Fritz Coleman Rings in New Year at J.R.’s Comedy Club

J.R.’s Comedy Club will celebrate its 27-year anniversary of providing comedy entertainment to the Santa Clarita Valley with a pair of shows on New Year’s Eve at the Hilton Garden Inn with double headliners Fritz Coleman and Don Friesen, two of J.R.’s most requested acts.

“Fritz Coleman is not only everyone’s favorite weatherman, he is also a brilliant standup comedian and has performed on ‘The Tonight Show’ and opened in Las Vegas for stars such as Ray Charles,” said a news release from J.R.’s. “Don Friesen has a one-hour Showtime special, a Dry Bar comedy special, and is the only two-time winner of the San Francisco Comedy Competition.”

The Early Show — which J.R.’s calls East Coast New Year’s Eve — starts with dinner at 5:30 p.m., the show starting at 7:15 and the countdown at 9 p.m. as if the audience is in Times Square.

The Late Show — which J.R.’s calls West Coast New Year’s Eve — starts with dinner at 8:30 p.m., the show starting at 10:15 and ringing in the new year at midnight.

Dinner entree choices include prime cut tri tip, lemon herb chicken, or vegetarian pasta. Everyone will get party favors, noise-makers, hats, and for those over 21, a champagne toast.

The full package is $89.99, and show-only tickets will be available after Dec. 26 for $50. Tickets can be purchased at www.ComedyinValencia.com.

