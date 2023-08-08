Game Show ‘Beat the Bridge’ Looking for Contestants

“Beat the Bridge” is a new game show casting for contestants. The show to air on Game Show Network is looking for the ultimate team of three that can work together using their fun pop-culture knowledge to “Beat the Bridge” for a chance to win over $10,000.

Teams can consist of family members, friends, co-workers, etc.

All you have to do is step on the correct answers to cross the Bridge to win.

To apply visit https://form.jotform.com/GSNCasting/beat-the-bridge.

All participants must be:

At least 18 years of age by Oct, 24, 2023.

Southern CA local or in Los Angeles for dates of taping during October/November 2023.

