George Caravalho, First Santa Clarita City Manager, Dead at 81

George A. Caravalho, Santa Clarita’s first permanent city manager serving from 1988 to 2002, has died, SCVTV has learned. He was 81.

Caravalho, who retired from public life in 2008, was living in Santa Cruz.

Caravalho came to the city of Santa Clarita in 1988 as its first permanent city manager, following interim manager Fred Bien, who set up the city’s initial government structure following incorporation on Dec. 15, 1987.

The George A. Caravalho Santa Clarita Sports Complex at 20840 Centre Pointe Parkway was dedicated in his honor by the city on December 5, 1998.

Prior to Santa Clarita, Caravalho worked at the city of Bakersfield as city manager and executive director of its Redevelopment Agency from 1984-1988.

Before that, he was city manager for the city of San Clemente from 1980-1985.

After leaving Santa Clarita in 2002, Caravalho was named city manager for the city of Riverside, and in 2005, he was named director of Dana Point Harbor in Orange County, a post he held until 2007.

Ken Pulskamp, Santa Clarita’s first permanent assistant city manager and Caravalho’s right-hand man, was named city manager after Caravalho left for Riverside, and served until 2012. Pulskamp’s Assistant City Manager Ken Striplin succeeded him and is the current city manager.

Pulskamp posted this tribute on his Facebook page Monday afternoon:

“It is with tremendous sadness that I announce the passing of my dear friend, George Caravalho. “He was a leader, a visionary, my friend and an all-around amazing person. “Over the course of his career, George mentored scores of young people; many of whom are now serving as City Managers and CEOs throughout California and beyond. I have lost my best friend of 35 years. “I will do what I can to continue George’s legacy of community service and commitment to mentoring others for the betterment of our communities. “George consistently supported the downtrodden and the underdogs. He made people around him be better people. The world will be less bright without his glow. “George passed on January 5 in the company of his beloved wife, Mary. He leaves behind two wonderful sons, Gus and Danny of whom he was tremendously proud. Please join me in praying for George and his family as they mourn this loss.”

“George Caravalho helped construct the foundation of the city of Santa Clarita,” Striplin said in a statement Monday afternoon. “His mastery of management supported the City Council’s vision of what our city could be, and has become – a safe, family-friendly place to live, work and play – with beautiful parks, miles of trails, transportation options, commerce, strong infrastructure and solid financial footing. He paved the way for me as a City Manager, and I will always value him as a mentor, colleague and friend.”

* * * * *

Born August 1, 1938, Caravalho earned his Bachelor’s degree in Sociology and his Master’s in Political Science and Government from San Jose State University prior to embarking on his career in public service.

He served on the board of directors for organizations, such as the International City Manager’s Association, the League of California Cities, the American Red Cross, United Way, and the Boys and Girls Club. He is also the Chairman of the League of California Cities Investigating Our Youth Task Force.

Caravalho was the 1996 recipient of the International City/County Management Association Mark E. Kean Award for Excellence for his outstanding contributions to government. He received more than 40 awards for innovation and excellence.

In addition, he was an adjunct professor of leadership and strategic management at California State University, Northridge.

Caravalho is survived by his wife Mary and their two sons, Gus and Danny.

A funeral has been set for Monday in Santa Cruz.

More details will be added as they become available.