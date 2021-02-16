header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
61°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 16
2000 - Rancho Camulos designated a National Historic Landmark [story]
Rancho Camulos
Garcia’s First-Career Collegiate Goal Propels Mustangs to 2-1 Victory
| Tuesday, Feb 16, 2021
Anay Garcia

It was a day of firsts for The Master’s University women’s soccer team on Monday in a 2-1 victory over William Jessup University in Rocklin.

The Mustangs recorded their first road win of the season not at a neutral site, helped by a first-career collegiate goal from Anay Garcia and a first-ever start by freshman goalkeeper Emy Ramirez.

Garcia, who served as TMU’s emergency goalie in the first five games of the season, played on the field for the first time this year, as Ramirez stepped in between the posts for the first time as a Mustang.

“Getting Emy on the field for her first collegiate game was really important,” Lewis said. “She did great, especially in the second half.”

The Mustangs had to overcome several obstacles in the victory, including an early 5 a.m. flight to Sacramento on Monday morning. TMU then faced an early deficit after conceding a goal just six-and-a-half minutes into the game.

But Master’s responded with two goals in the first half, less than three minutes apart, that proved to be the difference in the nonconference match.

Just over 10 minutes after conceding, TMU found an equalizer through Garcia in the 18th minute.

“Anay finally being able to get out of the goal and be up top was huge,” Lewis said. “It was fantastic for her to get her first collegiate goal.”

Then Garcia turned provider, combining with Hannah Burke to assist Elizabeth Radmilovich’s goal in the 21st minute.

“She hit a fantastic shot near post, upper-90,” Lewis said of Radmilovich. “She was fantastic today.”

Both teams recorded six shots in the second half, but none found the net, as Ramirez tallied six saves to earn her first collegiate victory in goal.

“We did a pretty good job of limiting their goal-scoring opportunities,” Lewis said. “It was good for a young team to have to grind it out and be able to grow.”

Lewis highlighted the play of Kate Lawrence and the Mustang defense.

Kate Lawrence made some great passes today,” Lewis said. “Our back line played ‘bend but don’t break.’ That’s kind of been our theme.”

While the overall performance was not up to Lewis’ liking, the 14-year head coach was pleased with the result.

“A win is a win,” Lewis said. “To be able to take some difficult circumstances with the weather, the rain and the cold, and to be able to come out of William Jessup with a win is always a good day.”

TMU (3-2-1) is scheduled to take on William Jessup (0-3) once again on Thursday, Feb. 25, at 12:30 p.m., except that matchup will count toward the Golden State Athletic Conference standings and will be played on the Mustangs’ Reese Field.

Master’s has not played a countable game on its home field since a GSAC Tournament quarterfinal match against Menlo on Nov. 9, 2019.

No fans will be allowed to attend the match, but the game will be broadcast live at: gomustangs.com/watch.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

Garcia’s First-Career Collegiate Goal Propels Mustangs to 2-1 Victory

Garcia’s First-Career Collegiate Goal Propels Mustangs to 2-1 Victory
Tuesday, Feb 16, 2021
It was a day of firsts for The Master's University women's soccer team on Monday in a 2-1 victory over William Jessup University in Rocklin.
FULL STORY...

Former Cougar Pierre-Paul Wins Second Super Bowl

Former Cougar Pierre-Paul Wins Second Super Bowl
Monday, Feb 8, 2021
Former College of the Canyons defensive lineman Jason Pierre-Paul, who played with the Cougars in 2007, is now a two-time Super Bowl Champion after helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs by a 31-9 score on Sunday at Super Bowl LV.
FULL STORY...

SCV Celebrates Super Bowl, COVID Edition

SCV Celebrates Super Bowl, COVID Edition
Monday, Feb 8, 2021
As Super Bowl LV kicked off, residents across the Santa Clarita Valley waited in lines outside of restaurants to pick up their take-out orders to return home and watch the game.
FULL STORY...

Athletic Conditioning Returns to Valencia High School

Athletic Conditioning Returns to Valencia High School
Thursday, Feb 4, 2021
Depending on who you were and what your interests were in high school, seeing the track or a coach might bring joy or dread.
FULL STORY...

CIF- Southern Section OK’s Return of High School Cross-Country Competition

CIF- Southern Section OK’s Return of High School Cross-Country Competition
Monday, Feb 1, 2021
Nearly two weeks after announcing its decision to cancel its fall sports championships, California Interscholastic Federation-Southern Section officials announced Monday the return of high school cross-country competitions.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Garcia’s First-Career Collegiate Goal Propels Mustangs to 2-1 Victory
It was a day of firsts for The Master's University women's soccer team on Monday in a 2-1 victory over William Jessup University in Rocklin.
Garcia’s First-Career Collegiate Goal Propels Mustangs to 2-1 Victory
1 Adult, 5 Children Suffer Minor Injuries After Vehicle Crashes, Drives Off Embankment
A vehicle reportedly crashed and went over the side of an embankment off Interstate 5 near the Newhall Pass Tuesday morning.
1 Adult, 5 Children Suffer Minor Injuries After Vehicle Crashes, Drives Off Embankment
Hart District Extends Deadline for Measure SA Committee Members
Measure SA Citizens’ Oversight Committee
Hart District Extends Deadline for Measure SA Committee Members
CSUN’s Annual Assistive Technology Conference Going Virtual
For more than 35 years, California State University, Northridge’s Center on Disabilities has sponsored the CSUN Assistive Technology Conference, known as the CSUN Conference, which is recognized as the premiere event in the field of technology for persons with disabilities
CSUN’s Annual Assistive Technology Conference Going Virtual
Public Health Announces Some L.A. County Schools Can Reopen This Week
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and school officials announced “encouraging news” Monday for parents and students: Schools reopening could happen as soon as this week.
Public Health Announces Some L.A. County Schools Can Reopen This Week
Planning Commission to Discuss Proposed Residential, Assisted Living Developments
Santa Clarita planning commissioners are set to hear Tuesday from two developers looking to build a combined 581 units for residential housing and assisted living in Canyon Country and Newhall.
Planning Commission to Discuss Proposed Residential, Assisted Living Developments
Today in SCV History (Feb. 16)
2000 - Rancho Camulos designated a National Historic Landmark [story]
Rancho Camulos
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Cases Rise to 1,168,358, as SCV Cases Total 25,293
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 29 new deaths and 1,869 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, including 165 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley since Friday.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Cases Rise to 1,168,358, as SCV Cases Total 25,293
Edison Power Outage Puts 1,400 Newhall Customers in the Dark
Nearly 1,400 Southern California Edison customers in the Santa Clarita Valley community of Newhall lost power for a couple of hours Monday morning.
Edison Power Outage Puts 1,400 Newhall Customers in the Dark
California Launches Interactive Safe Schools Reopening Map
California has launched the Safe Schools for All Plan’s interactive Safe Schools Reopening Map, an online tool providing a statewide snapshot of the status of school reopenings across the state, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Friday.
California Launches Interactive Safe Schools Reopening Map
SCV Law Enforcement Community Mourns Death of LASD Deputy Pedro Romo
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Pedro Romo, who was assigned to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station as a school resource officer for Valencia High School, died Sunday, according to the station's social media.
SCV Law Enforcement Community Mourns Death of LASD Deputy Pedro Romo
L.A. County Urges Residents to Keep Using Masks, Distancing to Fight COVID-19
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is urging residents to continue wearing masks, social distancing, and washing hands frequently to slow the spread of COVID-19.
L.A. County Urges Residents to Keep Using Masks, Distancing to Fight COVID-19
California Will Expand Vaccine to Millions With Severe Disabilities
California will expand vaccine eligibility to an estimated 6 million residents under the age of 65 with severe disabilities and underlying conditions beginning next month.
California Will Expand Vaccine to Millions With Severe Disabilities
Today in SCV History (Feb. 15)
1939 - Los Angeles premiere of John Ford's "Stagecoach"; approx. 7 seconds shot in SCV [Watch Clip]
Stagecoach
Today in SCV History (Feb. 14)
1939 - Newhall Elementary School burns down; pupils rejoice [story]
Newhall school
City Council Opposes Toll Road Proposal
Santa Clarita City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to voice opposition to a Metro study looking into the implementation of a freeway toll program.
City Council Opposes Toll Road Proposal
Today in SCV History (Feb. 13)
1999 - SCV & AV split off from 805 area code to become 661 [story]
Pacific Telephone
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Three New Deaths at Henry Mayo; MIS-C Cases Increase in L.A. County Children
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 137 new deaths and 3,497 new cases of COVID-19 countywide as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported three additional deaths.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Three New Deaths at Henry Mayo; MIS-C Cases Increase in L.A. County Children
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Money from Employer
A Canyon Country man was arrested last week on suspicion of stealing money from the cash register at his place of work in Castaic.
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Money from Employer
SCV Chamber Celebrates Board Installation, Annual Awards Virtually
The Santa Clarita Valley business community gathered virtually recently to celebrate the SCV Chamber of Commerce’s 98th annual Virtual Awards & Installation.
SCV Chamber Celebrates Board Installation, Annual Awards Virtually
Valencia Man Arrested on Suspicion of Rape
A Valencia man was arrested Thursday morning in connection to the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl at a Castaic house party, according to law enforcement officials.
Valencia Man Arrested on Suspicion of Rape
Feb. 16: Thurmond, CDE to Host Virtual Black History Month Discussion with Dr. Shirley Weber
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and the California Department of Education will host a virtual Black History Month discussion between students from across California and the state’s first African American Secretary of State, Dr. Shirley Weber.
Feb. 16: Thurmond, CDE to Host Virtual Black History Month Discussion with Dr. Shirley Weber
D.A. Reviewing Charges in Jan. 11 Sand Canyon Shooting
Prosecutors with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office are reviewing the case for a midday shooting in a gated Sand Canyon neighborhood involving a retired Sheriff’s Department official and a man suspected of crashing his way into the upscale east side enclave.
D.A. Reviewing Charges in Jan. 11 Sand Canyon Shooting
Feb. 25: Civilian Oversight Commission to Host Law Enforcement Accountability Virtual Conference
The Civilian Oversight Commission for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will host a virtual conference on Feb. 25 that will bring together community partners, elected officials, law enforcement professionals and members of the public to discuss law enforcement misconduct, discipline and the potential for accountability reform.
Feb. 25: Civilian Oversight Commission to Host Law Enforcement Accountability Virtual Conference
%d bloggers like this: