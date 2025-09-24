Gabriella Skollar | Updates From the Gibbon Conservation Center

Dear Friends of the Gibbon Center,

As summer comes to an end, I want to share some exciting updates from the Gibbon Conservation Center.

Interactive Signs

We are thrilled to have installed our first interactive educational sign, funded by the city of Santa Clarita. The Gibbon’s Song educates our visitors about gibbon vocal communication. It includes illustrations and text that explain different types of calls, such as duets and alarm calls, as well as adaptations that enable gibbons to swing and sing. Additionally, it features a life-size bronze sculpture of a gibbon’s hand and foot for visitors to touch.

A second sign, Meet the Gibbons, is coming soon and will introduce gibbons as the smallest of apes and provide context about the place of gibbons in the primate family tree. It includes an interactive element that encourages hands-on learning, inviting visitors to compare their own arm span with that of a gibbon.

Rocky’s House

Our biggest project this summer was the completion of Rocky’s House. Rocky, our two-year-old Javan gibbon, has happily moved into his new insulated, climate-controlled indoor structure. During the day, he enjoys the freedom to move between his enclosure and his house, play inside, and watch us and other gibbons from the windows. This week, he’ll begin sleeping inside at night.

This little house is the perfect prototype for what we hope to build for all of our gibbons in the future. While our enclosures already have heated platforms and sleeping boxes, these indoor spaces would give the gibbons even more comfort and safety during extreme weather and emergencies. If you are interested in sponsoring a house for another gibbon family, we’d love to hear from you.

Rocky is also making progress in integrating with Goliath, his half-brother. The two have been interacting, sharing toys and even exchanging little kisses through their enclosures. We hope they’ll one day live together.

Community Support and Scouts

We’re grateful for the work of local scouts this summer. Mackenzie Walker completed his Eagle Project by installing a shade structure and repainting some of our vintage gliders. Another scout, Jarett Reyes, is beginning a project to install steps and handrails on a hillside enclosure to help us safely reach gibbons even in rainy weather.

Summer Challenges

The season wasn’t without difficulties. In July, our water tank ran dry when the well pump broke (fortunately, it was under warranty). Soon after, our large refrigerator needed a new motor, and our misting system required frequent maintenance due to hard water.

On top of these repairs, produce costs soared, it now costs about $1,000 each week to feed the gibbons. Thankfully, many friends shared fruits (figs, guavas, grapes), banana and grape leaves and hibiscus flowers from their gardens, which the gibbons loved.

Pumpkins for the Gibbons

We are now preparing for fall, and one of our favorite traditions: giving each gibbon a pumpkin stuffed with treats. You can help by sponsoring a pumpkin and making this special enrichment possible.

Thank you, as always, for being part of our community and for helping us care for and protect these incredible apes.

To donate to the Pumpkins for Gibbons fund visit https://givebutter.com/PBDcIl?mc_cid=81a331ee6f&mc_eid=842bbc49c0.

To purchase a 2026 gibbon calendar during the presale event visit www.gibboncenter.org/gift-shop.html?mc_cid=81a331ee6f&mc_eid=842bbc49c0.

Gabriella Skollar is the director of the Gibbon Conservation Center, 19100 Esguerra Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91390. The center is home to 38 gibbons across five species. Tours of the Gibbon Conseration Center are available. Visit the website for details. Gibbons are endangered small apes native to the dwindling rain forests of Southeast, South and East Asia. For more information visit www.gibboncenter.org.

