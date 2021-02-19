header image

Inside
1803 - Indigenous family members removed from Caamulus (Camulos) village, Piru area, are baptized at San Fernando Mission [record]
mission
FYI Seeking Local 'Allies' to Support SCV Foster Youth
Friday, Feb 19, 2021

FYI
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is seeking “Allies” to work one-on-one with Santa Clarita youth who are aging out of the L.A. County foster care system. A virtual training session will be held Wednesday, March 10 for interested volunteers.

Volunteer Allies have the unique opportunity to directly impact the lives of Santa Clarita’s transition age foster youth (ages 16 to 25) by providing support and helping them obtain needed resources.

Allies also offer encouragement as the youths work to complete a post-secondary education, and prepare to become successful, independent adults.

“Now, more than ever with the Covid-19 shutdown still continuing, local foster youth need support, not only as they return to school, but with negotiating life’s day-to-day challenges,” said Carolyn Olsen, FYI’s Executive Director and Co-Founder. “These young adults benefit so much from having a caring Ally to provide guidance and support, and our Allies have told us they benefit from the relationship just as well. As more youth come into our program, the need for new Allies continues.”

The rewards of becoming an Ally are emphasized by local resident Wayne Karatsu, who has been an Ally to his youth for eight months, having been paired during the challenging Covid pandemic.

“Even during these difficult times, being an FYI Ally has been an amazing experience,” he explained. “While it is extremely gratifying to know that I am having a positive influence on my foster youth, I am also getting something just as rewarding in return. He has inspired me with his resilience, optimism, and youthful exuberance. I am so grateful to FYI for giving me this opportunity and for the chance to get to know this young man. I am really looking forward to growing our relationship and seeing him become a successful adult!”

The March 10 training session will be held via Zoom from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. To learn more or to register for the training, email Terri at tgaudioso@fyifosteryouth.org, or visit www.fyifosteryouth.org.

SCV Seniors Receive Special Valentine’s Day Delivery

SCV Seniors Receive Special Valentine’s Day Delivery
Thursday, Feb 18, 2021
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley recently made a special delivery of 120 handmade Valentine’s Day cards to Sunrise Senior Living on McBean Parkway.
FULL STORY...

Arts for Santa Clarita Commits to Cultural Equity, Inclusion Policies

Arts for Santa Clarita Commits to Cultural Equity, Inclusion Policies
Thursday, Feb 18, 2021
Arts for Santa Clarita -- an organization dedicated to the development and facilitation of arts programming, facilities, education, support, and advocacy -- recently adopted a Cultural Equity and Inclusion Statement for the organization.
FULL STORY...

SCV Chamber, PPE Unite, County Team Up to Distribute Safety Equipment

SCV Chamber, PPE Unite, County Team Up to Distribute Safety Equipment
Friday, Feb 12, 2021
The PPE Unite program teamed up with a number of county and local officials Saturday to bring free personal protective equipment to small businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 27: Zonta LifeForward Virtual Business Workshop

Feb. 27: Zonta LifeForward Virtual Business Workshop
Thursday, Feb 11, 2021
Zonta of Santa Clarita Valley will be hosting a virtual business workshop, “You Have a Business Idea – Now What?”, Saturday, Feb. 27, from 10:00 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.
FULL STORY...
