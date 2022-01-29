Friday COVID Roundup: Employers Now Required to Provide Better Masks, More Covid Testing

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Friday 101 new deaths and 23,796 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 67,608 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

As a result of the winter Omicron surge, outbreaks in L.A. County have skyrocketed across a wide variety of settings from worksites, to congregate and group living facilities, to persons experiencing homelessness.

Out of the more than 1,200 total active outbreaks reported within LA County through Jan. 27, worksites represented 28% with 336 active outbreaks, the most of any setting. Persons experiencing homelessness had the next highest with 289 active outbreaks (24%), followed by 268 active outbreaks (22%) within skilled nursing facilities, 237 active outbreaks (20%) within congregate and group housing, 45 active outbreaks (3.7%) within school settings, and 28 active outbreaks (2.3%) within other sectors.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been more than 8,990 total active outbreaks across all sectors, with worksites again having the highest share with 2,816 total outbreaks (31%), followed by congregate living and group housing with 2,176 total outbreaks (24%), skilled nursing facilities with 1,553 (17%), persons experiencing homelessness with 1,490 (17%), schools with 573 (6%), and other sectors with 385 (4%) total outbreaks.

To help mitigate the number of outbreaks in workplace sites, Public Health modified its Health Officer Order to include additional safety measures to reduce the risk of transmission. As of Jan. 17, employers are now required to provide their employees who work indoors in close contact with others with well-fitting medical masks, surgical masks, or higher-level respirators, such as N95 or KN95 masks. These upgraded masks are better at blocking virus particles than cloth masks.

Additionally, worker sites are required to implement measures that will protect workers and limit any further spread of disease at the site. Employers are required to report any cluster of worksite COVID-19 cases. A cluster is when three or more laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 are known or reported at the worksite within a 14-day period. Reports to Public Health should be made as soon as possible and no later than 48 hours after reports or knowledge of at least three cases. Worksites can report a cluster to DPH online or by phone: 1-888-397-3993.

During an outbreak, employers are also required to identify and notify all close contacts, make available – at no cost – at least weekly or twice weekly testing to all employees within an exposed group, implement ventilation changes where appropriate, offer respirators to all employees, distance workers from each other by 6 feet where feasible and provide exclusion pay to those with a COVID-19 workplace exposure.

Workers who are concerned about possible COVID-19 or other workplace safety concerns or that an employer may not be following the County Health Officer Order or other requirement have several options for filing a complaint. To file a complaint with Public Health, which can be submitted anonymously, workers can call our Environmental Health Customer Call Center at (888) 700-9995 or by clicking on the “Report a Problem” at www.ph.lacounty.gov/eh. To file a complaint with Cal/OSHA about employee safety, workplace safety, or hazardous conditions, workers can call (833) 579-0927 or call or email the local Cal/OSHA Enforcement Office that serves the location of the job site.

If residents or workers are concerned that a site may not be following the City of LA’s Vaccination Ordinance, they can email labusinessresponse@lacity.org or visit www.ewddlacity.com/index.php/safepassla-faqs.

“I send my deepest condolences to the many families and friends grieving the loss of a loved one,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “As we turn the corner on this surge, let’s continue to stay focused on protecting our workforce. Doing so helps reduce staff shortages, spread among family members, strain on our healthcare system, and economic distress often among those least resourced. Each of us can do our part by getting vaccinated and boosted, wearing a well-fitting medical mask or respirator indoors or when in a crowded outdoor setting, staying home if sick, getting tested, and notifying close contacts of potential exposure when experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.”

Today, Public Health confirmed 101 additional deaths and 23,796 new cases of COVID-19. Of the 101 new deaths reported today, two of the people who died were between the ages of 18 and 29, seven of the people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49, 16 people were between the ages of 50 and 64, 36 were between the ages of 65-79 and 36 were over the age of 80 years old.

Of the 101 newly reported deaths, 83 had underlying conditions. Information on the two deaths reported by the City of Long Beach and the two deaths reported by the City of Pasadena is available at www.longbeach.gov and www.CityofPasadena.net To date, the total number of deaths in L.A. County is 28,816.

Public Health has identified a total 2,610,385 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County. Today’s positivity rate is 11.6%. Testing results are available for more than 11,005,995 individuals, with 21% of people testing positive.

There are 4,192 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.

To keep workplaces and schools open, residents and workers are asked to:

– Get tested to help reduce the spread, especially if you traveled for the holidays, have had a possible exposure, or have symptoms, or are gathering with people not in your household

– Adhere to masking requirements when indoors or at crowded outdoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status

– Residents are legally required to be isolated if they have a positive COVID test result and vaccinated close contacts with symptoms and unvaccinated close contacts need to be quarantined.

For information on where you can get tested, please visit www.covid19.lacounty.gov/testing/.

For updated isolation and quarantine guidance, please visit www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and are recommended for everyone 5 years old and older to help protect against COVID-19. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status. Appointments are not needed at all Public Health vaccination sites and many community sites where first, second, and third doses are available.

