Friday COVID Roundup: Three Additional Deaths Reported by Henry Mayo

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported three additional deaths from COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total number to 214 since the onset of the pandemic, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Currently, the hospital has one test pending, 43 patients in the hospital, and a total of 2,085 patients who have been treated and discharged since the pandemic began.
Privacy laws prohibit the hospital from releasing the community of residence for patients who die there; that info is reported by the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard, which generally lags 48 hours behind.
On Friday the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 85 additional deaths and 15,427 new cases countywide. The total number of cases reflects almost 6,800 additional cases due to reporting delays from a single lab. There have been 69,858 total cases to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
With high COVID-19 vaccination and booster rates, skilled nursing facility residents experienced a peak death rate that was more than five times lower this surge as compared to the previous winter’s surge.
The latest Public Health data shows that the seven-day average death rate of skilled nursing facility (SNF) residents dramatically declined from 106 residents per 100,000 during the peak of the 2020-21 winter surge to 21 residents per 100,000 during the more recent Omicron peak. The 80% reduction in the peak death rate among SNF residents is even more striking when considering that the peak seven-day average of new infections caused by the highly transmissible Omicron variant this surge was 15% higher than the peak infection rate during the previous winter surge.
High levels of vaccination and booster coverage within skilled nursing facilities helped provide life-saving protection. For the week ending Jan. 23, 91% of residents and 97% of staff were reported as fully vaccinated, and 85% of residents and 75% of staff were reported as both fully vaccinated and boosted among those eligible. Since the announcement of the healthcare worker booster requirement in late December, the number of SNF staff boosted has increased by almost 50%. This essential layer of better coverage and protection with a booster dose has resulted in far better outcomes this surge as compared to the previous winter.
Moreover, newly released CDC data yesterday showed that individuals who were both fully vaccinated and boosted had a 97 times lower death rate (0.1 individuals per 100,000) compared to individuals who were unvaccinated (9.7 individuals per 100,000).
“I send my deepest sympathies and wishes for peace and comfort to the many families who have lost a loved one due to COVID-19,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “We remain hopeful that we will continue to see fewer people at skilled nursing facilities dying from COVID-19 in the upcoming weeks.
“However, if we want to continue to bring our cases, hospitalizations and deaths closer to pre-surge levels, we’ll need to continue the common-sense protective measures that we know can slow COVID-19 transmission,” Ferrer continued. “These include wearing a mask when around others until transmission is lower; testing, if possible, before gathering with others, especially if you’re gathering with people at high risk (including unvaccinated) or indoors or in a crowded outdoor place where masks are not always worn, and after being exposed to a positive case; staying home and away from others if you are sick or test positive; and getting vaccinated and boosted if you’re not already up to date.”
Of the 85 new deaths reported today, one person was between the ages of 18-29, two people were between the ages of 30-49, 17 were between the ages of 50-64, 27 were between the ages of 65-79, and 31 were age 80 years or older. Of the 85 newly reported deaths, 67 had underlying health conditions. Information on the six deaths reported by the City of Long Beach is available at www.LongBeach.gov. To date, the total number of deaths in L.A. County is 29,280.
Public Health has reported a total of 2,710,362 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County. Today’s positivity rate is 6.9%.
There are 3,233 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized. Testing results are available for more than 11,148,900 individuals, with 22% of people testing positive.
To keep workplaces and schools open, residents and workers are asked to:
– Get tested to help reduce the spread, especially if you traveled for the holidays, have had a possible exposure, or have symptoms, or are gathering with people not in your household
– Adhere to masking requirements when indoors or at crowded outdoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status
– Residents are legally required to be isolated if they have a positive COVID test result and vaccinated close contacts with symptoms and unvaccinated close contacts need to be quarantined.
COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and are recommended for everyone 5 years old and older to help protect against COVID-19. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status. Appointments are not needed at all Public Health vaccination sites and many community sites where first, second, and third doses are available.
To find a vaccination site near you, or to make an appointment, please visit:
William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard
The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).
Santa Clarita Valley Friday Update
As of 6 p.m. Friday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard reports one additional death from COVID-19 in the city of Santa Clarita, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to date in the SCV to 404.
The following is the community breakdown per L.A. County’s dashboard:
Santa Clarita: 328
Castaic: 27
Acton: 15
Unincorporated Canyon Country: 10
Stevenson Ranch: 9
Agua Dulce: 5
Val Verde: 3
Valencia: 2
Unincorporated Bouquet Canyon: 2
Elizabeth Lake: 1
Newhall: 1
Unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country: 1
Lake Hughes: 0 (**revised from 1)
SCV Cases
Of the 69,858 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:
Santa Clarita: 51,923
Castaic: 6,912
Stevenson Ranch: 3,846
Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 2,475
Acton: 1,447
Val Verde: 805
Agua Dulce: 762
Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 647
Saugus (unincorporated portion): 302
Elizabeth Lake: 192
Bouquet Canyon: 146
Lake Hughes: 136
Saugus/Canyon Country: 87
Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 84
Sand Canyon: 46
San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 33
Placerita Canyon: 15
*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.
– 82.2% of the eligible population (5+) has been vaccinated with at least one dose.
– 104,556 people a day are receiving COVID-19 vaccination (average daily dose count over 7 days).
Cases
– California has 8,006,410 confirmed cases to date.
– Friday’s average case count is 57,895 (average daily case count over 7 days).
– Unvaccinated people are 7.5 times more likely to get COVID-19 than boosted individuals (Jan. 10, 2022 – Jan.16, 2022).
Testing
– The testing positivity rate is 12.7% (average rate over 7 days).
Hospitalizations
– There are 12,134 hospitalizations statewide.
– There are 2,283 ICU patients statewide.
– Unvaccinated people are 14.9 times more likely to be hospitalized than boosted individuals (Jan. 10, 2022 – Jan. 16,2022).
Deaths
– There have been 80,022 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
– COVID-19 claims the lives of 104 Californians each day (average daily death count over 7 days).
– Unvaccinated people are 30.0 times more likely to die than boosted individuals (Jan. 1, 2022 – Jan. 9, 2022).
Health Care Workers
Note: As of Feb. 3, local health departments have reported 144,086 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 552 deaths statewide.
Testing Turnaround Time
The testing turnaround time dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. During the week of Jan. 23 to Jan. 29, the average time patients waited for test results was 1.4 days. During this same time period, 71% of patients received test results in one day and 88% received them within two days.
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)
As of Jan. 31, there have been 803 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.
COVID-19 Wastewater Surveillance
CDPH and the California State Water Resources Control Board are coordinating with several wastewater utilities, local health departments, universities and laboratories in California to monitor wastewater surveillance for the virus causing COVID-19. An explanation of wastewater surveillance, list of participating sites and related resources can be found on this webpage.
Keep California Healthy
Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:
– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.
– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.
What to Do if You Think You’re Sick
Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.
Advance Auto Parts, a leading automotive aftermarket parts retailer, will celebrate the opening of its new location in Santa Clarita on 20600 Golden Triangle Road with a community event on Saturday, Feb. 5. This store is among more than 60 the company plans to open in the Los Angeles market in 2022.
Women in Service, an annual event honoring outstanding women volunteers throughout the Santa Clarita Valley, will be hosted by the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley on May 14, 2022 at The Centre in Santa Clarita.
Each year the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and the Commission for Women recognize and celebrate women who work to bring about social and economic change, promote women’s equality and serve as outstanding role models for women.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.