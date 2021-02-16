Garcia’s First-Career Collegiate Goal Propels Mustangs to 2-1 Victory

It was a day of firsts for The Master’s University women’s soccer team on Monday in a 2-1 victory over William Jessup University in Rocklin.

The Mustangs recorded their first road win of the season not at a neutral site, helped by a first-career collegiate goal from Anay Garcia and a first-ever start by freshman goalkeeper Emy Ramirez .

Garcia, who served as TMU’s emergency goalie in the first five games of the season, played on the field for the first time this year, as Ramirez stepped in between the posts for the first time as a Mustang.

“Getting Emy on the field for her first collegiate game was really important,” Lewis said. “She did great, especially in the second half.”

The Mustangs had to overcome several obstacles in the victory, including an early 5 a.m. flight to Sacramento on Monday morning. TMU then faced an early deficit after conceding a goal just six-and-a-half minutes into the game.

But Master’s responded with two goals in the first half, less than three minutes apart, that proved to be the difference in the nonconference match.

Just over 10 minutes after conceding, TMU found an equalizer through Garcia in the 18th minute.

“Anay finally being able to get out of the goal and be up top was huge,” Lewis said. “It was fantastic for her to get her first collegiate goal.”

Then Garcia turned provider, combining with Hannah Burke to assist Elizabeth Radmilovich’s goal in the 21st minute.

“She hit a fantastic shot near post, upper-90,” Lewis said of Radmilovich. “She was fantastic today.”

Both teams recorded six shots in the second half, but none found the net, as Ramirez tallied six saves to earn her first collegiate victory in goal.

“We did a pretty good job of limiting their goal-scoring opportunities,” Lewis said. “It was good for a young team to have to grind it out and be able to grow.”

Lewis highlighted the play of Kate Lawrence and the Mustang defense.

“ Kate Lawrence made some great passes today,” Lewis said. “Our back line played ‘bend but don’t break.’ That’s kind of been our theme.”

While the overall performance was not up to Lewis’ liking, the 14-year head coach was pleased with the result.

“A win is a win,” Lewis said. “To be able to take some difficult circumstances with the weather, the rain and the cold, and to be able to come out of William Jessup with a win is always a good day.”

TMU (3-2-1) is scheduled to take on William Jessup (0-3) once again on Thursday, Feb. 25, at 12:30 p.m., except that matchup will count toward the Golden State Athletic Conference standings and will be played on the Mustangs’ Reese Field.

Master’s has not played a countable game on its home field since a GSAC Tournament quarterfinal match against Menlo on Nov. 9, 2019.

No fans will be allowed to attend the match, but the game will be broadcast live at: gomustangs.com/watch.

