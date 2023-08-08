header image

1769 - Portolá expedition crosses Newhall Pass near Elsmere Canyon, camps at Chaguayanga village (Rye Canyon/Castaic Junction). [story]
Portola
Game Show ‘Beat the Bridge’ Looking for Contestants
| Tuesday, Aug 8, 2023
BeatTheBridge_CastingFlyer_croip

“Beat the Bridge” is a new game show casting for contestants. The show to air on Game Show Network is looking for the ultimate team of three that can work together using their fun pop-culture knowledge to “Beat the Bridge” for a chance to win over $10,000.

Teams can consist of family members, friends, co-workers, etc.

All you have to do is step on the correct answers to cross the Bridge to win.

To apply visit https://form.jotform.com/GSNCasting/beat-the-bridge.

All participants must be:

At least 18 years of age by Oct, 24, 2023.

Southern CA local or in Los Angeles for dates of taping during October/November 2023.

BeatTheBridge_CastingFlyer_casting gmail
Calartians Make Directorial Debut in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Calartians Make Directorial Debut in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Friday, Aug 4, 2023
Everybody’s favorite anthropomorphic crime-fighting reptiles rise from the New York City sewers to the silver screen in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, the animated feature directed by Jeff Rowe (Film/Video 11) and co-directed by fellow CalArtian Kyler Spears (Film/Video 13).
FULL STORY...

Aug 21: Santa Clarita Artists Association to Feature Mike Hernandez Gouache Demo at Barnes and Noble

Aug 21: Santa Clarita Artists Association to Feature Mike Hernandez Gouache Demo at Barnes and Noble
Wednesday, Aug 2, 2023
Santa Clarita Artists Association will feature Mike Hernandez and his works at its new location, Barnes and Noble.
FULL STORY...

Mythbusters Co-Host Adam Savage Sets Sail on Discovery Princess

Mythbusters Co-Host Adam Savage Sets Sail on Discovery Princess
Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023
A playground at sea for curious minds awaits on a specially themed cruise hosted by Adam Savage, original co-host of Discovery Channel’s series MythBusters and godparent to Discovery Princess. The cruise sets sail onboard Discovery Princess, Nov. 25-29, from the Port of Los Angeles for a four-day West Coast Getaway to San Diego and Ensenada.
FULL STORY...

