccinated or boosted if you haven’t done so already.”

A wide range of data and dashboards on COVID-19 from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health are available on the Public Health website at http://www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

To keep workplaces and schools open, residents and workers are asked to:

– Get tested to help reduce the spread, especially if you traveled for the holidays, have had a possible exposure, or have symptoms, or are gathering with people not in your household

– Adhere to masking requirements when indoors or at crowded outdoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status

– Residents are legally required to be isolated if they have a positive COVID test result and vaccinated close contacts with symptoms and unvaccinated close contacts need to be quarantined.

For information on where you can get tested, please visit www.covid19.lacounty.gov/testing/.

For updated isolation and quarantine guidance, please visit www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and are recommended for everyone 5 years old and older to help protect against COVID-19. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status. Appointments are not needed at all Public Health vaccination sites and many community sites where first, second, and third doses are available.

To find a vaccination site near you, or to make an appointment, please visit:

www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) or

www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish).

William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard

The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).

Note: To see the communication process in the event of a positive COVID-19 case, visit https://www.hartdistrict.org/apps/pages/covid-19dashboard.

Student Dashboard

Staff Dashboard

Santa Clarita Valley Friday Update
As of 4:30 p.m. Friday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard one new death was reported in Santa Clarita bringing the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the SCV to 465.

The following is the community breakdown per L.A. County’s dashboard:

Santa Clarita: 380

Castaic: 28

Acton: 17

Stevenson Ranch: 15

Unincorporated Canyon Country: 9 (revised from 10)

Agua Dulce: 6

Val Verde: 3 (revised from 4)

Valencia: 2

Unincorporated Bouquet Canyon: 2

Elizabeth Lake: 1

Newhall: 1

unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

Lake Hughes: 0 (**revised from 1)

 

SCV Cases

Of the 72,712 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

Santa Clarita: 54,023

Castaic: 7,131

Stevenson Ranch: 4,058

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 2,598

Acton: 1,519

Val Verde: 840

Agua Dulce: 781

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 674

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 311

Elizabeth Lake: 207

Bouquet Canyon: 149

Lake Hughes: 147

Saugus/Canyon Country: 90

Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 87

Sand Canyon: 48

San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 34

Placerita Canyon: 15

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

 

California Friday

The California Department of Public Health now updates their numbers on Tuesday and Friday. The information below is from the Public Health press release on April 15.

 

 

Statewide COVID-19 Data

Vaccinations

– 74,133,081 total vaccines administered.

– 84% of the eligible population (5+) has been vaccinated with at least one dose.

– 62,205 people a day are receiving COVID-19 vaccination (average daily dose count over 7 days).

Cases

– California has 8,536,943 confirmed cases to date.

– Friday’s average case count is 2,548 (average daily case count over 7 days).

– Unvaccinated people are 4.6 times more likely to get COVID-19 than boosted individuals (March 22, 2022 – March 28, 2022).

Testing

– The testing positivity rate is 2.1% (average rate over 7 days).

Hospitalizations

– There are 1,000 hospitalizations statewide.

– There are 155 ICU patients statewide.

– Unvaccinated people are 9.6 times more likely to be hospitalized than boosted individuals (March 22, 2022 – March 28, 2022).

Deaths

– There have been 88,907 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

– COVID-19 claims the lives of 24 Californians each day (average daily death count over 7 days).

– Unvaccinated people are 10.6 times more likely to die than boosted individuals (March 15, 2022 – March 21, 2022).

Health Care Workers

As of April 14, local health departments have reported 154,968 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 578 deaths statewide.

Testing Turnaround Time

The testing turnaround time dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. During the week of April 3 to April 9, the average time patients waited for test results was 0.7 day. During this same time period, 94% of patients received test results in one day and 99% received them within two days.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

As of April 12, there have been 922 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.

Additional Updates

Mask Guidance: Under California’s mask guidance, universal masking is required only in specified higher risk settings like hospitals, public transit and congregate living facilities. Unvaccinated persons are required to mask in all indoor public settings. Fully vaccinated individuals are recommended to continue indoor masking when the risk may be high. Workplaces will continue to follow the COVID-19 prevention standards set by CalOSHA. Local health jurisdictions may implement requirements that are stricter than state guidance.

Slow the Spread: Get Vaccinated and Boosted for COVID-19

The risk for COVID-19 exposure and infection continues as a number of Californians remain unvaccinated and unboosted.

Real-world evidence continues to show that the vaccine is preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death. Public health officials urge Californians to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible.

It is recommended that every vaccinated person 12 years or older should get a booster as long as they received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least five months ago or they received their Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.

Vaccination appointments can be made by visiting myturn.ca.gov or calling 1-833-422-4255. The consent of a parent or legal guardian may be needed for those under age 18 to receive a vaccination. Visit Vaccinate All 58 to learn more about the safe and effective vaccines available for all Californians 5+.

Your Actions Save Lives

Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:

Keep California Healthy
Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:

– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.

– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.

– If you believe you have been exposed, get tested. Free, confidential testing is available statewide.

– Keep gatherings small and outdoors and follow state and local public health guidance.

– Wear a mask and get the most out of masking – an effective mask has both good fit and good filtration.

– Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

– Delay non-essential travel outside of California until you are fully vaccinated. Follow California’s travel advisory.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home from work and school if you feel ill.

– Add your phone to the fight by signing up for COVID-19 exposure notifications from CA Notify.

– Answer the call or text if a contact tracer from the CA COVID Team or your local health department tries to connect.

Additional data and udpates:

Tracking COVID-19 in California

State Dashboard – Daily COVID-19 data

County Map – Local data, including tier status and ICU capacity

Data and Tools – Models and dashboards for researchers, scientists, and the public

Blueprint for a Safer Economy– Data for establishing tier status

COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data – Weekly updated Race & Ethnicity data

Cases and Deaths by Age Group – Weekly updated Deaths by Age Group data

Health Equity Dashboard – See how COVID-19 highlights existing inequities in health

Tracking Variants – Data on the variants California is currently monitoring

Safe Schools for All Hub – Information about safe in-person instruction

School Districts Reopening Map – data on public schools and reported outbreaks

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

California Department of Public Health

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Spanish

World Health Organization

L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1.

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick
Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.

For more information about what Californians can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit Coronavirus (COVID-19) in California.

California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from COVID-19. Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance webpage.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
