Today in
S.C.V. History
June 9
1842 - 13,339-acre Rancho Temescal granted to gold discoverer Francisco Lopez [story]
Rancho Temescal
Fundraiser Set Up for Beloved Hart High Employee Larry Fiscus
| Thursday, Jun 9, 2022

Larry FiscusA crowdfunding account has been created for longtime and beloved Hart High School employee Larry “Legend” Fiscus. Fiscus recently suffered a major stroke and his Hart family is seeking donations to help offset costs that could be associated with upcoming difficulties and medical care.

The letter from Hart High School principal Jason d’Autremont about the fundraiser and Fiscus’ contributions over the years can be viewed below.

Hello,

As some of you may know, Larry Fiscus suffered from a major stroke last Saturday and is not doing well. The doctors were able to break up the clot that led to the stroke, but found that his carotid artery was clogged and placed a stent in to ensure blood flow back to his brain. This, in turn, created a brain bleed that has not allowed Larry to be conscious since the surgery. Due to the request of his family, and the maximum of four (4) visitors per day in the ICU at Holy Cross Hospital, only family is allowed to visit at the current time.

But, the Hart Family all knows and loves Larry and realize you would like to support him in any way that you can. Therefore, thank you to my wife Tessa and the Hart Quarterback Club, we have set up a funding account for his family that is being diverted to Larry’s sister Donna. It is through GiveSendGo so as to not encounter the fees associated with GoFundMe. If you feel that you should donate to Larry’s family to help offset any costs that could be associated with upcoming difficulties for the family, please consider doing so here: https://www.givesendgo.com/LarryFiscus.

For those of you who do not know Larry Fiscus, he is an icon on the campus of Hart High School. Larry is an adult living with autism who graduated from Hart in 1974, and who has been here ever since. Larry has been the equipment manager for the baseball and football teams, and runs the scoreboard for various games, but if you have ever eaten in Final Score here in Newhall, you will see that Larry’s reach on the athletics’ programs at Hart is far and wide (he is in every Hart team picture on the wall in that establishment). Larry may take awhile to warm up to you, but once he does, he is your friend for life!

If any of you have seen the movie, Radio, you can equate Cuba Gooding, Jr.’s character to that of what Larry does in and around Hart on a daily basis. We all love and miss Larry in his absence from campus and hope that he returns soon! Should you have any further questions about Larry and/or what his family needs, please do not hesitate to contact me.

Jason d’Autremont

Hart High School Principal
Scholarships Awarded by Santa Clarita Retired Teachers Group

Scholarships Awarded by Santa Clarita Retired Teachers Group
Thursday, Jun 9, 2022
The Santa Clarita Valley chapter of California Retired Teachers Association recently held its annual scholarship luncheon after a two-year hiatus.
FULL STORY...

Newhall School District Promotes Three to Administrative Positions

Newhall School District Promotes Three to Administrative Positions
Tuesday, Jun 7, 2022
Newhall School District has promoted three current employees to serve in new administrative roles. Kate Peattie, Chad Rose and Tim Lankford will step into new positions in the district.
FULL STORY...

Canyon High Eco-Chicos Environmental Club Remove Trash From Riverbed

Canyon High Eco-Chicos Environmental Club Remove Trash From Riverbed
Tuesday, Jun 7, 2022
Sixty members of Canyon High School’s Eco-Chicos Environmental Club teamed up with the Santa Clarita chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby last month to remove the equivalent of 89 large garbage bags full of plastic and other trash from the Santa Clara River bed.
FULL STORY...

