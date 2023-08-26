header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
76°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 25
1916 - Woodrow Wilson signs act creating National Park Service; its first director is Stephen T. Mather, who made his fortune with the Santa Clarita Valley's borax mine and envisioned & put his own money into forming the Park Service [story]
Stephen Mather
Generation Iron, The Vladar Company Acquire ‘Driven: The Tony Pearson Story’ For Worldwide Distribution
| Friday, Aug 25, 2023
tony pearson story

Generation Iron, the premier New York City-based global digital media company focused on health, fitness, bodybuilding and strength sports and its distribution/production partner The Vladar Company have acquired worldwide distribution rights for the award-winning, feature documentary “Driven: The Tony Pearson Story.”

Winner of the Grand Prize, Best Documentary Feature at the 2023 Golden State Film Festival, the documentary is set to premiere on major streaming platforms in all English language speaking territories, including Apple, Amazon, Google Play and VUDU, on Oct. 6.

“Driven: The Tony Pearson Story” details the life and career of legendary bodybuilder Tony Pearson, documenting the abuse he suffered as a child and overcame, his eventual journey to Los Angeles and his incredible career in bodybuilding. The film follows Pearson as he returns to the stage in Las Vegas, at 63 years old, for one last competition.

“Generation Iron and The Vladar Company are widely known for their original productions in the health and sports genre,” said Edwin Mejia Jr, co-founder and head of content, Generation Iron. “We also occasionally acquire high quality content for distribution. When we first discovered Driven: The Tony Pearson Story, we immediately wanted to share Tony’s incredible and inspiring life story with our extensive network of passionate fans of fitness, sports and bodybuilding.”

Pearson first came to California at the age of 19 with only 75 dollars to his name. At the world famous Muscle Beach, Arnold Schwarzenegger saw Pearson training and encouraged him to pursue his dream of becoming a champion. Pearson went on to become a legend in the bodybuilding community, winning multiple titles over four decades in the AAU, WBBG, WABBA, IFBB and NABBA organizations all over the world. He has been featured in fitness and lifestyle magazines around the globe and has made many television appearances over the years. In 2020, Pearson came out of retirement for one last competition.

The film’s official trailer is also available now: www.youtube.com/watch?v=63wWI5nRTPw.

“The whole team is thrilled to present this documentary that dives deep into the extraordinary life of Tony Pearson, a true icon of the golden era of bodybuilding. This film, based on Tony’s own memoir, not only chronicles his remarkable career in the world of bodybuilding but also sheds light on the profound challenges he overcame during his harsh upbringing in the Deep South. ‘Driven’ is a story that exemplifies the extraordinary power of resilience and determination, and transcends the confines of the sport to inspire audiences worldwide,” said the film’s director Andrew Menjivar, founder of Tequila Mockingbird Productions.

“Partnering with Generation Iron to release this documentary adds an exciting dimension to the project. Their dedication to showcasing the best of bodybuilding aligns perfectly with our mission to honor Tony’s legacy and showcase his journey to a global audience. I think this collaboration will bring Tony’s story to the forefront of the bodybuilding community and beyond, reminding us that the human spirit can conquer adversity and achieve greatness,” said Menjivar.

The film also features commentary by Fabio, with whom Pearson trained and competed early on, American actor James Maslow (“Big Time Rush”), the late Eric P. Fleishman (a.k.a. Eric the Trainer), a top Hollywood fitness expert and ambassador for Celebrity Sweat and Gold’s Gym and celebrity chef and military veteran Andre Rush, among others.

Widely known for its films in the fitness and strength sports space, Generation Iron’s top titles include “Generation Iron,” “The Hurt Business,” “Ronnie Coleman: The King” and “Jeremy Scott: The People’s Designer.”

Pearson is a luminary of the 1980s bodybuilding scene whose legacy continues to inspire to this day. Renowned for his exceptional shoulder-to-waist ratio, Pearson’s physical prowess stands as a testament to the pinnacle of the sport’s aesthetics. Often likened to the iconic Michael Jackson, his presence transcends muscle, exuding an electrifying charm that captivated audiences worldwide.

With over three decades of dedication, Pearson’s impact on bodybuilding is undeniable. His accolades include the prestigious NABBA Pro Mr. Universe and the esteemed WBBG Mr. World titles. Beyond the accolades, his sculpted form graced the covers of revered magazines, becoming a visual anthem of his dedication and achievement.