July 29: Dark Comedy ‘Arsenic, Old Lace’ Returns to CTG

July 29: Dark Comedy ‘Arsenic, Old Lace’ Returns to CTG
Friday, Jul 28, 2023
Joseph Kesselring’s "Arsenic and Old Lace" has remained one of the most popular contemporary American comedic plays. It now returns to the Canyon Theatre Guild, opening July 29 at 8 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Supes Form New Entities to Boost Regional Approach to Homelessness Planning
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Hilda L. Solis that accelerates the county’s efforts to tackle homelessness by debuting a new regional approach to deliver solutions, cultivate collaboration and stimulate innovation.
Supes Form New Entities to Boost Regional Approach to Homelessness Planning
Aug. 30: Deadline to Enter SCAA Art Classic
The 33rd Annual Art Classic Fine Arts Competition, a fundraiser hosted by the ​Santa Clarita Artists Association, will be held Sept. 30-Oct. 1 at The Centre in Santa Clarita.
Aug. 30: Deadline to Enter SCAA Art Classic
Henry Mayo Recognized by American Heart Association
For the 11th consecutive year, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines - Stroke Gold Plus quality achievement award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability.
Henry Mayo Recognized by American Heart Association
Elks Lodge Donates 300 Backpacks to Child & Family
The Santa Clarita Elks Lodge 2379 has donated 300 backpacks filled with school supplies to students served by the Child & Family Center in Santa Clarita.
Elks Lodge Donates 300 Backpacks to Child & Family
FYI Hosts Beach Day for Local Foster Youth
Several dozen Santa Clarita Valley youth recently enjoyed a day at the beach thanks to Fostering Youth Independence’s Reconnect and Rejuvenate Day, which gave the youth a chance to enjoy a day away from the stress of daily life.
FYI Hosts Beach Day for Local Foster Youth
CalArts Alum Conducts L.A. Philharmonic at Hollywood Bowl
California Institute of the Arts alum Ryan Bancroft (Music BFA 2011, MFA 2013) conducted the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl
CalArts Alum Conducts L.A. Philharmonic at Hollywood Bowl
Matadors Release 2023 Fall Women’s Tennis Schedule
California State University, Northridge women's tennis coach Gary Victor has announced the Fall portion of the 2023-24 schedule.
Matadors Release 2023 Fall Women’s Tennis Schedule
Abbie Mullins Signs NLI with TMU
Abbie Mullins has signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her basketball career at The Master's University.
Abbie Mullins Signs NLI with TMU
18-Year-Old SCV Mental Health Advocate Graduates from UCLA
As far as she can remember, 18-year-old Azaliah Oduwole, from Santa Clarita, has always helped in every way she could and at every opportunity since she was little.
18-Year-Old SCV Mental Health Advocate Graduates from UCLA
Safe, Affordable After-School Care Available at SCV Boys & Girls Club
As the new school year approaches, parents and caregivers in Santa Clarita Valley are actively searching for a safe, affordable and high-quality after-school program to ensure their children's well-being and success beyond the classroom.
Safe, Affordable After-School Care Available at SCV Boys & Girls Club
Seven Productions Currently Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 7 - Sunday, Aug. 13.
Seven Productions Currently Filming in SCV
Retired Educators Supporting Next Generation with Scholarships
After completing her undergraduate degree, Bonnie Becken went to work as a teacher at the same elementary school she had attended as a child growing up in Burbank.
Retired Educators Supporting Next Generation with Scholarships
Additional ATMs Now Available to California Credit Union Members
California Credit Union announced Monday that it has joined the Allpoint Network, providing an additional 55,000 surcharge-free ATMs for its 170,000 members.
Additional ATMs Now Available to California Credit Union Members
Aug. 9: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet for a regular business meeting Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 5 p.m.
Aug. 9: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
Message from City Manager | Maintaining, Renovating Parks City-Wide
Our city of Santa Clarita takes great pride in being an active, thriving community with a wide range of recreational opportunities.
Message from City Manager | Maintaining, Renovating Parks City-Wide
Aug. 12: Inaugural Cornhole Tournament Benefiting Samuel Dixon
Join the Samuel Dixon Family Health Center for its inaugural Cornhole Tournament Fundraiser Saturday, Aug. 12, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Lucky Luke Brewery in Santa Clarita.
Aug. 12: Inaugural Cornhole Tournament Benefiting Samuel Dixon
Deadline Extended for Expired P-EBT Benefits
The California Department of Social Services has extended the timeframe for families to request the reissuance of expunged CalFresh benefits on their Pandemic EBT (P-EBT 2.0) cards to Aug. 18, 2023.
Deadline Extended for Expired P-EBT Benefits
Today in SCV History (Aug. 7)
1901 - Giant meteor seen over SCV skies; possibly makes landfall in Bouquet-Texas canyon area [story]
meteor
Today in SCV History (Aug. 6)
1892 - Western actor and Saugus rodeo owner Hoot Gibson born in Nebraska [story]
Hoot Gibson
Today in SCV History (Aug. 5)
1891 - Surrey post office established inside Saugus train station; Alexander Fraser, postmaster [story]
Surrey postmark
Samuel Dixon Partners with Child & Family Center
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center was awarded funding from Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and has partnered with Child & Family Center’s Domestic Violence Program to provide vital health care services to individuals and families affected by domestic violence.
Samuel Dixon Partners with Child & Family Center
COC Standout Andy Ambriz Headed to UCSD
College of the Canyons sophomore Andy Ambriz, the 2023 Western State Conference, South Division Player of the Year, has committed to continue his baseball career at University of California, San Diego.
COC Standout Andy Ambriz Headed to UCSD
SCVNews.com
