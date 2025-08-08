From Lemonade to Impact: Eloise, Age 4, Inspires Generosity for Child & Family Center

Sometimes it only takes a little to make a big difference and four-year-old Eloise Burbach has shown us just how powerful that can be.

With a smile as bright as the summer sun, Eloise set up her own lemonade stand, hand-making the lemonade herself and selling colorful rocks she lovingly painted.

Her efforts raised money and when her grandmother gave her a list of charities to choose from, Eloise chose to give it to Child & Family Center.

Guided by her parents’ lesson: “When you earn money, save some, buy something for yourself and donate some,” Eloise decided to split her earnings.

In her handwritten note, she shared her plan:

“The money from my lemonade stand will go to Child & Family Center.

Put in my savings.

Buy an Anna dress.”

In her own joyful way, Eloise reminds everyone that generosity doesn’t have to be big to be powerful.

The Child & Family Center is deeply touched by Eloise’s kindness and the encouragement of her grandparents, Bill and Kelly Phen, who helped make her lemonade stand a reality.

Now, the Child & Family Center invites the community to multiply Eloise’s gift.

Join the “Eloise Challenge.” The Child & Family Center asks Santa Clarita Valley residents to match her $43 donation and see just how far one child’s kindness can ripple through the community.

“Eloise’s kindness touches the heart of who we are at Child & Family Center. Her generosity reminds us that compassion has no age limit and that even the smallest hands can make the biggest difference. I hope our community will join the Eloise Challenge and carry her beautiful spirit of giving forward,” said Nikki Buckstead, President & CEO, Child & Family Center.

To match Eloise’s donation or contribute to the Child & Family Center, visit: www.childfamilycenter.org/donate.

“Thank you, Eloise, for showing us that even the smallest hands can make the biggest difference,” said Buckstead.

Child & Family Center has been supporting children and families throughout the Santa Clarita Valley since 1976. With a mission rooted in compassion and transformation, the Center offers integrated services spanning mental and behavioral health, substance use treatment, domestic violence support, early intervention, prevention and outreach.

Learn more at www.childfamilycenter.org.

