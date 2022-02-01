Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library to Host Book Bag Sale

The Friends of the Santa Clarita Public Library invite residents to take advantage of this sweet Book Bag Sale at all three library branches. Impress your loved ones this Valentine’s Day with a unique gift–or gifts–from the upcoming February Book Bag Sale.

Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library will host the Bag Sale event during normal operating hours at the Valencia, Canyon Country and Newhall branches from Saturday, Feb. 5 through Sunday, Feb. 13.

For only $7, participants can fill a provided bag with any book, DVDs and CDs they find for sale in the Friends of the Library book store. Patrons with book bags from a previous sale can participate for $6. Treat yourself or your loved ones to a wide assortment of books and other great finds. Proceeds from the bag sale support programming for the Santa Clarita Public Library, including One Story One City, Día de los Niño’s, the Family Literacy Festival and more.

The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library is an active group of Santa Clarita residents who volunteer, advocate and fundraise to meet the needs of the Santa Clarita Public Library. All of the proceeds from fundraising events and programs sponsored by the Friends of the Library support events and programs for all ages at the Library.

Old Town Newhall Library, 24500 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321

Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library, 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Canyon Country, CA 91351

Valencia Library, 23743 W. Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355

For more information on the February Book Bag Sale, visit Book Bag Sale.

Discover more fun upcoming library events by visiting Santa Clarita Library Events.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...