Fugitive Returned to Face Charges in Murder of LASD Deputy Juan Abel Escalante

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has announced the extradition of Roberto Salazar, 38, for the 2008 murder of Deputy Juan Abel Escalante.

The Mexican Attorney General’s Office and the Mexican Security Ministry confirmed Salazar’s transfer. He was one of 26 individuals extradited under an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice, which included a commitment not to pursue the death penalty.

The extradition followed years of investigative work by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau’s Unsolved Unit, Los Angeles Police Department, U.S. Marshals Service, and Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. LASD Detective David Ishibashi was recognized for his dedication, exemplifying the department’s relentless pursuit of justice.

On Aug. 2, 2008, Deputy Escalante, a dedicated husband, father, U.S. Army Reservist and three-year LASD veteran was ambushed and fatally shot outside his Los Angeles home while preparing for work at Men’s Central Jail. In the aftermath, a joint investigation quickly identified Salazar, a known criminal street gang member, as a suspect. While five others were arrested soon after, Salazar fled to Mexico and evaded capture for 17 years.

In 2009, a year after the murder, Salazar was indicted in a federal RICO case targeting his gang affiliations, and a federal arrest warrant was issued. Two years later, in 2011, a Los Angeles County Superior Court murder warrant followed. Authorities believe Salazar was a passenger in the suspect’s vehicle on the day of the murder.

In March 2025, nearly 17 years after his run from law enforcement, Mexican authorities, assisted by the U.S. Marshals Service’s Technical Operations Group, located and arrested Salazar approximately three hours south of Mexico City. After several months of legal proceedings, he was returned to Los Angeles County to face prosecution.

The Sheriff’s Department was committed to bringing justice to Deputy Escalante’s family. Deputies continue to honor his memory by supporting his family and participating in their life events.

Sheriff Robert Luna expressed gratitude to the Los Angeles Police Department, U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Department of Justice and Mexican law enforcement for their roles in the operation.

“While the extradition cannot erase the family’s loss, it ensures Salazar will answer for his alleged role in the murder,” said Luna. “He will do so before a US court and the community Deputy Escalante served.”

The Escalante family shared the following statements:

“We would like to thank law enforcement, the District Attorney’s Office and everyone involved for their efforts to bring this suspect into custody after 17 long years. We thank God for justice finally being served,” said Escalante’s parents.

“I appreciate the hard work that everyone has put into bringing this suspect to the U.S. and getting justice for Abel. Abel was truly never forgotten,” said Celeste Escalante, Deputy Escalante’s wife at the time.

“The ambush and killing of Deputy Escalante outside his home in Los Angeles was an act of senseless violence that deeply affected both the the Sheriff’s Department and the LAPD,” said LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell.

“My thanks to a cohesive partnership that we saw in this case. My words go out to the Escalante family. The relentless pursuit of justice is not over, but we are almost there, ” said Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department extends its appreciation to all partner agencies, officials and individuals whose dedication and the collaboration that made this possible. A special thank you is extended to the Escalante family, whose patience and trust in the pursuit of justice have remained committed over the past 17 years.

Their resilience has been a source of inspiration, and today’s development stands as a testament to their unwavering commitment to ensuring justice is served.

For more information visit http://www.lasd.org.

Like this: Like Loading...