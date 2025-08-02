Funerals Announced for Three LASD Detectives Killed in Explosion

On July 18, a deadly explosion at the Biscailuz Regional Training Center i East Los Angeles resulted in the deaths of three Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detectives: Joshua Kelley-Eklund, Victor Lemus and William Osborn.

Eklund, and his family, resided in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The first of the three funerals, for Detective Osborn, is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Aug. 5 at Friends Church at 5091 Mountain View Avenue in Yorba Linda.

The second funeral, for Detective Ecklund, is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Aug. 7 at Grace Baptist Church, 22833 Copper Hill Drive in Santa Clarita.

The third funeral, for Detective Lemus, is scheduled for Aug. 12 at 10 a.m. at Calvary Chapel Chino Hills at 4201 Eucalyptus Ave. in Chino.

The public is urged to be respectful of the families and friends of the fallen officers.

The ATF-led investigation into the cause of the explosion and the internal investigation by the sheriff’s department are ongoing. Authorities are continuing their search efforts related to the seized grenades. One of the seized grenades is still unaccounted for.

