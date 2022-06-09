Fundraiser Set Up for Beloved Hart High Employee Larry Fiscus

A crowdfunding account has been created for longtime and beloved Hart High School employee Larry “Legend” Fiscus. Fiscus recently suffered a major stroke and his Hart family is seeking donations to help offset costs that could be associated with upcoming difficulties and medical care.
The letter from Hart High School principal Jason d’Autremont about the fundraiser and Fiscus’ contributions over the years can be viewed below.
Hello,
As some of you may know, Larry Fiscus suffered from a major stroke last Saturday and is not doing well. The doctors were able to break up the clot that led to the stroke, but found that his carotid artery was clogged and placed a stent in to ensure blood flow back to his brain. This, in turn, created a brain bleed that has not allowed Larry to be conscious since the surgery. Due to the request of his family, and the maximum of four (4) visitors per day in the ICU at Holy Cross Hospital, only family is allowed to visit at the current time.
But, the Hart Family all knows and loves Larry and realize you would like to support him in any way that you can. Therefore, thank you to my wife Tessa and the Hart Quarterback Club, we have set up a funding account for his family that is being diverted to Larry’s sister Donna. It is through GiveSendGo so as to not encounter the fees associated with GoFundMe. If you feel that you should donate to Larry’s family to help offset any costs that could be associated with upcoming difficulties for the family, please consider doing so here: https://www.givesendgo.com/LarryFiscus.
For those of you who do not know Larry Fiscus, he is an icon on the campus of Hart High School. Larry is an adult living with autism who graduated from Hart in 1974, and who has been here ever since. Larry has been the equipment manager for the baseball and football teams, and runs the scoreboard for various games, but if you have ever eaten in Final Score here in Newhall, you will see that Larry’s reach on the athletics’ programs at Hart is far and wide (he is in every Hart team picture on the wall in that establishment). Larry may take awhile to warm up to you, but once he does, he is your friend for life!
If any of you have seen the movie, Radio, you can equate Cuba Gooding, Jr.’s character to that of what Larry does in and around Hart on a daily basis. We all love and miss Larry in his absence from campus and hope that he returns soon! Should you have any further questions about Larry and/or what his family needs, please do not hesitate to contact me.
