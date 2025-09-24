header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 23
1948 - Agua Dulce Women's Club organized [timeline]
Women's Club
Gabriella Skollar | Updates From the Gibbon Conservation Center
| Tuesday, Sep 23, 2025

Gabriella-SkollarDear Friends of the Gibbon Center,

As summer comes to an end, I want to share some exciting updates from the Gibbon Conservation Center.

Interactive Signs

We are thrilled to have installed our first interactive educational sign, funded by the city of Santa Clarita. The Gibbon’s Song educates our visitors about gibbon vocal communication. It includes illustrations and text that explain different types of calls, such as duets and alarm calls, as well as adaptations that enable gibbons to swing and sing. Additionally, it features a life-size bronze sculpture of a gibbon’s hand and foot for visitors to touch.

A second sign, Meet the Gibbons, is coming soon and will introduce gibbons as the smallest of apes and provide context about the place of gibbons in the primate family tree. It includes an interactive element that encourages hands-on learning, inviting visitors to compare their own arm span with that of a gibbon.

gibbon song

Rocky’s House

Our biggest project this summer was the completion of Rocky’s House. Rocky, our two-year-old Javan gibbon, has happily moved into his new insulated, climate-controlled indoor structure. During the day, he enjoys the freedom to move between his enclosure and his house, play inside, and watch us and other gibbons from the windows. This week, he’ll begin sleeping inside at night.

This little house is the perfect prototype for what we hope to build for all of our gibbons in the future. While our enclosures already have heated platforms and sleeping boxes, these indoor spaces would give the gibbons even more comfort and safety during extreme weather and emergencies. If you are interested in sponsoring a house for another gibbon family, we’d love to hear from you.

Rocky is also making progress in integrating with Goliath, his half-brother. The two have been interacting, sharing toys and even exchanging little kisses through their enclosures. We hope they’ll one day live together.

Community Support and Scouts

We’re grateful for the work of local scouts this summer. Mackenzie Walker completed his Eagle Project by installing a shade structure and repainting some of our vintage gliders. Another scout, Jarett Reyes, is beginning a project to install steps and handrails on a hillside enclosure to help us safely reach gibbons even in rainy weather.

Summer Challenges

The season wasn’t without difficulties. In July, our water tank ran dry when the well pump broke (fortunately, it was under warranty). Soon after, our large refrigerator needed a new motor, and our misting system required frequent maintenance due to hard water.

On top of these repairs, produce costs soared, it now costs about $1,000 each week to feed the gibbons. Thankfully, many friends shared fruits (figs, guavas, grapes), banana and grape leaves and hibiscus flowers from their gardens, which the gibbons loved.

Pumpkins for the Gibbons

We are now preparing for fall, and one of our favorite traditions: giving each gibbon a pumpkin stuffed with treats. You can help by sponsoring a pumpkin and making this special enrichment possible.

Thank you, as always, for being part of our community and for helping us care for and protect these incredible apes.

To donate to the Pumpkins for Gibbons fund visit https://givebutter.com/PBDcIl?mc_cid=81a331ee6f&mc_eid=842bbc49c0.

To purchase a 2026 gibbon calendar during the presale event visit www.gibboncenter.org/gift-shop.html?mc_cid=81a331ee6f&mc_eid=842bbc49c0.

pumpkin for gibbons

Gabriella Skollar is the director of the Gibbon Conservation Center, 19100 Esguerra Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91390. The center is home to 38 gibbons across five species. Tours of the Gibbon Conseration Center are available. Visit the website for details. Gibbons are endangered small apes native to the dwindling rain forests of Southeast, South and East Asia. For more information visit www.gibboncenter.org.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Gabriella Skollar | Updates From the Gibbon Conservation Center

Gabriella Skollar | Updates From the Gibbon Conservation Center
Tuesday, Sep 23, 2025
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | New Virtual Deputy Services Enhances Public Safety in Santa Clarita

Ken Striplin | New Virtual Deputy Services Enhances Public Safety in Santa Clarita
Monday, Sep 22, 2025
Public safety remains a top priority for the city of Santa Clarita.
READ MORE...

