Friday COVID Roundup: County to Continue Vaccination, Booster Outreach for the Homeless

Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 25 new deaths and 1,333 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 37,394 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Of the 25 new deaths reported today, seven people who passed away were over the age of 80, eight people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79, seven people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64, and two people who died were between the ages of 18 and 29. One death was reported by the City of Long Beach.

“To everyone experiencing the grief of losing a loved one to COVID-19, we send you our deepest sympathies,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health.

To date, Public Health has identified 1,490,698 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 26,626 deaths.

There are 638 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized and 28% of these people are in the ICU. Testing results are available for nearly 9,034,000 individuals with 15% of people testing positive. Today’s test positivity rate is 1.1%.

L.A. County Continues COVID Vaccination and Booster Outreach to People Experiencing Homelessness

Public Health continues to work closely with partner organizations to reach out to people experiencing homelessness and offer COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.

Approximately 119 vaccination events took place from Oct. 9 to Oct. 22 through various partners including Housing for Health, faith-based organizations, and mobile vaccination teams. These events took place at various venues including food banks, shelters, public libraries, clinics, and encampments.

There are 1,261 providers administering vaccinations to people experiencing homelessness; together, they have administered over 61,804 doses of COVID-19 vaccine across Los Angeles County; 30,909 people experiencing homelessness are fully vaccinated.

In parallel with the decline in overall COVID-19 transmission in L.A. County, cases among people experiencing homelessness have declined from 158 cases reported the week ending September 19 to 86 new cases reported this past week.

Of the 86 new cases reported among people experiencing homelessness this past week, 67 are cases from previous weeks that have been newly identified as being associated with people experiencing homelessness and are now included in the case totals. Tragically, two people experiencing homelessness passed away from COVID-19 this past week. To date, 9,452 people experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles County have tested positive for COVID-19 and 248 people who were experiencing homelessness have passed away from COVID-19. Of these people who passed away, 118 were sheltered, 79 were unsheltered, and for 51 people who passed away, their shelter status was unknown.

Santa Clarita Valley Friday Update

As of 6 p.m. Thursday, the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard confirmed a total of 348 COVID-19 related deaths in the SCV since the pandemic began.

The following is the community breakdown of the 348 SCV residents who have died, according to the L.A. County dashboard:

292 in Santa Clarita

21 in Castaic

10 in Acton

8 in Stevenson Ranch

6 in unincorporated Canyon Country

3 in Agua Dulce

3 in Val Verde

1 in unincorporated Bouquet Canyon

1 in Elizabeth Lake

1 in Newhall

1 in unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country

1 in Valencia

0 in Lake Hughes (**revised from 1)

Cases:

Of the 37,394 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 27,437

Castaic: 4,514 (incl. Pitchess Detention Center & North County Correctional Facility*)

Stevenson Ranch: 1,768

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 1,172

Acton: 779

Val Verde: 433

Agua Dulce: 415

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 294

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 166

Elizabeth Lake: 116

Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 69 (**revised from 70)

Bouquet Canyon: 71

Lake Hughes: 59

Saugus/Canyon Country: 51

Sand Canyon: 24

San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 21

Placerita Canyon: 5

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cancelled Friday’s Valencia High School football game following three new COVID-19 cases being reported on the campus.

The news comes after the school administration announced earlier this week that 33 COVID-19 cases had been reported on the Vikings campus among both students and staff. Read the full story here.

The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).

Note: To see the communication process in the event of a positive COVID-19 case, visit https://www.hartdistrict.org/apps/pages/covid-19dashboard.

Student Dashboard:

Staff Dashboard:

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Friday Update

As of Friday, Oct. 29, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital currently had zero tests pending, 17 patients in the hospital, and a total of 1,592 patients who have been treated and discharged since the pandemic began, and no additional deaths, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.

Privacy laws prohibit Henry Mayo from releasing the community of residence for patients who die at the hospital; residence info is reported by the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard.

California Friday Snapshot

California Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 4,647,587 cases and 71,519 deaths to date.

Numbers may not represent true day-over-day change as reporting of test results can be delayed.

There were 7,098 newly reported confirmed cases Thursday.

As of Oct. 28, local health departments have reported 128,057 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 524 deaths statewide.

Cases are occurring largely among unvaccinated populations:

– For the week of Oct. 12 – Oct. 18, the average case rate among unvaccinated Californians age 16 or older is 35.8 per 100,000 per day and the average case rate among vaccinated Californians age 16 or older is significantly lower at 5.2 per 100,000 per day.

– The great majority of new cases are among unvaccinated individuals. The rate among the unvaccinated is 6.9 times the rate among the vaccinated.

(See the data for vaccinated and unvaccinated cases)

The 7-day positivity rate is 2.8%.

There have been 101,779,000 tests conducted in California. This represents an increase of 282,750 during the prior 24-hour reporting period.