To find a vaccination site near you, or to make an appointment, please visit:

www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) or

www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish).

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported Friday zero tests pending, 59 patients in the hospital, a total of 2,106 patients who have been treated and discharged since the pandemic began and no additional deceased, confirmed spokesman Patrick Moody.

“We strongly encourage everyone to follow CDC guidelines to protect themselves and those around them,” Moody said.

Privacy laws prohibit the hospital from releasing the community of residence for patients who die there; that info is reported by the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard, which generally lags 48 hours behind.

William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard

The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).

Note: To see the communication process in the event of a positive COVID-19 case, visit https://www.hartdistrict.org/apps/pages/covid-19dashboard.

Student Dashboard

Staff Dashboard

Santa Clarita Valley Friday Update

As of 5 p.m. Friday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard reports two new deaths in the city of Santa Clarita. The total number of COVID-19 deaths to date in the SCV is 396.

The following is the community breakdown of the 397 SCV residents who have died, according to the L.A. County dashboard:

Santa Clarita: 322

Castaic: 26

Acton: 15

Stevenson Ranch: 9

Unincorporated Canyon Country: 9

Agua Dulce: 5

Val Verde: 3

Valencia: 2

Unincorporated Bouquet Canyon: 2

Elizabeth Lake: 1

Newhall: 1

unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

Lake Hughes: 0 (**revised from 1)

SCV Cases

Of the 67,608 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

Santa Clarita: 50,259

Castaic: 6,719

Stevenson Ranch: 3,714

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 2,389

Acton: 1,382

Val Verde: 774

Agua Dulce: 737

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 631

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 292

Elizabeth Lake: 184

Bouquet Canyon: 138

Lake Hughes: 133

Saugus/Canyon Country: 84

Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 82

Sand Canyon: 44

San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 32

Placerita Canyon: 14

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

California Friday

Statewide COVID-19 Data

Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are largely occurring among unvaccinated populations. See the data for unvaccinated and vaccinated cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Vaccinations

– 69,152,754 total vaccines administered.

– 81.7% of the eligible population (5+) has been vaccinated with at least one dose.

– 122,422 people a day are receiving COVID-19 vaccination (average daily dose count over 7 days).

Cases

– California has 7,706,395 confirmed cases to date.

– Friday’s average case count is 82,997 (average daily case count over 7 days).

– Unvaccinated people are 8 times more likely to get COVID-19 than boosted individuals (week of Jan. 16).

Testing

– The testing positivity rate is 18.8% (average rate over 7 days).

Hospitalizations

– There are 14,674 hospitalizations statewide.

– There are 2,585 ICU patients statewide.

– Unvaccinated people are 13 times more likely to be hospitalized than boosted individuals (week of Jan. 9).

Deaths

– There have been 78,825 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

– COVID-19 claims the lives of 64 Californians each day (average daily death count over 7 days).

– Unvaccinated people are 22 times more likely to die than boosted individuals (week of Jan. 2).

Health Care Workers

Note: As of Jan. 27, local health departments have reported 142,738 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 550 deaths statewide.

Testing Turnaround Time

The testing turnaround time dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. During the week of January 16 to January 22, the average time patients waited for test results was 1.8 days. During this same time period, 58% of patients received test results in one day and 75% received them within two days.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

As of Jan. 24, there have been 790 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.

Keep California Healthy

Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:

– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.

– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.

– If you believe you have been exposed, get tested. Free, confidential testing is available statewide.

– Keep gatherings small and outdoors and follow state and local public health guidance.

– Wear a mask and get the most out of masking – an effective mask has both good fit and good filtration.

– Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

– Delay non-essential travel outside of California until you are fully vaccinated. Follow California’s travel advisory.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home from work and school if you feel ill.

– Add your phone to the fight by signing up for COVID-19 exposure notifications from CA Notify.

– Answer the call or text if a contact tracer from the CA COVID Team or your local health department tries to connect.

Additional data and udpates:

Tracking COVID-19 in California

State Dashboard – Daily COVID-19 data

County Map – Local data, including tier status and ICU capacity

Data and Tools – Models and dashboards for researchers, scientists, and the public

Blueprint for a Safer Economy– Data for establishing tier status

COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data – Weekly updated Race & Ethnicity data

Cases and Deaths by Age Group – Weekly updated Deaths by Age Group data

Health Equity Dashboard – See how COVID-19 highlights existing inequities in health

Tracking Variants – Data on the variants California is currently monitoring

Safe Schools for All Hub – Information about safe in-person instruction

School Districts Reopening Map – data on public schools and reported outbreaks

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

– Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

– California Department of Public Health

– Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

– Spanish

– World Health Organization

L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1.

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick

Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.

For more information about what Californians can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit Coronavirus (COVID-19) in California.

California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from COVID-19. Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance webpage.

