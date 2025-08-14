header image

1986 - Canyon Country's Mitchell adobe demolished; components salvaged & later rebuilt at Hart Park [story]
Mitchell adobe
Fugitive Returned to Face Charges in Murder of LASD Deputy Juan Abel Escalante
| Thursday, Aug 14, 2025

Deputy Juan Escalante

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has announced the extradition of Roberto Salazar, 38, for the 2008 murder of Deputy Juan Abel Escalante.

The Mexican Attorney General’s Office and the Mexican Security Ministry confirmed Salazar’s transfer. He was one of 26 individuals extradited under an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice, which included a commitment not to pursue the death penalty.

The extradition followed years of investigative work by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau’s Unsolved Unit, Los Angeles Police Department, U.S. Marshals Service, and Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. LASD Detective David Ishibashi was recognized for his dedication, exemplifying the department’s relentless pursuit of justice.

On Aug. 2, 2008, Deputy Escalante, a dedicated husband, father, U.S. Army Reservist and three-year LASD veteran was ambushed and fatally shot outside his Los Angeles home while preparing for work at Men’s Central Jail. In the aftermath, a joint investigation quickly identified Salazar, a known criminal street gang member, as a suspect. While five others were arrested soon after, Salazar fled to Mexico and evaded capture for 17 years.

In 2009, a year after the murder, Salazar was indicted in a federal RICO case targeting his gang affiliations, and a federal arrest warrant was issued. Two years later, in 2011, a Los Angeles County Superior Court murder warrant followed. Authorities believe Salazar was a passenger in the suspect’s vehicle on the day of the murder.

In March 2025, nearly 17 years after his run from law enforcement, Mexican authorities, assisted by the U.S. Marshals Service’s Technical Operations Group, located and arrested Salazar approximately three hours south of Mexico City. After several months of legal proceedings, he was returned to Los Angeles County to face prosecution.

The Sheriff’s Department was committed to bringing justice to Deputy Escalante’s family. Deputies continue to honor his memory by supporting his family and participating in their life events.

Sheriff Robert Luna expressed gratitude to the Los Angeles Police Department, U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Department of Justice and Mexican law enforcement for their roles in the operation.

“While the extradition cannot erase the family’s loss, it ensures Salazar will answer for his alleged role in the murder,” said Luna. “He will do so before a US court and the community Deputy Escalante served.”

The Escalante family shared the following statements:

“We would like to thank law enforcement, the District Attorney’s Office and everyone involved for their efforts to bring this suspect into custody after 17 long years. We thank God for justice finally being served,” said Escalante’s parents.

“I appreciate the hard work that everyone has put into bringing this suspect to the U.S. and getting justice for Abel. Abel was truly never forgotten,” said Celeste Escalante, Deputy Escalante’s wife at the time.

“The ambush and killing of Deputy Escalante outside his home in Los Angeles was an act of senseless violence that deeply affected both the the Sheriff’s Department and the LAPD,” said LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell.

“My thanks to a cohesive partnership that we saw in this case. My words go out to the Escalante family. The relentless pursuit of justice is not over, but we are almost there, ” said Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department extends its appreciation to all partner agencies, officials and individuals whose dedication and the collaboration that made this possible. A special thank you is extended to the Escalante family, whose patience and trust in the pursuit of justice have remained committed over the past 17 years.

Their resilience has been a source of inspiration, and today’s development stands as a testament to their unwavering commitment to ensuring justice is served.

