header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly clear
Mostly clear
80°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 15
1849 - Eight-pound gold nugget found in San Feliciano Canyon (Val Verde/Piru area) [story]
map
Gascón Recall Efforts Fail
| Monday, Aug 15, 2022

George GascónLos Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan announced the RR/CC has completed the examination and verification of all 715,833 petition signatures submitted for the recall of Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón.

Based on the examination and verification, which was conducted in compliance with the statutory and regulatory requirements of the California Government Code, Elections Code, and Code of Regulations, 520,050 signatures were found to be valid and 195,783 were found to be invalid.

To qualify the recall for the ballot, the petition required 566,857 valid signatures; therefore, the petition has failed to meet the sufficiency requirements and no further action shall be taken on the petition.

A summary breakdown of the invalid signatures is as follows:

– Not Registered: 88,464

– Max Number of Times Signed (Duplicate): 43,593

– Different Address: 32,187

– Mismatch Signature: 9,490

– Canceled: 7,344

– Out of County Address: 5,374

– Other: 9,331

The RR/CC has notified the proponents of these findings. Per California Elections Code § 11301 and Government Code § 6253.5, proponents of the recall petition may examine the petition signatures if desired, provided that such examination must commence no later than 21 days after the certification of insufficiency of the petition.

The mission of the Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk is to serve Los Angeles County by providing essential records management and election services in a fair, accessible, and transparent manner.

For more information, visit LAVOTE.GOV and follow us on Twitter @LACountyRRCC.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Gascón Recall Efforts Fail
Monday, Aug 15, 2022
Gascón Recall Efforts Fail
Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan announced the RR/CC has completed the examination and verification of all 715,833 petition signatures submitted for the recall of Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón.
FULL STORY...
Oct. 24: Family Promise SCV Annual Golf Tournament
Monday, Aug 15, 2022
Oct. 24: Family Promise SCV Annual Golf Tournament
Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley will hold their third annual golf tournament beginning noon on Monday, Oct. 24.
FULL STORY...
Henry Mayo Opens First Primary Care Practice on Hospital Campus
Monday, Aug 15, 2022
Henry Mayo Opens First Primary Care Practice on Hospital Campus
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will open its first primary care practice on the hospital campus on Monday, Aug. 15.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Gascón Recall Efforts Fail
Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan announced the RR/CC has completed the examination and verification of all 715,833 petition signatures submitted for the recall of Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón.
Gascón Recall Efforts Fail
Matadors Shut Out San Diego 1-0 in Exhibition Opener
CSUN defeated the University of San Diego 1-0 Sunday night in the men's soccer exhibition opener for both clubs at Torero Stadium. 
Matadors Shut Out San Diego 1-0 in Exhibition Opener
Women’s Council of Realtors SCV Elects New Officers
The Women's Council of Realtors SCV Network held their election for officers on Aug. 11, along with their annual member and sponsor appreciation night.
Women’s Council of Realtors SCV Elects New Officers
Aug. 17: Hart District Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, Aug. 17, beginning with a closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
Aug. 17: Hart District Regular Board Meeting
Aug. 16: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
The regular board meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Aug. 16, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 16: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
Oct. 24: Family Promise SCV Annual Golf Tournament
Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley will hold their third annual golf tournament beginning noon on Monday, Oct. 24.
Oct. 24: Family Promise SCV Annual Golf Tournament
Henry Mayo Opens First Primary Care Practice on Hospital Campus
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will open its first primary care practice on the hospital campus on Monday, Aug. 15.
Henry Mayo Opens First Primary Care Practice on Hospital Campus
Parents Urged to Practice Back-to-School Safety
Heads Up! The city of Santa Clarita and the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station urge parents to practice "safe pedestrian skills."
Parents Urged to Practice Back-to-School Safety
Monday COVID Roundup: SCV Cases Top 88,000; Deaths Total 493
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday one new death and 266 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 26 deaths and 10,025 new cases countywide.
Monday COVID Roundup: SCV Cases Top 88,000; Deaths Total 493
Study Shows Climate Change Increasing Risk of California Megaflood
(CN) — In drought-ridden California's history, megafloods have occurred about every century. Not often, but from a geological standpoint they're not rare.
Study Shows Climate Change Increasing Risk of California Megaflood
Today in SCV History (Aug. 15)
1849 - Eight-pound gold nugget found in San Feliciano Canyon (Val Verde/Piru area) [story]
map
Today in SCV History (Aug. 14)
1986 - Canyon Country's Mitchell adobe demolished; components salvaged & later rebuilt at Heritage Junction [story]
Mitchell adobe
Today in SCV History (Aug. 13)
1961 - First Mass celebrated at new Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church (3rd building) in Newhall. Cardinal McIntyre attends [story]
OLPH
Aug. 16: Henry Mayo Hosts Diabetes Prevention Program
Are you worried about getting diabetes? Have you been told that you have pre-diabetes? One out of three American adults has prediabetes.
Aug. 16: Henry Mayo Hosts Diabetes Prevention Program
L.A. County Public Health Urges Public to Protect Pet Birds from Bird Flu
Avian influenza refers to a family of influenza or flu viruses that commonly infect birds.
L.A. County Public Health Urges Public to Protect Pet Birds from Bird Flu
Friday COVID Roundup: County Moves to Medium Community Level
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 19 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 3,995 new cases countywide and 112 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: County Moves to Medium Community Level
CalArts Alum Kirsten Lepore Brings ‘I am Groot’ to Disney+
Marvel Comics’ best-known, tree-like sentient being, Groot, a character that became widely popular through the action comedy "Guardians of the Galaxy," gets his own animated show on Disney+ this week.
CalArts Alum Kirsten Lepore Brings ‘I am Groot’ to Disney+
I-5 Corridor Improvements Include Nighttime Lane Reductions
Work along the I-5 corridor in Burbank continues and will include nighttime lane reductions and the closing of the Verdugo Avenue off-ramp during the week of Aug. 15 to Aug. 18.
I-5 Corridor Improvements Include Nighttime Lane Reductions
Wilk’s Measure Increasing Transparency Passes Assembly Committee
As part of his legislative package calling on accountability, transparency, and integrity in the state government's procurement process, Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Senate Bill 1271 (SB 1271) passed out of the Assembly Appropriations Committee on Aug. 11.
Wilk’s Measure Increasing Transparency Passes Assembly Committee
TMU Women’s Soccer To Play Top Teams on Florida, Indiana Trips
The early portion of The Master's University women's soccer team's schedule in 2022 will have a national tournament-type feel.
TMU Women’s Soccer To Play Top Teams on Florida, Indiana Trips
Princess Cruises Removes Vaccine Requirement for Most Sailings
Princess Cruises today announced updated COVID-19 protocols and guidelines, removing the vaccine requirement for most voyages of less than 16 days so that anyone can cruise and adjusting pre-travel testing requirements to make it less complicated.
Princess Cruises Removes Vaccine Requirement for Most Sailings
Aug. 17-Sept. 5: LASD Will Increase End-of-Summer DUI Patrols, Checkpoints
As the summer travel season wraps up, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds drivers to be responsible and never drive under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
Aug. 17-Sept. 5: LASD Will Increase End-of-Summer DUI Patrols, Checkpoints
Ken Striplin | Keep Your Family, Home and Property Safe from Wildfires
Historically, California has been the most wildfire prone state in the United States. In 2021, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, reported over 4,000 fires that burned 60,507 acres across the state.
Ken Striplin | Keep Your Family, Home and Property Safe from Wildfires
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: