Gear, Grub Vendor Applications Open for Cowboy Festival

The Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival is roundin’ up western gear and food vendors for its 30th anniversary April 18 and 19. Application deadline for both is Monday, Feb. 2.

All are encouraged to apply that feature western items, art, gear, jewelry, clothing, memorabilia, food and more.

There are two separate applications, one for food and one for gear.

To apply visit the Cowboy Festival Website.

Like this: Like Loading...