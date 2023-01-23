header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
53°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 23
1882 - Author Helen Hunt Jackson visits Rancho Camulos; inspiration for "Ramona" novel [story]
HH Jackson
Friday Night Youth Pick-Up Soccer Games Coming to COC
| Monday, Jan 23, 2023
COC Soccer Camp
Photo by Mari Kneisel/COC Sports Information


The College of the Canyons women’s and men’s soccer programs will be hosting 6 vs. 6 pick-up games for youth players ages 7 to 14, running on Friday evenings from Feb. 3 to June 2 at the COC Soccer Facility.

Pick-up soccer games serve as a great supplement to the more structured club soccer environment. Small sided pickup games allow players to truly develop their love for the game.

COC’s Friday night pick-up sessions will provide a place for participants to better explore who they are as a player. In the pick-up game environment players have a greater ability to use their creativity and find success, without the well-intentioned influence of coaches and other adults.

Some of the many player benefits of small-sided pickup games include:

– Increased involvement touching and protecting the ball

– Opportunities to dribble, attack and defend

– More decision-making sequences

– Greater opportunities to score more goals

“It’s our goal to provide youth soccer players from across the Santa Clarita Valley with continued opportunities to stay active, improve their skill sets, make new friends and teammates and, most importantly, grow their love of this beautiful game,” said COC women’s soccer head coach Justin Lundin. “We look forward to seeing you on the pitch!”

Games will be supervised by coaches and players from the COC soccer programs, however, coaching instruction will not be provided, allowing participants to play with complete creative freedom.

Each Friday evening 6 vs. 6 coed pick-up session will include the following time slots:

5 p.m. to 6 p.m. — Boy and Girls 7 to 9 years

6 p.m. to 7 p.m. — Boys and Girls 9 to 11 years

7 p.m. to 8 p.m. — Boys and Girls 12 to 14 years

Online player registration is now open through the COC Athletic Department’s online ticketing system. The registration page can also be accessed by visiting www.COCathletics.com and clicking ‘Camps & Clinics’.

Registration fees are $10 per player, per session with proceeds benefiting the COC women’s and men’s soccer programs.

The COC soccer facility is located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road in Santa Clarita.

For additional information please contact justin.lundin@canyons.edu or visit www.COCathletics.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

Friday Night Youth Pick-Up Soccer Games Coming to COC

Friday Night Youth Pick-Up Soccer Games Coming to COC
Monday, Jan 23, 2023
The College of the Canyons women's and men's soccer programs will be hosting 6 vs. 6 pick-up games for youth players ages 7 to 14, running on Friday evenings from Feb. 3 to June 2 at the COC Soccer Facility.
FULL STORY...

Lady Matadors Shutout William Jessup in Tennis Home Opener

Lady Matadors Shutout William Jessup in Tennis Home Opener
Monday, Jan 23, 2023
California State University, Northridge defeated William Jessup 7-0 in the women's tennis home opener for the Matadors Saturday afternoon.
FULL STORY...

Mustangs Struggle from Deep in Loss to Spirit 63-91

Mustangs Struggle from Deep in Loss to Spirit 63-91
Monday, Jan 23, 2023
The Master's men's basketball game struggled making shots and lost to the Ottawa (AZ) Spirit 91-63 Saturday night in a critical GSAC game in Surprise, Ariz.
FULL STORY...

MLB Pitcher Hunter Green Returns to Hart Baseball Complex for Special Event

MLB Pitcher Hunter Green Returns to Hart Baseball Complex for Special Event
Monday, Jan 23, 2023
Former William S. Hart baseball player and current Major League Baseball pitcher for the Cincinnati Reds, Hunter Greene will be returning to the Hart complex Saturday, Jan. 28, from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m., before he leaves for spring training.
FULL STORY...

