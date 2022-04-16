Friday COVID Roundup: BA.2 Subvariant Increases in L.A. County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 13 new deaths, 1,355 new positive cases countywide, with 43 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,852, county case totals to 2,850,480 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 72,712 since March of 2020. There are 228 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.
More than 11,777,000 individuals tested; 22% of people tested positive to date. Today’s positivity rate is 2.4%.
Data is by date reported by Public Health, but does not necessarily represent the date of testing, hospitalization, or death.
Today, Public Health reported 13 additional deaths and 1,355 new positive cases of COVID-19. Of the 13 new deaths reported today, two people were between the ages of 30-49, three people were between the ages of 50-64, four people were between the ages of 65-79, and three people were aged 80 years or older. Of the 13 newly reported deaths, 10 people had underlying health conditions.
Boosters Recommended as BA.2 Cases Increase
As BA.2 is now the predominant subvariant in L.A. County and across the world, getting boosted and following all safety measure are critical to protecting residents at elevated risk.
The BA.2 subvariant now accounts for 67% of sequenced specimens in the county for the week ending March 26. This highly infectious subvariant has also been identified in 86% of cases across the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and it accounts for 92% of global cases.
With BA.2 now the predominant subvariant, over the past week, L.A. County continued to see the same pattern as last week, with cases increasing and hospitalizations and deaths remaining stable. The average number of daily new cases reported over the last seven days increased to 1,030 compared to the 892 reported last week, an increase of 15%. Today, our daily test positivity rate has also increased, but remains relatively low, at around 2.4%.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted continues to offer strong protection against COVID-19, but many residents still need their first round of vaccines and boosters. As of April 10, 75% percent of residents ages 5 and older are fully vaccinated, while just 43% of residents ages 12 and older are fully vaccinated and have had at least one booster dose.
With waning immunity associated with both vaccinations and boosters, it is essential that residents be fully vaccinated, boosted and if eligible, get a second booster. Public Health is encouraging residents to consider their personal and family’s risk when making decisions about precautions such as masking, gathering, getting tested and getting vaccinated or boosted.
“I send my deepest sympathies and wishes of peace and comfort to the many families who have lost a loved one due to COVID-19,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “The emergence of the BA.2 subvariant is an important reminder that the more infections we have, the more chances there are for new variants to emerge, which is another reason why it remains important to take safety precautions. We should all try our best to lower the risk to ourselves, family members, neighbors, and communities from COVID-19. This is especially critical if you’re at increased risk for severe illness. Those with higher levels of risk should take more precautions, including considering always wearing a mask in indoor public settings, being strategic about attending indoor gatherings or events, especially if you don’t know other people’s vaccination status, getting tested before and after gatherings, and getting vaccinated or boosted if you haven’t done so already.”
A wide range of data and dashboards on COVID-19 from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health are available on the Public Health website at http://www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.
To keep workplaces and schools open, residents and workers are asked to:
– Get tested to help reduce the spread, especially if you traveled for the holidays, have had a possible exposure, or have symptoms, or are gathering with people not in your household
– Adhere to masking requirements when indoors or at crowded outdoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status
– Residents are legally required to be isolated if they have a positive COVID test result and vaccinated close contacts with symptoms and unvaccinated close contacts need to be quarantined.
COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and are recommended for everyone 5 years old and older to help protect against COVID-19. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status. Appointments are not needed at all Public Health vaccination sites and many community sites where first, second, and third doses are available.
To find a vaccination site near you, or to make an appointment, please visit:
William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard
The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).
Santa Clarita Valley Friday Update
As of 4:30 p.m. Friday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard one new death was reported in Santa Clarita bringing the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the SCV to 465.
The following is the community breakdown per L.A. County’s dashboard:
Santa Clarita: 380
Castaic: 28
Acton: 17
Stevenson Ranch: 15
Unincorporated Canyon Country: 9 (revised from 10)
Agua Dulce: 6
Val Verde: 3 (revised from 4)
Valencia: 2
Unincorporated Bouquet Canyon: 2
Elizabeth Lake: 1
Newhall: 1
unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country: 1
Lake Hughes: 0 (**revised from 1)
SCV Cases
Of the 72,712 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:
Santa Clarita: 54,023
Castaic: 7,131
Stevenson Ranch: 4,058
Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 2,598
Acton: 1,519
Val Verde: 840
Agua Dulce: 781
Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 674
Saugus (unincorporated portion): 311
Elizabeth Lake: 207
Bouquet Canyon: 149
Lake Hughes: 147
Saugus/Canyon Country: 90
Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 87
Sand Canyon: 48
San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 34
Placerita Canyon: 15
*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.
California Friday
The California Department of Public Health now updates their numbers on Tuesday and Friday. The information below is from the Public Health press release on April 15.
Statewide COVID-19 Data
Vaccinations
– 74,133,081 total vaccines administered.
– 84% of the eligible population (5+) has been vaccinated with at least one dose.
– 62,205 people a day are receiving COVID-19 vaccination (average daily dose count over 7 days).
Cases
– California has 8,536,943 confirmed cases to date.
– Friday’s average case count is 2,548 (average daily case count over 7 days).
– Unvaccinated people are 4.6 times more likely to get COVID-19 than boosted individuals (March 22, 2022 – March 28, 2022).
Testing
– The testing positivity rate is 2.1% (average rate over 7 days).
Hospitalizations
– There are 1,000 hospitalizations statewide.
– There are 155 ICU patients statewide.
– Unvaccinated people are 9.6 times more likely to be hospitalized than boosted individuals (March 22, 2022 – March 28, 2022).
Deaths
– There have been 88,907 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
– COVID-19 claims the lives of 24 Californians each day (average daily death count over 7 days).
– Unvaccinated people are 10.6 times more likely to die than boosted individuals (March 15, 2022 – March 21, 2022).
Health Care Workers
As of April 14, local health departments have reported 154,968 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 578 deaths statewide.
Testing Turnaround Time
The testing turnaround time dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. During the week of April 3 to April 9, the average time patients waited for test results was 0.7 day. During this same time period, 94% of patients received test results in one day and 99% received them within two days.
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)
As of April 12, there have been 922 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.
Additional Updates
Mask Guidance: Under California’s mask guidance, universal masking is required only in specified higher risk settings like hospitals, public transit and congregate living facilities. Unvaccinated persons are required to mask in all indoor public settings. Fully vaccinated individuals are recommended to continue indoor masking when the risk may be high. Workplaces will continue to follow the COVID-19 prevention standards set by CalOSHA. Local health jurisdictions may implement requirements that are stricter than state guidance.
Slow the Spread: Get Vaccinated and Boosted for COVID-19
The risk for COVID-19 exposure and infection continues as a number of Californians remain unvaccinated and unboosted.
Real-world evidence continues to show that the vaccine is preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death. Public health officials urge Californians to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible.
It is recommended that every vaccinated person 12 years or older should get a booster as long as they received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least five months ago or they received their Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.
Vaccination appointments can be made by visiting myturn.ca.gov or calling 1-833-422-4255. The consent of a parent or legal guardian may be needed for those under age 18 to receive a vaccination. Visit Vaccinate All 58 to learn more about the safe and effective vaccines available for all Californians 5+.
Your Actions Save Lives
Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:
Keep California Healthy
Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:
– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.
– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.
What to Do if You Think You’re Sick
Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 13 new deaths, 1,355 new positive cases countywide, with 43 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,852, county case totals to 2,850,480 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 72,712 since March of 2020. There are 228 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.
The California Department of Public Health issued the following statement on April 14 regarding a new implementation timeline for adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of vaccinations required to attend school.
Get your DeLoreans ready and dust off your Flux Capacitor we’re going Back to the Auction! Chairs Pam and Dennis Verner invite you Back to the Auction to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley. The 50th Annual Boys & Girls Club of SCV Benefit Auction, Santa Clarita’s premier charitable event, will be held on Saturday, June 4 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 13 new deaths, 1,355 new positive cases countywide, with 43 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,852, county case totals to 2,850,480 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 72,712 since March of 2020. There are 228 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.
Waste Management of Santa Clarita is partnering with local artist, Julianne Haness, as a part of a new outreach campaign to prepare residents for diverting their organic waste from landfills. The collaboration will apply Haness’ designs to reusable household items such kitchen towels and tote bags as a reminder, under California Senate Bill 1383, residents in Santa Clarita will soon be sorting and recycling their green and food waste.
The California Department of Public Health issued the following statement on April 14 regarding a new implementation timeline for adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of vaccinations required to attend school.
Get your DeLoreans ready and dust off your Flux Capacitor we’re going Back to the Auction! Chairs Pam and Dennis Verner invite you Back to the Auction to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley. The 50th Annual Boys & Girls Club of SCV Benefit Auction, Santa Clarita’s premier charitable event, will be held on Saturday, June 4 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
In the wake of unprecedented public interest in Breathe: Los Angeles County’s Guaranteed Income Program, L.A. County has announced the availability of extensive resources to support struggling residents, including a wide range of jobs and nutrition programs.
Work on the Golden State Freeway, I-5, continues from from the Ventura Freeway to Buena Vista Street. Commuters and travelers on I-5 should be aware of construction crews along the road during the week of April 18 to April 22.
Santa Clarita residents and business owners are invited to join Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Captain Justin Diez of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station for an afternoon of information and dialogue regarding public safety concerns during a "Community Conversation" on Thursday, May 5, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Today, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger shared her reaction following Governor Newsom’s announcement that the County of Los Angeles will receive $12.9 million for two new Homekey projects in the community of Lancaster.
Beginning Sunday, April 17, the city of Santa Clarita joins in the celebration of National Volunteer Week, recognizing the positive impact volunteers make in the community. Last year, the city had 3,312 volunteers who donated over 14,000 hours of their time to programs and projects throughout Santa Clarita.
Consultant Connect, a consulting agency designed to bridge the gap between economic developers and site consultants, announces its 2022 list of North America’s Top 50 Economic Developers, which includes Santa Clarita Economic Development Corporation's Holly Schroeder.
In its ongoing mission “to empower creativity and leadership in indigenous arts and cultures through higher education, lifelong learning and outreach,” the Institute of American Indian Arts announced the formation of a new partnership with the California Institute of the Arts. The partnership will allow the schools to collaborate and influence each other through student and faculty exchanges.
College of the Canyons Golf returned to its traditional spot atop the field at the Rig City Invitational hosted by Bakersfield Field College on Monday, in an event which also served as a Western State Conference tourney.
(CN) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife recommended against adding the iconic Joshua tree to the state endangered species list, angering environmentalists who say a lack of protections will further imperil the vulnerable trees.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sanitation District is pleased to announce that the three remaining legal challenges to the agency’s state‐mandated Chloride Compliance Project and recycled water program have been resolved.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.