For more information visit http://www.lasd.org.
City Presents ‘Allure’ Exhibit by Frank Rock at The MAIN
The city of Santa Clarita has announced its latest art exhibition, "Allure" by Frank Rock on view at The MAIN through Monday, Sept. 22.
City Presents ‘Allure’ Exhibit by Frank Rock at The MAIN
Marsha McLean | Illuminating Central Park
Having lived and worked in Paris, I learned that art is everywhere, in the Gothic arches of Notre Dame, the notes of a violinist in the metro to the brushstrokes of a masterpiece tucked into a gallery.
Marsha McLean | Illuminating Central Park
Aug. 24: City Accepting Project Proposals for Make a Difference Day
Make A Difference Day is happening on Saturday, Oct. 25, and the city is inviting nonprofit organizations across the community to be a part of this citywide day of service.
Aug. 24: City Accepting Project Proposals for Make a Difference Day
Fugitive Returned to Face Charges in Murder of LASD Deputy Juan Abel Escalante
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has announced the extradition of Roberto Salazar, 38, for the 2008 murder of Deputy Juan Abel Escalante.
Fugitive Returned to Face Charges in Murder of LASD Deputy Juan Abel Escalante
County Approves Sand Reuse Plan to Protect L.A. Beaches
A plan to allow the Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors to use sand that may have otherwise gone to a landfill instead to be used for beach nourishment is moving forward with the L.A. County Board of Supervisors’ unanimous approval of the Sand Compatibility and Opportunistic Use Program.
County Approves Sand Reuse Plan to Protect L.A. Beaches
King Fire Erupts in Gorman Area, Evacuation Warnings Issued
The King Fire is burning east of the I-5 at Smokey Bear Road and is moving south towards Castaic. Cal Fire reports the King Fire has consumed 490 acres and is 5% contained.
King Fire Erupts in Gorman Area, Evacuation Warnings Issued
Today in SCV History (Aug. 14)
1986 - Canyon Country's Mitchell adobe demolished; components salvaged & later rebuilt at Hart Park [story]
Mitchell adobe
Kaiser Permanente Panorama City Medical Center Recognized
 Panorama City Medical Center, which serves Kaiser Permanente members in the Santa Clarita Valley, has been recognized as high performing for three adult medical procedures and conditions by U.S. News & World Report’s 2025-2026 Best Hospitals edition.
Kaiser Permanente Panorama City Medical Center Recognized
Oct. 2: Santa Paula Chamber of Commerce presents Taste of Santa Paula
Santa Paula Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the 4th annual Taste of Santa Paula restaurant and winery event, proudly sponsored by Athens Services, Limoneira and Southern California Edison.
Oct. 2: Santa Paula Chamber of Commerce presents Taste of Santa Paula
Ocean Water Warning for County Beaches for August 13
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning for County Beaches for August 13
Aug. 19: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its next regular board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 19.
Aug. 19: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
Santa Clarita 10‑Year‑Old Geo Gan Wins World Bronze at Yo‑Yo Worlds in Prague
Ten‑year‑old Santa Clarita resident Geo Gan brought home Bronze for Team USA in the inaugural Junior (U16) division at the World Yo‑Yo Contest 2025 in Prague.
Santa Clarita 10‑Year‑Old Geo Gan Wins World Bronze at Yo‑Yo Worlds in Prague
Aug. 28: VIA After Five Mixer Celebrating Santa Clarita Concessions 70 Years
Celebrate 70 Years of Santa Clarita Concessions at the August Valley Industry Association After Five Mixer. 
Aug. 28: VIA After Five Mixer Celebrating Santa Clarita Concessions 70 Years
CSUN Prof Advises Educators to Make Safe Space for Traumatized Students
With the start of school just weeks away, teachers are already planning for the new academic year.
CSUN Prof Advises Educators to Make Safe Space for Traumatized Students
Here Comes SCV High School Football 2025
Well, ready or not, here it comes. Here’s a taste of Foothill League tackle football in 2025. And, yeah, tackle football scrimmages start this Thursday, Aug. 14.
Here Comes SCV High School Football 2025
Today in SCV History (Aug. 13)
1961 - First Mass celebrated at new Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church (3rd building) in Newhall. Cardinal McIntyre attends [story]
OLPH
Supes Advance Next Phase of Bouquet Canyon Creek Recovery Project
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved the next phase of the Bouquet Canyon Creek Recovery Project, advancing efforts to restore natural water flow, reduce flood risk and improve public safety in the Bouquet Canyon area.
Supes Advance Next Phase of Bouquet Canyon Creek Recovery Project
SCOPE Files Appeal with Supes on Lyons Canyon Housing Project
Santa Clarita Organization for Planning and the Environment has filed an appeal of the Lyons Canyon Project to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.
SCOPE Files Appeal with Supes on Lyons Canyon Housing Project
Call to Artists: METRO Public Art at Light Rail Stations
Calling all artists. Metro is inviting visual artists in Los Angeles County to apply for 12 public Metro Art opportunities connected to transformative transit projects serving communities in the San Fernando Valley.
Call to Artists: METRO Public Art at Light Rail Stations
Kathryn Barger | In Remembrance
In the company of their loved ones and fellow first responders, I’ve been humbled to attend recent memorial services to honor the lives of Detective William Osborn, Detective Joshua Kelley-Ekland, and Detective Victor Lemus, the three Los Angeles County Sheriff’s detectives who tragically passed away in an explosion last month.
Kathryn Barger | In Remembrance
California Credit Union Foundation Looking to Fund Innovative Teacher Projects
California Credit Union Foundation encourages teachers in the Santa Clarita Valley who have an innovative class project idea to apply for a credit union grant through its Teacher Grant program.
California Credit Union Foundation Looking to Fund Innovative Teacher Projects
Aug. 16: ‘Etch & Catch’ Free Catalytic Converter Etching Event at City Hall
Back by popular demand, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, in partnership with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Vehicle Theft Task Force, is hosting another “Etch & Catch” event.
Aug. 16: ‘Etch & Catch’ Free Catalytic Converter Etching Event at City Hall
Make A Difference Day Project Proposals
Are you a nonprofit leader with a project that could benefit from extra hands and community support? Submit a project proposal for Make A Difference Day (Oct. 25) and tap into the power of local volunteers to help advance your mission and create meaningful impact.
Make A Difference Day Project Proposals
Suspect Wanted for Grand Theft in Canyon Country
On Saturday, Aug. 2 a suspect committed grand theft at a business located in the 19000 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country. The same suspect returned on Thursday, Aug. 11 and committed a second grand theft at the same location.
Suspect Wanted for Grand Theft in Canyon Country
SCVNews.com