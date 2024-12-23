FYI Holds Annual Holiday Party for Local Foster Youth

Fostering Youth Independence held its annual holiday celebration for all the organization’s local foster youth and allies. The morning featured breakfast, a team snowman decorating contest and the distribution of donated Christmas stockings and gifts to all the youth.

Nearly all of the 85 youth FYI serves attended to enjoy the festivities and connect with one another, just one of the ways throughout the year that FYI creates a “community of care” for these youth.

The event was held at Christ Lutheran Church at 25816 Tournament Road, Valencia, CA 91355 and involved numerous volunteers from the community to create the special morning. “We’re so grateful for all the support and love these youth receive from the community,” said Carolyn Olsen, co-founder and executive director of FYI. “Especially at this time of year which is so family-focused, to be able to do this for our youth who do not have a permanent family, is so important.”

FYI is the largest Santa Clarita-based non profit supporting local foster youth who have aged out of the L.A. county foster care system without being adopted or reunified with their birth parents.

Further information about Fostering Youth Independence can be found on www.fyifosteryouth.org.