TMU Men’s Basketball Tied for First in GSAC

TMU Men’s Basketball Tied for First in GSAC
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Jordan Caruso's block with two seconds to play lifted The Master's University Men's Basketball team to a 76-72 upset victory over No. 5 Arizona Christian Thursday night in Glendale, Ariz.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Jan. 24: Santa Clarita City Council Special Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council is holding a special meeting Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 5 p.m.
Jan. 24: Santa Clarita City Council Special Meeting
CSUN Partners with Nonprofit to Assist Unhoused Community College Students
California State University, Northridge’s student-based brand management and creative services agency: IntersectLA (IXLA) has partnered with the nonprofit Los Angeles Room & Board to help unhoused community college students in the Los Angeles area.
CSUN Partners with Nonprofit to Assist Unhoused Community College Students
VIA Receiving $675K to Expand ‘Connecting to Success’ Program
With strong support and assistance from Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, the Valley Industry Association of Santa Clarita is thrilled to announce it will receive $675,000 in Fiscal Year 2023 Federal Appropriations funding to expand its popular educational offering, “Connecting to Success,” a high-impact workforce preparation program for youth in a business conference format.
VIA Receiving $675K to Expand ‘Connecting to Success’ Program
Friday Night Youth Pick-Up Soccer Games Coming to COC
The College of the Canyons women's and men's soccer programs will be hosting 6 vs. 6 pick-up games for youth players ages 7 to 14, running on Friday evenings from Feb. 3 to June 2 at the COC Soccer Facility.
Friday Night Youth Pick-Up Soccer Games Coming to COC
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 11 Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 11 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 23 – Sunday, Jan. 29.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 11 Productions
Lady Matadors Shutout William Jessup in Tennis Home Opener
California State University, Northridge defeated William Jessup 7-0 in the women's tennis home opener for the Matadors Saturday afternoon.
Lady Matadors Shutout William Jessup in Tennis Home Opener
Local Equestrian Center Starts GoFundMe after Fire Kills Two Horses
A GoFundMe account has been started for the Oak Canyon Equestrian Center in Santa Clarita which had an electrical fire recently burn down parts of the barn overnight, tragically killing two horses and badly burning others.
Local Equestrian Center Starts GoFundMe after Fire Kills Two Horses
Mustangs Struggle from Deep in Loss to Spirit 63-91
The Master's men's basketball game struggled making shots and lost to the Ottawa (AZ) Spirit 91-63 Saturday night in a critical GSAC game in Surprise, Ariz.
Mustangs Struggle from Deep in Loss to Spirit 63-91
Artist Pete Morris Demonstrating ‘Watercolor on Mineral Paper’ at The MAIN
Artist Pete Morris will be demonstrating ‘Watercolor On Mineral Paper’ Monday, Feb. 13, from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., at The MAIN Theater.
Artist Pete Morris Demonstrating ‘Watercolor on Mineral Paper’ at The MAIN
MLB Pitcher Hunter Green Returns to Hart Baseball Complex for Special Event
Former William S. Hart baseball player and current Major League Baseball pitcher for the Cincinnati Reds, Hunter Greene will be returning to the Hart complex Saturday, Jan. 28, from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m., before he leaves for spring training.
MLB Pitcher Hunter Green Returns to Hart Baseball Complex for Special Event
Monday COVID Roundup: 62 New SCV Cases; Deaths Rise to 539
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday one additional death and 62 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with 46 additional deaths and 2,264 new cases countywide.
Monday COVID Roundup: 62 New SCV Cases; Deaths Rise to 539
Today in SCV History (Jan. 23)
1882 - Author Helen Hunt Jackson visits Rancho Camulos; inspiration for "Ramona" novel [story]
HH Jackson
Today in SCV History (Jan. 22)
1839 - Gov. Juan B. Alvarado gives most of SCV to Mexican Army Lt. Antonio del Valle. [story]
Diseno map
Today in SCV History (Jan. 21)
1914 - Signal newspaper owner-editor Scott Newhall born in San Francisco [story]
Scott Newhall
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
Unprecedented cold weather across the nation has caused natural gas market prices to more than double (about 128%) between December and January.
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
Jan. 25: COC Board Meeting Rescheduled From Jan. 18
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees has reschedule it's Jan. 18 business meeting to Wednesday, Jan. 25, in the University Center, UCEN Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons.
Jan. 25: COC Board Meeting Rescheduled From Jan. 18
Friday COVID Roundup: Los Angeles County Enters Low Community Level
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 25 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,184 new cases countywide and 37 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: Los Angeles County Enters Low Community Level
EBT Cardholders Qualify for Discount Metrolink Tickets
To promote transit equity Metrolink now offers the Low-income Fare Discount Program which provides eligible train riders across Southern California more affordable access to work, school and anywhere else they need to be.
EBT Cardholders Qualify for Discount Metrolink Tickets
SCV Water Launches Water Academy
Are you interested in learning the ins and outs of the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency? Apply to be considered for the SCV Water Academy, a free, curated learning opportunity for residents of the Santa Clarita Valley. Learn about SCV Water directly from the experts in an engaging, interactive, in-person format.
SCV Water Launches Water Academy
L.A. Public Health Advises Residents ‘When to Wear a Mask’
Masks are still required in some settings and strong recommended in others in Los Angeles County.
L.A. Public Health Advises Residents ‘When to Wear a Mask’
Schiavo Appointed to Five State Government Committees
California State Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon has appointed Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, to four standing committees and one joint committee.
Schiavo Appointed to Five State Government Committees
Castaic H.S. Open Enrollment Information Nights Scheduled
Castaic High School’s open-enrollment process for the 2023/2024 school year will begin in February. As part of this process, three information nights have been scheduled to offer parents an opportunity to learn more about Castaic High School and all the school has to offer.
Castaic H.S. Open Enrollment Information Nights Scheduled
Applications Open for Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship Program
The Castaic Union School District is proud to announce that the Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship Program is now accepting applications.
Applications Open for Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship Program
TMU Men’s Basketball Tied for First in GSAC
Jordan Caruso's block with two seconds to play lifted The Master's University Men's Basketball team to a 76-72 upset victory over No. 5 Arizona Christian Thursday night in Glendale, Ariz.
TMU Men’s Basketball Tied for First in GSAC
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: