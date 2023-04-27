Funeral Services Announced for Nancy Stevens

Uploaded: , Thursday, Apr 27, 2023

By Press Release

Nancy StevensFuneral services have been scheduled for longtime Santa Clarita Valley dental assistant Nancy Lenore Stevens (nee Crosslin), who passed away surrounded by family members on Easter.

“It is with great sorrow that the Stevens and Crosslin families announce the passing of Nancy Lenore Stevens (nee Crosslin),” the family announcement read. “She had a buoyant and out-going personality and was a caring and thoughtful mother and grandmother.”

In her 30-year occupation as a dental assistant, Stevens’ fun-loving personality colored the front office of many dentists offices – most recently that of Dr. David Goldberg – where she created a laughter-filled atmosphere.

Stevens is survived by her daughter, Madison Bartlett, granddaughter, Kennedy Bartlett and many other family and friends.

Services will be held at Grace Baptist Church in Santa Clarita on Saturday, April 29, at 3:30 p.m.