As of Oct. 29, according to the CDC, 87% of eligible Californians have received at least one dose. Providers have reported to CDPH that a total of 52,692,019 vaccine doses have been administered statewide.

Numbers do not represent true day-to-day change as reporting may be delayed. For more vaccination data, visit the COVID-19 Vaccine Data Dashboard.

See more California information later in this report.

L.A. County Vaccine/Booster Information

Public Health encourages everyone not yet vaccinated to get vaccinated, and everyone eligible for a booster to get their booster. All three FDA-approved vaccines; Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson are available for eligible individuals.

People eligible for boosters include adults of any age who received their first Johnson & Johnson dose at least two months ago, and people who got the second dose of their Pfizer or Moderna vaccines at least six months ago and are 65-plus years old or are over 18 and live in long-term care settings, have underlying medical conditions, or work or live in high-risk settings.

“As we continue to experience substantial transmission across the County, it is important that those who are infected, even if they have no symptoms, isolate from others for at least 10 days to stop spreading the virus to others. And everyone who is a close contact to an infected person and is not vaccinated, needs to quarantine and not participate in activities with others. This means not hosting or attending parties, going to work or school or shopping at stores. Breaking the chain of transmission requires that those infected or exposed do their part by staying away from others,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health

Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status.Appointments are not needed at all Public Health vaccination sites where first, second, and third doses are available.

Visit: www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) and www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish) to learn how to make an appointment at vaccination sites. If you don’t have internet access, can’t use a computer, or you’re over 65, you can call 1-833-540-0473 for help finding an appointment.

L.A. County Public Health’s Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

Each week, the California Department of Public Health updates the number of cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported in the state.

As of Oct. 25, there have been 677 cases of MIS-C reported statewide.

MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life-threatening.

Parents should be aware of the signs and symptoms of MIS-C including fever that does not go away, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, or feeling tired.

Although very rare, COVID-19 cases among children can sometimes result a few weeks later in very serious illness known as Multi-symptom Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C).

Vaccine Eligibility

As of May 13, vaccination appointments for individuals aged 12+ can be made by visiting myturn.ca.gov. The consent of a parent or legal guardian may be needed for those between the ages of 12 and 17 to receive a vaccination. For more information on the vaccine effort, visit Vaccinate All 58.

Tracking COVID-19 in California

* State Dashboard – Daily COVID-19 data

* County Map – Local data

* Data and Tools – Models and dashboards for researchers, scientists, and the public

* COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data – Weekly updated Race & Ethnicity data

* Cases and Deaths by Age Group – Weekly updated Deaths by Age Group data

* Health Equity Dashboard – See how COVID-19 highlights existing inequities in health

* Tracking Variants – Data on the variants California is currently monitoring

* Safe Schools for All Hub – Information about safe in-person instruction

* School Districts Reopening Map – data on public schools and reported outbreaks

California Testing & Turnaround Time

The testing turnaround time dashboardreports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results.

During the week of Oct. 17 to Oct. 23, the average time patients waited for test results was 1.0 days. During this same time period, 78% of patients received test results in one day and 96% received them within two days.

Protect Yourself and Your Family: Your Actions Save Lives

Protect yourself, family, friends, and community by following these prevention measures:

* Getting vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.

* Avoiding non-essential travel, and practicing self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival if you leave the state.

* Keeping interactions limited to people who live in your household.

* Wearing a cloth face mask when out in public.

* Washing hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

* Avoiding touching eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

* Covering a cough or sneeze with your sleeve or disposable tissue. Wash your hands afterward.

* Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

* Staying away from work, school, or other people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.

* Staying home except for essential needs/activities following local and state public health guidelines when patronizing approved businesses. To the extent that sectors are re-opened, Californians may leave their homes to work at, patronize, or otherwise engage with those businesses, establishments or activities.

* Getting tested if you believe you’ve been exposed. Free, confidential testing is available statewide.

* Adding your phone to the fight by signing up for COVID-19 exposure notifications from CA Notify.

* Answering the call if a contact tracer from the CA COVID Team or local health department tries to connect.

* Following guidance from public health officials.

California COVID-19 Data and Tools

A wide range of data and analysis guides California’s response to COVID-19. The state is making the data and its analytical tools available to researchers, scientists and the public at covid19.ca.gov.

* The Statewide COVID-19 Dashboard

* The California COVID-19 Assessment Tool (CalCAT)

* State Cases and Deaths Associated with COVID-19 by Age Group

* COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data

* COVID-19 Hospital Data and Case Statistics

* View additional datasets at the California Open Data Portal (including Testing Data, PPE Logistics Data, Hospital Data, Homeless Impact and more)

Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance webpage.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus (COVID-19):

* Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

* California Department of Public Health

* Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

* Spanish

* World Health Organization

* Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 Dashboard

L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1.