Yet, beneath the triumphs lies a story of transformation. Pearson’s foray into bodybuilding emerged from a harrowing childhood marked by unimaginable abuse inflicted by his own aunt, who became his guardian at a very young age. Bodybuilding became his refuge, not only offering an escape but a path to reclaim his life. Pearson’s journey encapsulates the resilience of the human spirit, turning scars into strength and sculpting a legacy that extends far beyond the stage.

Generation Iron is a leading New York City based global digital media company, publishing health, fitness, bodybuilding, strength sports, MMA/Boxing news and content to millions of readers worldwide. Generation Iron today is the leading original content producer of Strength Sports, Bodybuilding, Fitness and MMA content. The company is co-founded by Edwin Mejia Jr. and Vlad Yudin.

Generation Iron today is dedicated to making the highest quality series, films and shows aimed at educating and entertaining fans and athletes. Today, Generation Iron has a catalogue of over 30 titles and in depth docu-series which have built the backbone of its original programming.

The Vladar Company is a media and entertainment company that focuses on developing, producing, and distributing a library of intellectual media properties. The company has become a leading producer and distributor of niche sports content genres and multiple mediums in US and international markets, while also expanding into acquiring and distributing high quality content.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
08-25-2023 Generation Iron, The Vladar Company Acquire ‘Driven: The Tony Pearson Story’ For Worldwide Distribution
08-25-2023 Sept. 28: VIA afterfive Tour of SCV Sheriff’s Station
08-24-2023 SCV Luxury Cigar Lounge Taps Into New Business Model
08-23-2023 Advanced Bionics’ Redesign Complete
08-23-2023 SCVEDC Names Jey Wagner New President, CEO
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Apply for the Music Center’s Spotlight Youth Competition
Applications for The Music Center's Spotlight Youth Competition are now open. Participating high school students will receive more than $100,000 in performing arts scholarships and free artistic development from professionals.
Apply for the Music Center’s Spotlight Youth Competition
Oct. 7: 20th Annual Dixon Duck Dash to Benefit Patient Care
Join the Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. at the 20th annual Dixon Duck Dash, a fun and exciting event filled with rubber duckies galore! This free event is set to take place on Oct. 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the Santa Clarita Aquatics Center.
Oct. 7: 20th Annual Dixon Duck Dash to Benefit Patient Care
Generation Iron, The Vladar Company Acquire ‘Driven: The Tony Pearson Story’ For Worldwide Distribution
Generation Iron, the premier New York City-based global digital media company focused on health, fitness, bodybuilding and strength sports and its distribution/production partner The Vladar Company have acquired worldwide distribution rights for the award-winning, feature documentary "Driven: The Tony Pearson Story."
Generation Iron, The Vladar Company Acquire ‘Driven: The Tony Pearson Story’ For Worldwide Distribution
Oct. 21: Circle of Hope’s 19th Annual Tea, ‘A Royal Tea’ Fundraiser
The Circle of Hope, Inc. Annual Tea is one of Santa Clarita Valley's most anticipated fundraisers bringing awareness to breast cancer and raising funds to help those in the SCV fighting the disease.
Oct. 21: Circle of Hope’s 19th Annual Tea, ‘A Royal Tea’ Fundraiser
Canyons Women’s Soccer Expecting Another Strong Season
College of the Canyons women's soccer is set for its home opener on the Valencia campus at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6 vs. Chaffey College.
Canyons Women’s Soccer Expecting Another Strong Season
Aug. 26: Resource Fair to Help Striking Entertainment Industry Workers
T﻿he Los Angeles County Film Office, part of the newly created County Department of Economic Opportunity, is hosting a free resource fair on Saturday, Aug. 26 to help connect actors, writers, performers, workers, and small businesses impacted the entertainment strikes to critical services and support.
Aug. 26: Resource Fair to Help Striking Entertainment Industry Workers
Grant Season Opens for L.A. County Nonprofit Arts Programs
The Los Angeles county Department of Arts and Culture's three grant opportunities are back. The Organizational Grant Program is for arts nonprofits, the Community Impact Arts Grant is for community nonprofits who offer arts programs and the internship program connects nonprofits to fully paid interns at no cost to their organization.
Grant Season Opens for L.A. County Nonprofit Arts Programs
Sept. 9: Movie Night for Press Paws Ranch Retreat
Press Paws Ranch Retreat is hosting a Sunset Movie Night fundraiser under the stars on Sept. 9. Press Paws is nonprofit retreat that strides to provide opportunities for individuals affected by cancer, and those who care for them, to engage with their environment and embrace the moment.
