Frithsmith Signs With Mustangs to Play Baseball

Ryder Frithsmith, a two-sport athlete from Hart High School in Santa Clarita, has signed his national letter of intent to play baseball at The Master’s University.

An All-Foothill League centerfielder with the Hawks, Frithsmith hit .303 his senior year, leading the team with 20 runs scored and seven stolen bases. He was also a two-way player on the Hart football team, earning First Team All-Foothill League as a defensive back with an interception.

The incoming freshman continues a legacy of baseball as his father played at University of California, Santa Barbara and professionally within the Giants organization.

“He’s very athletic,” TMU Head Coach Monte Brooks said. “He’s got some heritage with baseball, there’s some savvyness there growing up here in Santa Clarita and his dad being a very good college player. He’s grown up in this community with very good players and very good coaching. He’s got some skills and he’s got an understanding and knowledge of the game.”

As a junior, Frithsmith was the starting centerfielder on the team that won the CIF Southern Section championship. His RBI triple in the sixth inning of that 7-6 win proved pivotal.

“I want to be able to grow in my faith here and just be able to play baseball where I grew up going to camps,” Frithsmith said. “I’m looking to see how I grow as a player here with Coach Monte (Brooks).”