Marsha McLean | A City in Motion: Santa Clarita Transit

Marsha McLean | A City in Motion: Santa Clarita Transit
Friday, Sep 19, 2025
Did you know that You’ve "Got a Friend at City Hall?" In Santa Clarita, dedicated city staff in dozens of departments and divisions work to keep the city running smoothly, solve problems and improve the quality of life for residents in countless ways.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Old Orchard Park to Reopen with Upgrades, New Amenities, Art

Ken Striplin | Old Orchard Park to Reopen with Upgrades, New Amenities, Art
Monday, Sep 15, 2025
When Santa Clarita incorporated in 1987, Old Orchard Park was already a gathering place where families came together to play, relax and make memories.
READ MORE...

Bill Miranda | Get Ready for a Journey to Santa Clarita’s Past at State of the City

Bill Miranda | Get Ready for a Journey to Santa Clarita’s Past at State of the City
Thursday, Sep 11, 2025
Who hasn’t, at some point in childhood, dreamed of being a cowboy?
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Safer Roads as Summer Winds Down

Ken Striplin | Safer Roads as Summer Winds Down
Monday, Sep 8, 2025
With students back in school and families enjoying the last weeks of summer, safe, well-maintained roads matter more than ever.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
FYI Co-Founders Receive ‘One Hart’ Award from Hart School District Board
Fostering Youth Independence co-founders Carolyn Olsen and Gina Stevens received the “One Hart” award at a recent board meeting of the William S. Hart Union School District, for exemplifying the district’s core values.
FYI Co-Founders Receive ‘One Hart’ Award from Hart School District Board
Sept. 29: SCE Public Safety Power Shutoff, Wildfire Safety Meeting
Southern California Edison will host a Public Safety Power Shutoff and Wildfire Safety Santa Clarita Valley community meeting on Monday, Sept. 30, 6-7:30 p.m.
Sept. 29: SCE Public Safety Power Shutoff, Wildfire Safety Meeting
SCV Veterans Nominations Now Open for SCV Chamber Salute to Patriots
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the 15th annual Salute to Patriots, as the business community comes together to salute veterans for their leadership in the business community and their dedicated service to the nation.
SCV Veterans Nominations Now Open for SCV Chamber Salute to Patriots
Oct. 4: Document Shredding, Carpet Disposal Event
Burrtec Waste and the city of Santa Clarita are hosting a free document shredding and carpet recycling event on Saturday, Oct. 4, from 9 a.m. to noon at Via Princessa Metrolink Station.
Oct. 4: Document Shredding, Carpet Disposal Event
Sept. 24: The Little Gym Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting
The Little Gym will hold its grand opening and ribbon cutting 2:30-3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 24 at 28313 Newhall Ranch Road., Valencia, CA 91355.
Sept. 24: The Little Gym Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting
SCV Football: Three Winners ‘Guaranteed’
One of the good things about Foothill League football games is that, each week, there should be three winners among our local high school teams. The flip side of that, unfortunately, is that there should also be three losers. Yes, ties are possible, but that would just muddy-up the playoff picture at season’s end, so we turn a blind eye to the possibility. This week we congratulate Hart, Valencia and Golden Valley on their Sept. 19 wins. We also congratulate College of the Canyons on its first football win of the season on Sept. 20.
SCV Football: Three Winners ‘Guaranteed’
Sept. 29: SBDC Webinar on Building an AI Website
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, "Building an AI Website - Things to Know Before You Do" on Monday, Sept. 29 from 12-1 p.m.
Sept. 29: SBDC Webinar on Building an AI Website
Oct. 4: West Ranch High School Marching Band Car Wash Fundraiser
Students from the West Ranch High School marching band will put down their instruments and pick up sponges and buckets to take part in the band’s annual “Wet Ranch” car wash fundraiser to be held Saturday, Oct. 4 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Oct. 4: West Ranch High School Marching Band Car Wash Fundraiser
Mustangs Fall to Lions in GSAC Opener
A penalty kick goal turned out to be the difference in the game as The Master's University men's soccer team lost its conference opener to the Soka Lions 3-2 Saturday, Sept. 20 at Reese Field.
Mustangs Fall to Lions in GSAC Opener
Brunnemann’s Two Goals Lift TMU Over Soka
Kegan Brunnemann's two goals pushed The Master's University women's soccer squad (4-2, 1-0) to a 3-2 win over SOKA University of America Saturday, Sept. 20 at Reese Field.
Brunnemann’s Two Goals Lift TMU Over Soka
Master’s Men Defend Home Turf at TMUXC Invite
The Master's University men's cross country team took the team and individual win at the TMUXC Invitational Saturday, Sept. 20 in Santa Clarita.
Master’s Men Defend Home Turf at TMUXC Invite
Today in SCV History (Sept. 23)
1948 - Agua Dulce Women's Club organized [timeline]
Women's Club
Sep. 23: Special Meeting of the COC Board of Trustees
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees Special Meeting will be held Tuesday, Sept. 23 in the Dianne G. Van Hook University Center on the Valencia COC campus in room UCEN 301.
Sep. 23: Special Meeting of the COC Board of Trustees
Oct. 2: SCV Water to Host Virtual Community Meeting on Removal of Contamination in Well
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will host a virtual community meeting on Thursday, Oct. 2, at 6 p.m. to present and receive public input on the proposed Non-TimeCritical Removal Action associated with the Water Supply Well NC-13.
Oct. 2: SCV Water to Host Virtual Community Meeting on Removal of Contamination in Well
Oct. 4: Valencia High to Host 13th Annual RAGNAROK Marching Band Clinic
The Valencia High School Band & Flag Booster will host the "13th Annual RAGNAROK Valencia High School Pride of the Vikings WBA SoCal Clinic - North Field Show," 2-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4 at Valencia High School Field Stadium, 27801 North Dickason Drive, Santa Clarita 91355.
Oct. 4: Valencia High to Host 13th Annual RAGNAROK Marching Band Clinic
Cheer on UCLA Bruins at The Cube
The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, welcomes back the University of California, Los Angeles Men’s Hockey Team, officially calling The Cube home this year.
Cheer on UCLA Bruins at The Cube
Sept. 30: Early Bird Pricing Ends for ‘Conjuring for a Cure’ Magic Show
Early Bird pricing for Slow-Motion Magic's 6th Annual Conjuring for a Cure Magic Show and Expo benefitting the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Disease research will end Tuesday, Sept. 30.
Sept. 30: Early Bird Pricing Ends for ‘Conjuring for a Cure’ Magic Show
Sept. 27: Fall Tours Begin at Tomo-Kahni State Historic Park
California State Parks is taking reservations for the fall tour season at Tomo-Kahni State Historic Park in Tehachapi beginning Saturdays, on Sept. 27 through Oct. 11.
Sept. 27: Fall Tours Begin at Tomo-Kahni State Historic Park
Cougars Fall at No. 7 Santa Barbara City
College of the Canyons women's volleyball fell 3-1 at No. 7 Santa Barbara City College on Sept. 17 in a match played at the UC Santa Barbara campus. Set scores were 25-21, 22-25, 25-13, 25-16.
Cougars Fall at No. 7 Santa Barbara City
Ken Striplin | New Virtual Deputy Services Enhances Public Safety in Santa Clarita
Public safety remains a top priority for the city of Santa Clarita.
Ken Striplin | New Virtual Deputy Services Enhances Public Safety in Santa Clarita
Canyons Breaks Through 20-14 Over No. 18 Pasadena City
College of the Canyons football began league play with a resounding 20-14 win over No. 18 Pasadena City College on Saturday, Sept. 20 at Cougar Stadium, snapping a three-game losing streak to get its season back on track.
Canyons Breaks Through 20-14 Over No. 18 Pasadena City
Sept. 22-27: Seven Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of seven productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 22 to Saturday, Sept. 27.
Sept. 22-27: Seven Productions Filming in SCV
Sept. 28: Deadline for Public Comments on Watershed Plans
There is only one week left to submit comments on the county's Safe, Clean Water Program's Draft Initial Watershed Plans. This includes planning for the Santa Clara River Watershed Area. Comments will be accepted until Sept. 28.
Sept. 28: Deadline for Public Comments on Watershed Plans
SCVNews.com