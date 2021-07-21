header image

1952 - 7.5-magnitude Kern County earthquake devastates Tehachapi; damage spread from San Diego to Las Vegas [story]
Garcia Introduces PROTECT Act
| Wednesday, Jul 21, 2021

Representative Mike Garcia introduced the Protecting and Restoring Our Trees by Enhancing Conservation and Treatments, or PROTECT, Act to improve forest management and reduce wildfires.

The act would help improve forest management by allowing more flexibility for federal land managers to utilize forest management methods like prescribed burns in an effort to reduce risk of wildfires across the country.

“Decades of forest mismanagement have left our federal forests to become overstocked tinderboxes waiting to burn and have resulted in the recent increase in catastrophic wildfires in California and across the West. I’m proud to introduce The PROTECT Act, which would streamline our ability to utilize active forest management tools and reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires. It is past time to listen to the science and implement active forest management tools that will protect our communities and the environment,” said Rep. Garcia.

Garcia’s bill removes burdensome regulations to allow for active forest management, which is primarily through brush clearing and prescribed burns. Additionally, a recent Stanford study found that utilizing prescribed burns to reduce forest fuels could better protect communities from deadly wildfires.

The PROTECT Act is co-sponsored by House Natural Resources Republican Leader Bruce Westerman (R-AR), House Agriculture Committee’s Subcommittee on Conservation and Forestry Republican Leader Doug LaMalfa (R-CA), Western Congressional Caucus Chairman Dan Newhouse (R-WA), House Natural Resources Committee’s Subcommittee on Water, Oceans and Wildlife Republican Leader Cliff Bentz (R-OR), Representatives Devin Nunes (R-CA), Jay Obernolte (R-CA), Dusty Johnson (R-SD), Matt Rosendale (R-MT).

The PROTECT Act would authorize a 10,000 acre categorical exclusion under NEPA to address insects and disease, reduce hazardous fuels loads, protect municipal water sources and increase water yield, improve critical habitat and facilitate native species restoration, and remove dead or dying trees. The legislation would incentivize collaboration by allowing categorical exclusions of up to 30,000 acres for collaborative projects.

