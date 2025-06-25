FYI Hosts Annual ‘Celebration of Everything’ Honoring Youth, Volunteers

Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence recently held its “Celebration of Everything” event in appreciation of the many volunteers who make such a difference in the lives of Santa Clarita Valley foster youth and recognizing a record number of 32 youth for education milestones.

Approximately 160 people came together for FYI’s celebration, which thanked the organization’s 100-plus volunteers for all they do to support SCV foster youth and honored the new graduates: 11 youth received high school diplomas, nine completed certificate programs, six received associate degrees, four received bachelor’s degrees and two received master’s degrees.

Additionally, FYI acknowledged the 24 new youth who joined the organization in the past year, as well as seven youth who obtained drivers licenses through FYI’s “Ready, Set Drive!” program.

Among the volunteers thanked were Allies, tutors, staff, support volunteers, board members and sponsors.

The largest foster youth support organization in the SCV, which has supported 200 youth since its founding, FYI aims to lift up the community’s transition age foster youth (ages 16 to 29) with needed resources as they age out of the foster system and work to complete a post-secondary education to prepare to become successful, independent adults.

“We are so thankful for everyone here. Each one of you is a thread in the fabric that is the FYI community, and all of the relationships, interactions and experiences we share contribute to the weaving process that binds our community together, making us all stronger,” said FYI Executive Director and Co-Founder Carolyn Olsen as she welcomed the assembled guests.

Inspirational remarks were also offered during the evening by Santa Clarita City Councilwoman Patsy Ayala.

“For some it’s easy to bet against the success for foster youth because of the challenges you’ve faced, but today is an example of the great things you’ve achieved and the incredible things you can do in the future. And one day you’re going to be helping other people achieve their dreams, but today’s celebration is all about you and your accomplishments,” she said.

“Every youth in this room has achieved something to be proud of this year. I want to thank each one of you for being brave enough to allow FYI into your lives, persistent enough to keep pushing yourself despite the challenges, and strong enough to get up every day to fight for a future you have always deserved,” said Gina Stevens, program director and co-founder of FYI.

One of the youths celebrated during the event, Maya Hofmann, who received her bachelor’s degree in psychology from California State University, Northridge, shared part of her foster experience along with advice for the youth in attendance.

“My journey with FYI began in high school. Before discovering FYI at age 12 I was permanently disconnected from my mother, my father had already not been a figure in my life. I was placed in the system separately from my brother, in an entirely new city and forced to start a new life,” she said. “I was devastated that my family was torn apart, and I thought foster care was the worst thing that had happened to me. But during my time with FYI I realized that my circumstances were not the problem, it was my perception of them. FYI helped me with graduating high school and applying for college, and also paired me with I would my Ally Stacey. Stacey does not know how much hope she’s given to me, but it’s more than you could ever imagine. Thanks to all of you, not only did I graduate from Cal State Northridge, but I did so on the Dean’s list and already have a job in my field. I plan to dedicate my life’s work to help others to become a social worker, as so many have helped me.”

Another youth, Christina, who received her Master’s Degree from University of Massachusetts Global, also inspired the youth when she spoke about her experience.

“The journey we’ve gone through so far proves our remarkable resilience and determination. As we talk about what lies ahead, it’s important to remember that our past does not define our future. Rather it gives us remarkable insight, empathy and drive to achieve greatness. Every challenge I’ve faced has proven this,” she said. “Education and hard work can open doors for the future you desire. It is a powerful tool that creates opportunities, provides meaningful changes and gives us the ability to shape our own path. It’s important to also honor those who have supported us along the way. I’d like to extend a special thank you to my Ally Rainie, whose guidance, encouragement and belief in my potential has had a lasting impact on me. Mentors like Rainey remind us that no one succeeds alone. You are not alone in this journey, the FYI community is always here for you. Keep striving, keep dreaming and above all, keep believing in all the incredible possibilities that lie ahead.“

Several youths also made heartfelt comments about how much their Allies mean to them as they have been preparing for a life of independent living. Their comments included “my Ally is the woman that I hope to be,” “I’m thankful that my Ally reminded me of my strength, when I didn’t see it myself,” and “with the support of my Ally I developed from a caterpillar into a butterfly.”

A presentation of several scholarships was also a highlight of the evening. Scott Hoolahan and Jason Downs from the Rotary Club of SCV presented seven youth with scholarships to help them complete their bachelor’s degrees.

The graduation of FYI’s youth was especially impressive given that only 55% of foster youth graduate from high school. Outcomes for former foster youth are poor, with half becoming homeless or incarcerated within two years of aging out of the system. Only 4% go on to earn a bachelor’s degree and rates of unemployment and poverty are high.

“FYI and our incredible Allies and volunteers are working hard to break this cycle for foster youth,” said Olsen.

Olsen thanked the sponsors who generously supported the Celebration of Everything event: Holly Thompson Homes, Jeremy and Mindy Andreasen, KPMG and Shepard Insurance Agency. Photography for the evening was donated by Rob Comeau Media Productions.

“Their sponsorships show that there are many in our community who truly care about our foster youth, and for their support we are truly grateful,” Olsen said.

FYI is the largest Santa Clarita-based nonprofit supporting local foster youth who have aged out of the L.A. County foster care system without being adopted or reunified with their birth parents. FYI addresses the serious challenges faced by these youth, which include not finishing high school or pursuing higher education, homelessness, and incarceration. FYI offers local foster youth numerous resources to help overcome past traumas, complete an education, gain employment, and become successful, independent adults.

FYI currently serves 85 transition age (16-29 years) foster youth in the SCV and has supported 200 local youth since its inception in 2017.

It assigns each youth a caring adult volunteer Ally and a coordinator to help them set and achieve goals in areas such as education, employment, housing, finances, health, transportation, assistance with college applications, enrollment and class registration, and referrals to resources for food, housing, health, mental health and employment. It also provides emergency financial assistance when an unexpected expense such as a car repair threatens to derail a youth’s educational plans.

FYI offers The Study Place for learning support and tutoring, a Ready, Set Drive! program to assist youth in obtaining their drivers license, personalized Money Matters financial literacy education, hosts events throughout the year where the youth can connect with other youth and Allies to create a community of support, and partners with College of the Canyons for referrals and counseling. It also provides school supplies, holiday gifts and household items for youth moving into new homes with few possessions.

Further information about Fostering Youth Independence and ways to become involved, support and donate can be found on www.fyifosteryouth.org or by calling (661) 360-1500.

Carolyn Olsen, FYI executive director (left), Gina Stevens, FYI co-founder (second from right) and Santa Clarita City Councilwoman Patsy Ayala (right) celebrated local foster youth who completed their certificate programs in a variety of trades.

Two foster youth who received their bachelor’s degrees, Maya Hofmann (center left) and Shey Anderson-Morgan (center right), are celebrated by Santa Clarita City Councilwoman Patsy Ayala (from left), FYI Program Director Gina Stevens and Shannon Hurst, field representative for Congressman George Whitesides.

