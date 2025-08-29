FYI Holds Back-to-School Bash, Career Fair for Santa Clarita Valley Foster Youth

Fostering Youth Independence recently held its annual Back-to-School Bash and Career Fair to celebrate the start of the new school year and help former Santa Clarita Valley foster youth get school-ready with a backpack and supplies.

The youth were also able to hear from several local businesspeople about their jobs and opportunities in a variety of fields.

The yearly event is meant to underscore FYI’s main focus, which is helping the former foster youth pursue a secondary education or professional certificate, keys to unlocking the doors to a successful future.

Approximately 140 youth and their Allies started the evening with a taco dinner before hearing from six presenters who shared insights about their professions, as well as introducing the youth to new careers they may not have considered.

The presenters included Josh Rivas, hair stylist and salon owner of Tribute Beauty Lounge and 2025 SCV Man of the Year; Vannessa Zanders, an occupational therapist with Glendale Adventist Hospital; Susan Kasdorf, a speech and language pathologist with her own practice; Caroline Witherly, a food science and nutrition consultant with Technical Products, Inc.; Ramon Garcia, a general contractor with Parkview Management and Development; and Sean Velasquez, a firefighter with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“After we interviewed our panel of professionals, the youth were encouraged to visit at least three of them at their tables,” said Carolyn Olsen, FYI’s executive director and co-founder. “One youth was excited to tell me that she spent the most time with the food scientist. She had recently received her certification in culinary arts and her advisor encouraged her to pursue a bachelor’s degree in food science. Being able to talk to someone in this field was especially motivating for her.”

Following the career portion of the evening, the youth received backpacks, school supplies and food and household supplies. FYI is grateful for the community support it received for the evening including donations from Christ Church SCV, the Knights of Columbus, The Sanctuary Church and Christ Lutheran Church.

“The back-to-school event was pure joy, seeing their beautiful faces, hearing their stories and being able to share a little about my career and how it could be a path for them, was truly exhilarating,” said presenter Rivas. He added that he was grateful to be asked to be a part of the career panel and is beyond proud to support FYI and the important work they’re doing to support foster youth in the SCV.

Fostering Youth Independence is the largest foster youth support organization in the SCV, whose mission is to support and guide local foster youth aging out of the foster care system to achieve a post-secondary education. Each youth is paired with a volunteer Ally, who has the unique opportunity to directly impact their life by providing encouragement and support, a key to breaking the cycle of challenges they face.

FYI will hold an orientation and training session for those interested in becoming Allies on Tuesday, Sept. 9, in the Fellowship Center at Christ Lutheran Church in Valencia from 6-8 pm. Those interested can email FYI’s Volunteer Coordinator Darlene Allen at dallen@fyifosteryouth.org.

FYI is the largest Santa Clarita-based nonprofit supporting local foster youth who have aged out of the Los Angeles County foster care system without being adopted or reunified with their birth parents. FYI addresses the serious challenges faced by these youth, which include not finishing high school or pursuing higher education, homelessness and incarceration. FYI offers SCV foster youth numerous resources to help overcome past traumas, complete an education, gain employment and become successful, independent adults.

FYI currently serves 85 transition age (16-29 years) foster youth in the Santa Clarita Valley and has supported 200 local youth since its inception in 2017.

FYI provides emergency financial assistance when an unexpected expense such as a car repair threatens to derail a youth’s educational plans. FYI offers The Study Place for learning support and tutoring, a Ready, Set Drive! program to assist youth in obtaining their drivers license, personalized Money Matters financial literacy education, hosts events throughout the year where the youth can connect with other youth and Allies to create a community of support, and partners with College of the Canyons for referrals and counseling. It also provides school supplies, holiday gifts and household items for youth moving into new homes with few possessions.

More information about Fostering Youth Independence and how to support this organization can be found at www.fyifosteryouth.org.

Josh Rivas, hair stylist and salon owner of Tribute Beauty Lounge and 2025 SCV Man of the Year speaks to former foster youth during the annual FYI Back-to-School Bash and Career Fair.

Sean Velasquez, a firefighter with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, speaks with foster youth and Allies about career opportunities with LACoFD.

