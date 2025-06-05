FYI Welcomes 200th Foster Youth into its Community

Fostering Youth Independence has achieved a significant milestone as it welcomed its 200th foster youth into the FYI community, underscoring its commitment to help local youth succeed as they age out of the foster care system without being adopted or reunified with their birth parents.

“When we started FYI, we knew intuitively that one caring adult could forever change the life of a foster youth,” said Carolyn Olsen, FYI’s executive director and co-founder. “Since then, we’ve witnessed firsthand how healthy relationships heal trauma and help youth reach their full potential. The impact has been lifechanging.”

Olsen said that every one of FYI’s youth has been provided with a caring adult volunteer “Ally” and a community of support and, as a result, some beautiful relationships have developed. For instance, one Ally walked her youth down the aisle at her wedding. Others have cared for their youth while they recovered from injuries or surgeries. Allies have celebrated youth milestones like birthdays, graduations and awards, sometimes being the only “family” present at the ceremonies.

FYI Ally Linda Teeter described FYI as being “a safe place for young people, a community, a place that will help them develop life skills, reach their education goals, and belong to a ‘family.’ She said, “giving someone the knowledge that they’re loved, that they’re special, that they’re important, that they matter and extending a guiding hand, how do you put a value on that?”

Along with an Ally and a caring community, each of the 200 youth has received a comprehensive range of support services. They have obtained help with student financial aid applications, enrolling in college or trade programs and registering for classes. They have received academic assistance and tutoring at “The Study Place,” and many have earned their driver’s licenses thanks to FYI’s Ready, Set, Drive! Program. FYI’s youth have received emergency financial assistance, school supplies and holiday gifts. They have been connected to the resources they need, and 80 youth have secured safe and stable housing with help from FYI.

“The youth and Allies have formed a nurturing community that the youth consider their family,” said Olsen, adding that as more youth join the FYI community, more volunteer Allies are needed.

“Our consequential milestone means that FYI is 200 youth closer to our vision of a future where every youth leaving the foster care system feels safe, connected and loved,” Olsen said.

Further information about Fostering Youth Independence and how to support this organization can be found at www.fyifosteryouth.org.