Sept. 9: Movie Night for Press Paws Ranch Retreat
CalArtians Selected as 2023 Fine Cut Festival Finalists
Innovative work by student filmmakers will be showcased during the upcoming 24th season of KCET’s Fine Cut Festival of Films, which presents an annual slate of animation, documentary and narrative short films. The 2023 lineup features 30 shorts by festival finalists, six of which were created by California Institute of the Arts students.
CalArtians Selected as 2023 Fine Cut Festival Finalists
Nov. 5: SIGSCV 12th Annual Fashion Show ‘Small Town, Big World’
Get ready for a day of style, empowerment and community at the Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley's 12th Annual Fashion Show Brunch "Small Town, Big World" to be held Sunday, Nov. 5 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
Nov. 5: SIGSCV 12th Annual Fashion Show ‘Small Town, Big World’
Canyons Football Season Passes Available Now
Cougars football fans can now purchase season tickets to all regular season home games through the College of the Canyons Athletic Department's electronic ticketing service provided by HomeTown Ticketing.
Canyons Football Season Passes Available Now
Sept. 9: Tennis Charity Tourney Fundraiser Benefits JED Foundation
A charity tennis tournament fundraiser to benefit the JED Foundation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. on the West Ranch High School tennis courts.
Sept. 9: Tennis Charity Tourney Fundraiser Benefits JED Foundation
CSUN Important Dates for Fall Semester 2023
California State University, Northridge has issued a list of important dates for the Fall 2023 semester. Here’s a rundown of important dates from the Student Academic Calendar.
CSUN Important Dates for Fall Semester 2023
Sept. 27: Jazz on Main to Benefit Bridge to Home
The Jazz on Main event is a speakeasy jazz concert at Hart & Main in Old Town Newhall in support of Bridge to Home. Enjoy an evening of jazz music from a talented group of artists. The event will be held Wednesday, Sept. 27 and feature two sets.
Sept. 27: Jazz on Main to Benefit Bridge to Home
Sept. 28: VIA afterfive Tour of SCV Sheriff’s Station
The Valencia Industry Association will host its afterfive networking mixer at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station on Sept. 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This event requires a brief background check to attend.
Sept. 28: VIA afterfive Tour of SCV Sheriff’s Station
Today in SCV History (Aug. 25)
1916 - Woodrow Wilson signs act creating National Park Service; its first director is Stephen T. Mather, who made his fortune with the Santa Clarita Valley's borax mine and envisioned & put his own money into forming the Park Service [story]
Stephen Mather
Two Matadors Named Big West Scholar-Athletes of the Year
California State University, Northridge's Dorottya Telek and Jakob Simons were named Big West Scholar-Athletes of the Year, the league office announced Tuesday.
Two Matadors Named Big West Scholar-Athletes of the Year
Circle of Hope, Laura Kirchhoff Part Ways
The Circle of Hope, Inc. Board of Directors has issued a statement to inform supporters of a recent change within its leadership team. Laura Kirchhoff, executive director, is no longer employed by Circle of Hope.
Circle of Hope, Laura Kirchhoff Part Ways
Aug. 25: Santa Clarita Community Hike
Join the city of Santa Clarita on an adventure at Central Park Friday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m., as it hosts a Community Hike into the sunset. The hike also includes an opportunity for the community to help paint a mural.
Aug. 25: Santa Clarita Community Hike
Message from Mayor Pro Tem Cameron Smyth | Be a Heads Up Driver
It’s that time again! Summer break is in the rear-view mirror and school is back in session.
Message from Mayor Pro Tem Cameron Smyth | Be a Heads Up Driver
Vin Scully, Other Notables Inducted into California Hall of Fame
California Governor Gavin Newsom, First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom and the California Museum yesterday inducted the 16th class of the California Hall of Fame in a virtual ceremony.
Vin Scully, Other Notables Inducted into California Hall of Fame
SCV Luxury Cigar Lounge Taps Into New Business Model
The luxury cigar market continues to boom, and Genuine Cigars is excited to announce new offerings and an updated experience for visitors.
SCV Luxury Cigar Lounge Taps Into New Business Model
Dr. Marius Bahnean Joins TMU’s School of Music
When Dr. Marius Bahnean applied to the music faculty at The Master’s University, he wasn’t expecting his first interview to be with a Bible professor.
Dr. Marius Bahnean Joins TMU’s School of Music
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Offering Emotional Resilience Course
A very popular and effective course to help people become more emotionally resilient is now being offered for free to the community.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Offering Emotional Resilience Course
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: