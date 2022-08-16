Gascón Recall Efforts Fail

Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan announced the RR/CC has completed the examination and verification of all 715,833 petition signatures submitted for the recall of Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón.

Based on the examination and verification, which was conducted in compliance with the statutory and regulatory requirements of the California Government Code, Elections Code, and Code of Regulations, 520,050 signatures were found to be valid and 195,783 were found to be invalid.

To qualify the recall for the ballot, the petition required 566,857 valid signatures; therefore, the petition has failed to meet the sufficiency requirements and no further action shall be taken on the petition.

A summary breakdown of the invalid signatures is as follows:

– Not Registered: 88,464

– Max Number of Times Signed (Duplicate): 43,593

– Different Address: 32,187

– Mismatch Signature: 9,490

– Canceled: 7,344

– Out of County Address: 5,374

– Other: 9,331

The RR/CC has notified the proponents of these findings. Per California Elections Code § 11301 and Government Code § 6253.5, proponents of the recall petition may examine the petition signatures if desired, provided that such examination must commence no later than 21 days after the certification of insufficiency of the petition.

