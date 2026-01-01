Gear, Grub Vendor Applications Open for Cowboy Festival

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival is roundin’ up western gear and food vendors for its 30th anniversary April 18 and 19. Application deadline for both is Monday, Feb. 2.
|
1850
- Death Valley '49ers William Manley & John Rogers reach SCV, find help for Bennett-Arcan party [story
]
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its next regular board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 6.
|
In a tight game that saw six ties and six lead changes, The Master's University men's basketball team lost to the Florida Memorial Lions 75-70 on Tuesday, Dec. 30 in The MacArthur Center.
|
SCV Water has received the prestigious Distinguished Budget Presentation award for its FY 2025/26 and FY 2026/27 Biennial Budget from the Government Finance Officers Association.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station has issued a reminder that free sandbags are available from Los Angeles County Fire Stations in the SCV.
|
1920
- Singer-actor Rex Allen, Newhall Walk of Western Stars inductee (1982), born in Arizona [Walk
]
|
The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather warning for the Santa Clarita Valley.
|
A sign taped to the door of the Saugus Cafe on Railroad Avenue in Saugus informed guests that the historic, 139-year-old restaurant would cease operations on Sunday, Jan. 4.
|
Calling All Creative Entrepreneurs: The Fifth Annual Business for Artists Conference is seeking speakers ready to share real-world tools, strategies and insights for building sustainable and creative careers.
|
Join the city of Santa Clarita for the 14th Annual Polar Plunge at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center on Saturday, Jan. 3.
|
As 2025 ends, you may be considering all sorts of new activities that you hope will invigorate and fulfill you in 2026. Why not consider being a local volunteer?
|
The California Department of Motor Vehicles has announced several new laws signed by Governor Gavin Newsom this year will take effect on Jan. 1, 2026.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is now accepting applications for its Deputy Explorer Program, a career development and educational opportunity for young adults ages 14 to 20 who maintain a minimum 2.0 GPA.
|
1964
- United Air Lines Convair 340 forced down in Saugus when both engines fail; 47 aboard, none injured [story
]
|
SoCalGas reports that the most likely cause of the natural gas pipeline rupture in Castaic near Ridge Route Road and Pine Crest Place was land movement at the site of the break.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry has announced its newly elected Executive Board for 2026.
|
The end of the year points out that time speeds up as you get older, or get bored, or think too much.
|
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley hosted its annual Holiday Luncheon, bringing together volunteers, board members, employees and community partners to celebrate a year of impact and recognize those who help advance great futures for local youth.
|
The California Highway Patrol is ringing in 2026 by launching a New Year’s Holiday Enforcement Period from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 31, to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 1.
|
In 2025, 6,096 individuals completed the Community Readiness Champions Gold Medal Training by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health at community events and government staff trainings.
|
Caltrans has announced extended weekend lane reductions along Interstate 405 (I-405) through the Sepulveda Pass from Friday, Jan. 9 through Monday, Jan. 12.
|
A Better World Running will host its Happy New Year 5k, 10k, 15k, Half Marathon 8:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan 1 at West Creek Park 24247 Village Circle Drive, Valencia, CA 91354.
|
Santa Clarita residents are encouraged to drop off Christmas trees and wreaths at convenient locations for recycling. However, they can still recycle these items at home, curbside.