June 8: Hart District Regular Board Meeting

June 8: Hart District Regular Board Meeting
Monday, Jun 6, 2022
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, June 8, beginning with recognitions at 4:30 p.m., closed session at 5:15 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
FULL STORY...
June 23: The MAIN Featuring Action-Thriller 3Devi
It's time for The MAIN's June Through the Lens film! You won't want to miss it!
June 23: The MAIN Featuring Action-Thriller 3Devi
June 11: Community Hiking Club Hosts ‘Beat the Heat’ Trek
The Santa Clarita Community Hiking Club will hold a hike Saturday, June 11 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. The "Beat the Heat at Mentryville 4 Mile Lollypop Loop up via Johnson Park" hike cover about four miles with a 580-foot ascent.
June 11: Community Hiking Club Hosts ‘Beat the Heat’ Trek
Blue Star Ranch Seeks Horse Husbandry Volunteers
The nonprofit Blue Star Ranch is seeking horse husbandry volunteers. Under the supervision of Blue Star Ranch staff, volunteers will learn how to care for, handle therapy horses and turn them out.
Blue Star Ranch Seeks Horse Husbandry Volunteers
Scholarships Awarded by Santa Clarita Retired Teachers Group
The Santa Clarita Valley chapter of California Retired Teachers Association recently held its annual scholarship luncheon after a two-year hiatus.
Scholarships Awarded by Santa Clarita Retired Teachers Group
Today in SCV History (June 9)
1842 - 13,339-acre Rancho Temescal granted to gold discoverer Francisco Lopez [story]
Rancho Temescal
June 24: Barefoot In the Park Premieres at The MAIN
Neil Simon's Barefoot in the Park will be premiering later this month at The MAIN theatre in Newhall.
June 24: Barefoot In the Park Premieres at The MAIN
L.A. County Reports Second Presumed Case of Monkeypox
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has identified a second case of presumed monkeypox infection in Los Angeles County.
L.A. County Reports Second Presumed Case of Monkeypox
June 14: Sierra Hillbillies Start 11 Week Dance Class
The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance Club announced its starting and 11 week dance course at the Santa Clarita Parks and Recreation Center. 
June 14: Sierra Hillbillies Start 11 Week Dance Class
WalletHub: Santa Clarita Ranks 3rd In Credit Card Pay Down Nationwide
WalletHub recently released their study on credit card debt, and found Santa Clarita ranked third among all surveyed for paying down its credit card debt. 
WalletHub: Santa Clarita Ranks 3rd In Credit Card Pay Down Nationwide
Lief Labs Announces Partnership With College of the Canyons
Lief Labs proudly announced that the company has launched its Lief University Mechanical Foundations training program in partnership with College of the Canyons.
Lief Labs Announces Partnership With College of the Canyons
SCV Sheriff’s Station Now Accepting Applications for Deputy Explorer Program
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station is now accepting applications for their Deputy Explorer. 
SCV Sheriff’s Station Now Accepting Applications for Deputy Explorer Program
Agencies Warn of the Dangers of Illegal Fireworks
 Fourth of July is a time for celebration, but the city of Santa Clarita, County of Los Angeles and public safety officials are urging residents to engage in festivities responsibly and refrain from the use of illegal fireworks.
Agencies Warn of the Dangers of Illegal Fireworks
Wednesday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Reports More Than 6,000 New Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday a total of eight new deaths and 6,195 new cases countywide, with 152 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Reports More Than 6,000 New Cases
Today in SCV History (June 8)
1851 - Newhall prohibitionist Henry Clay Needham born in Kentucky [story]
H.C. Needham
June 9: Arts Commission Meets to Discuss Plans for Museums in Newhall
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will meet for its regular meeting Thursday, June 9 at 6 p.m. Among the items on the agenda are a review of the potential Santa Clarita Arts Master Plan recommendations identified as priorities for the 2023 Arts Commission Work Plan and an overview of the various efforts to develop museums in the Old Town Newhall area.
June 9: Arts Commission Meets to Discuss Plans for Museums in Newhall
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Hospitalizations Rise, 10 New Deaths in County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 10 new deaths and 3,722 new positive cases in Los Angeles County and 133 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Hospitalizations Rise, 10 New Deaths in County
June 26: Impulse Music Student Showcase Seeks Performers
Attention students! It is time to showcase your hard work and make all that practicing pay off. Students of all ages can pick one song to perform on the Impulse Music stage at the Student Showcase on June 26 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
June 26: Impulse Music Student Showcase Seeks Performers
Sept. 9: 2022 SCVEDC Economic Outlook Features Local Forecast
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation and College of the Canyons will host the 2022 Fall Economic Outlook Forecast presented by Wells Fargo.
Sept. 9: 2022 SCVEDC Economic Outlook Features Local Forecast
L.A. County Public Health Warns Public of Contaminated Ecstasy Pills
Los Angeles County Public Health is warning parents and school officials of a large number of ecstasy pills laced with fentanyl that have entered the Los Angeles drug market.
L.A. County Public Health Warns Public of Contaminated Ecstasy Pills
Newhall School District Promotes Three to Administrative Positions
Newhall School District has promoted three current employees to serve in new administrative roles. Kate Peattie, Chad Rose and Tim Lankford will step into new positions in the district.
Newhall School District Promotes Three to Administrative Positions
Message from City Manager Ken Striplin | In-person Summer Reading Program Returns to Santa Clarita Libraries
After two years of virtual and hybrid programming, I am pleased to welcome residents for the return of the 2022 Summer Reading Program, which will be held in person at our Santa Clarita Public Library branches and our local parks.
Message from City Manager Ken Striplin | In-person Summer Reading Program Returns to Santa Clarita Libraries
Canyon High Eco-Chicos Environmental Club Remove Trash From Riverbed
Sixty members of Canyon High School’s Eco-Chicos Environmental Club teamed up with the Santa Clarita chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby last month to remove the equivalent of 89 large garbage bags full of plastic and other trash from the Santa Clara River bed.
Canyon High Eco-Chicos Environmental Club Remove Trash From Riverbed
Perfect Tux Opens First Store in Valencia
Perfect Tux, the leading online provider for fashionable and unique men’s formalwear, has opened its first brick-and-mortar store. The store is located on Cinema Drive in Valencia.
Perfect Tux Opens First Store in Valencia
