September 23
S.C.V. History
September 23
1948 - Agua Dulce Women's Club organized [timeline]
Women's Club
FYI Co-Founders Receive ‘One Hart’ Award from Hart School District Board
| Tuesday, Sep 23, 2025
FYI One Hart

Fostering Youth Independence co-founders Carolyn Olsen and Gina Stevens received the “One Hart” award at a recent board meeting of the William S. Hart Union School District, for exemplifying the district’s core values.

The award was presented by Hart Governing Board Trustee Erin McKeon Wilson to the pair, who founded FYI in 2017 and have since grown the organization into the Santa Clarita Valley’s largest nonprofit supporting local foster youth who have aged out of the Los Angeles County foster care system without being adopted or reunified with their birth parents.

Wilson said that board members have the opportunity to honor community members who personify one of the Hart District’s core values of community, caring, creativity and courage.

“I can’t think of anyone more deserving of this award than you two,” Wilson said, as she presented the award to Olsen and Stevens.

Olsen, FYI’s executive director, thanked Wilson and the board, and accepted the award on behalf of the FYI staff and the hundreds of volunteers and community members who have supported the organization. She also invited the educators to refer foster students to FYI so they can enjoy the benefits of having an Ally and being part of a caring and supportive community as they transition into adulthood.

Fostering Youth Independence is the largest foster youth support organization in the Santa Clarita Valley, whose mission is to support and guide local foster youth aging out of the foster care system to achieve a post-secondary education. Each youth is paired with a volunteer Ally, who has the unique opportunity to directly impact their life by providing encouragement and support, a key to breaking the cycle of challenges they face.

Olsen said that FYI will hold an orientation and training session for those interested in becoming Allies on Wednesday, Nov. 5 in the Fellowship Center at Christ Lutheran Church in Valencia from 6-8 p.m. Those interested can email FYI’s Volunteer Coordinator Darlene Allen at dallen@fyifosteryouth.org.

Further information about Fostering Youth Independence and how to support this organization can be found at www.fyifosteryouth.org.
