Gary Condie Dies on 76th Birthday; SCV Nonprofits Lose a Hero

Gary Condie, a man whose name has been synonymous with community service in the Santa Clarita Valley for decades, died Wednesday afternoon. It was his 76th birthday.

Condie loomed larger than life in local nonprofit circles. A certified public accountant by trade, he applied his financial acumen to several organizations that were lucky to have him – from the SCV Boys and Girls Club to the College of the Canyons Foundation.

For his commitment and dedication to the community, he was named the 2005 Santa Clarita Valley Man of the Year and 2010 COC Silver Spur honoree.

Wife Myrna was a committed partner and participant in his charitable endeavors; she shared the 2010 COC honors and was named SCV Woman of the Year in 2012.

The Condies came up with the idea of the Festival of Trees, which raises more than $100,000 annually for the Boys & Girls Club. The club was perhaps Gary’s favorite charity. He was a board member for decades and served multiple terms as its president. The organization offers after-school programs for youths ages 7 to 17 at its Newhall and Canyon Country clubhouses.

Gary Condie co-founded the Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial Health Foundation in 1984 and served as its first chairman. He served as vice president of the Santa Clarita Valley Facilities Foundation, which financed the construction of Golden Valley High School, and was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He was also a member of the Board of Directors of College of the Canyons Foundation and held many other influential positions showing his dedication to the Santa Clarita Valley community.

“He was a real caring soul,” former Boys & Girls Club Executive Director Jim Ventress said in a Facebook post Wednesday night. “His leadership was amazing. This man led a thriving accounting firm, cared deeply for his family and his church and still made time for some non-profits. I know the many years of leadership he gave the Boys & Girls Club, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, College of the Canyons, etc. He will be missed.”

Education, Professional Career

After earning a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Brigham Young University, Condie began his career in the public accounting industry more than 40 years ago.

He joined the Arthur Andersen & Company where he quickly excelled to the level of manager before leaving to start his own firm, Condie, George & Martin, CPAs.

Condie also spent time in the private industry, both as Executive Vice President of Aquafine Corporation and President of A.M.E. Label Corporation, before forming Condie & Wood, CPAs.

Condie & Wood, CPAs become Condie, Thomas & Harbo CPAs on September 1, 2016, following the admission of Jeffrey L. Thomas, CPA as a shareholder of the firm in January 2012 and the admission of Heather A. Harbo, CPA as a shareholder also on September 1, 2016.

On New Year’s Day 2018, Condie’s 74th birthday, Thomas was named president of Condie, Thomas & Harbo, CPAs, and Condie assumed the role of the firm’s Chairman of the Board.

Condie was a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, including its Tax Division, and the California Society of Certified Public Accountants. He served as past president of the California Society of Certified Public Accountants’ Los Angeles Chapter and served several terms on the Society’s State Board of Directors.

Services

Services are to be held Wednesday, January 8, at the Valencia Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 24443 McBean Parkway, Valencia 91355.

Viewing will be from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m.

– Stephen K. Peeples contributed to this story.