Garcia’s legislation is endorsed by the Federal Forest Resource Coalition, Missouri Forest Products Association, Colorado Timber Industry Association, Associated California Loggers, Louisiana Forestry Association, Minnesota Forest Industries, American Forest Resource Council, Southeastern Lumber Manufacturers Association, Michigan Forest Products Council, Black Hills Forest Resource Association, Intermountain Forest Association, Associated Contract Loggers & Truckers of Minnesota, American Loggers Council, Montana Wood Products Association, Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association, Associated Logging Contractors—Idaho, Associated Oregon Loggers, American Forest & Paper Association, American Walnut Manufacturers Association, and the Hardwood Federation.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Tops 29,000 Cases; L.A. County Nearing 2,000 New Cases Per Day
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday five new deaths and 1,821 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 29,002 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Tops 29,000 Cases; L.A. County Nearing 2,000 New Cases Per Day
Santa Clarita’s Volunteer Engagement Program Earns National Recognition
The National Association of Volunteer Programs in Local Government (NAVPLG) awarded the city of Santa Clarita's Volunteer Engagement Program the prestigious "Rising to Excellence Award" on June 23.
Santa Clarita’s Volunteer Engagement Program Earns National Recognition
Amazon, Carbon Health Partner with Valladares for Free Vaccine Clinic
A free vaccine clinic welcomed Santa Clarita Valley residents to get first and second doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine all day Saturday at a Valencia business.
Amazon, Carbon Health Partner with Valladares for Free Vaccine Clinic
Canyon Theatre Guild Returns with ‘Suite Surrender,’ ‘Pride and Prejudice’
Join the Canyon Theatre Guild for some much needed laughter and delight with the hysterical comedy farce, "Suite Surrender."
Canyon Theatre Guild Returns with ‘Suite Surrender,’ ‘Pride and Prejudice’
TMU Adds Abby Perrigoue to Lady Mustangs Midfield
Incoming midfielder Abby Perrigoue will help TMU Women's Soccer maintain the style of possession it desires on the field.
TMU Adds Abby Perrigoue to Lady Mustangs Midfield
Metrolink Train Strikes Unoccupied Car Stuck on Tracks in Newhall
A Metrolink train struck an unoccupied vehicle that was stuck on the tracks in Newhall Monday night.
Metrolink Train Strikes Unoccupied Car Stuck on Tracks in Newhall
L.A. County Awards Several SCV Arts Organizations More than $56K Grants
The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture announced $4,518,000 million in grant awards, which include $57,600 to five Santa Clarita Valley arts organizations, through L.A. County's Organizational Grant Program.
L.A. County Awards Several SCV Arts Organizations More than $56K Grants
Santa Clarita Teen Zuriel Oduwole Encourages Civic Participation
One thing parents and adults share about youths today in the country, is their historical apathy when it comes to participating in their civic duty during election cycles. But one area they seem to have no shortage of ideas, is complaining about things and how they are.
Santa Clarita Teen Zuriel Oduwole Encourages Civic Participation
Today in SCV History (July 20)
2001 - Then-Assemblyman George Runner introduces legislation to memorialize the historic Ridge Route. Enacted Oct. 4. [story]
Ridge Route
July 18-24: Probation Services Week in LA County Announced
Gov. Gavin Newsom and Chief Probation Officer Dr. Adolfo Gonzales announced this year's annual Probation Service Week is taking place July 18th to July 24th, 2021 to honor probation professionals who support the rehabilitative process of individuals under their supervision and care.
July 18-24: Probation Services Week in LA County Announced
July 25: Rancho Camulos Museum Announces Launch of ‘Last Sundays at the Landmark’
Rancho Camulos Museum is launching a new visitor experience, "Last Sundays at the Landmark," at the Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark starting Sunday, July 25.
July 25: Rancho Camulos Museum Announces Launch of ‘Last Sundays at the Landmark’
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Reports Hospitalization Rates Increased in LA County; 28,956 Total Cases in SCV
On Monday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed two new deaths and 1,233 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 28,956 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Reports Hospitalization Rates Increased in LA County; 28,956 Total Cases in SCV
Community Hiking Club Seeks Volunteers for Dagger Flat Trail Restoration
With the recent re-opening of Forest Route 3N17, the Community Hiking Club is searching for volunteers to help restore Dagger Flat Trail.
Community Hiking Club Seeks Volunteers for Dagger Flat Trail Restoration
July 20, August 3: Planning Commission Regular Meetings Cancelled
The Planning Commission Regular Meetings scheduled for July 20 and August 3, 2021, have been cancelled, as announced by the city of Santa Clarita.
July 20, August 3: Planning Commission Regular Meetings Cancelled
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Dollface,’ ‘Scream: The True Story,’ 9 More Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported nine productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of Monday, July 19 - Sunday, July 25, 2021
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Dollface,’ ‘Scream: The True Story,’ 9 More Productions
Four New Administrators Approved by Hart District Governing Board
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of four new administrators.
Four New Administrators Approved by Hart District Governing Board
Garcia Secures Funds for New Equipment at COC, Henry Mayo Hospital
Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, announced this week he secured $1 million for College of the Canyons and $610,000 for Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital to be included in the 2022 Labor, Health, and Human Services Appropriations bill.
Garcia Secures Funds for New Equipment at COC, Henry Mayo Hospital
City Remains Undecided on District-Based Election
Santa Clarita City Council members continued their deliberations on the future of council elections Tuesday during a closed session special meeting.
City Remains Undecided on District-Based Election
City Takes Positions on Housing, Environment, Justice Bills
The Santa Clarita City Council considered issues of the environment, housing and justice when it took positions on several pieces of state and federal legislation Tuesday night.
City Takes Positions on Housing, Environment, Justice Bills
July 22: America’s Job Center to Hold Forklift Driver Recruitment Event
America’s Job Center of California, in partnership with ResourceMFG, located at 25128 Avenue Tibbits in Valencia, will host a recruitment event for forklift drivers on Thursday, July 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
July 22: America’s Job Center to Hold Forklift Driver Recruitment Event
