1976 - Horse turds and peace pipes: Acton Turkey War with AM radio jock Dick Whittington ends in a draw [story]
Turkey war
Georgia Count Swings Toward Biden in Bid for White House
| Friday, Nov 6, 2020
georgia

ATLANTA — In Georgia, presidential candidate Joe Biden narrowly amassed more votes than President Donald Trump in the early hours of Friday morning.

Although the race is still too narrow for expert race watchers to call as of 1:30 p.m. Friday Eastern time, the unofficial results from the Georgia secretary of state show Biden leading Trump by a little more than 1,000 votes. Each candidate has amassed about 2.44 million votes from Georgia voters so far.

Should Biden ultimately win Georgia with its 16 electoral votes, it would be the first time in a generation a Democratic presidential candidate has won the deep-South state, a place where presidential peanut farmer Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school and land that inspired aspects of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal programs.

Should Biden win Georgia, the electoral votes from the state would leave him with a projected 269 electoral votes – one vote shy of wining the White House if another state is not called for him first.

Trump gained an early lead there as votes were counted Tuesday night after polls closed. But as the sun dawned Wednesday, arced across the sky, set and rose again, the counts of ballots in predominately urban areas began chipping away at Trump’s lead.

The race in Georgia is coming down to the last few thousands of ballots that took some counties marathon sessions to count.

Four years ago in the race against Hillary Clinton, Trump had won the state with the backing of 51% of the more than 4 million voters who cast ballots in that race.

This year’s election in Georgia also carries potential significance for the U.S. Senate as both of its seats are in play. During the counting late Thursday, Republican Senator David Perdue did not collect the 50% of voter support needed to head off a runoff election.

Perdue’s campaign manager Ben Fry welcomed the possibility of a runoff after the votes are tallied. “It is clear that more Georgians believe that David Perdue’s positive vision for the future direction of our country is better than Chuck Schumer’s radical, socialist agenda,” Fry said in a statement.

His challenger is Democrat Jon Ossoff, managing director of Insight TWI, which produces investigative documentaries. When his campaign believed Perdue would not net a majority of votes in the race, Ossoff campaign manager Ellen Foster noted the votes were still being tallied but said the campaign was “confident that Jon Ossoff’s historic performance in Georgia has forced Senator David Perdue to continue defending his indefensible record of unemployment, disease, and corruption.”

The second Georgia senate race, where junior Senator Kelly Loeffler, a Republican seeking reelection, is clearly headed to a Jan. 5 runoff. Governor Brian Kemp appointed the junior senator to the spot previously held by Republican Senator Johnny Isakson, and Loeffler faced a jungle primary of 20 candidates in the special election.

Gathering about 26% percent of the vote, Loeffler came in second to the Rev. Raphael Warnock, who preaches from the pulpit of Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, once pastored by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Warnock earned about 33% of the vote Friday morning.

On Wednesday, the Secretary of State’s Office began releasing updates on how much of the vote remained: By 8 p.m. Wednesday, 122,535; 10:15, 90,735; and by 9:15 a.m. Thursday morning, 61,367 ballots remained.

By 10:35 p.m. Thursday evening, the secretary of state announced the state had to count 14,097 votes.

With the close results, groups like the Southern Poverty Law Center and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund reminded voters who cast provisional ballots Tuesday that the deadline to cure their ballots was by 5 p.m. Friday at their local registrar.

Gabriel Sterling, who is managing the implementation of the state’s new voting system, asked for patience in remarks to reporters Thursday morning because this election is the first time the state is counting paper ballots in 20 years. Georgia had recently retired the paperless system it implemented after the hanging-chad snafu of the 2000 elections, switching it ahead of the 2020 elections for a ballot-marking system created by Dominion Voting Systems.

“Fast is great, and we appreciate fast,” Sterling said. “We more appreciate accuracy. Accuracy is going to be the bedrock upon which people will believe the outcomes of these elections.”

Sterling said if a candidate’s victory is within a half a percent, state law allows the candidates to call for a statewide recount, a possibility in this race.

In the last few days of the race, both candidates touched down in Peach State. Biden spoke from Warm Springs a week before the election, a symbolic town for Democrats because it is the location of Franklin Roosevelt’s Little White House. Trump touched down in Rome, a city located in the northwest corner of the state on Sunday.

On Wednesday, Trump baselessly “claimed” Georgia as a win for his reelection bid. No official groups had projected the president would win the state, as Biden still had a path to victory in the state at the time.

As the count across the nation wound on, the Trump campaign challenged the results across the nation, filing a lawsuit in Minnesota, calling for a recount in Wisconsin and turning to the court to mount a challenge in Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, in Georgia, the Trump campaign filed one suit it touted in a statement as affecting all 159 counties when it came to keeping late-arriving absentee ballots separate from other votes, but a complaint filed in the coastal county of Chatham seeks relief only in the community that contains the city of Savannah. After an hour-long hearing, Judge James Bass dismissed the suit Thursday saying there was no evidence election officials in Chatham did not follow the law.

— By Daniel Jackson, CNS
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Nov. 14: Thanksgiving Food Drive to Benefit COC Students
The College of the Canyons Basic Needs Center and the Rotary Club of the Santa Clarita Valley will host a Thanksgiving holiday food drive to benefit COC students on Saturday, Nov. 14 from 9 a.m. to noon.
L.A. County Extends Great Plates Delivered Program to Dec. 8
Los Angeles County has extended its Great Plates Delivered program for seniors and qualified older residents through Tuesday, December 8.
Mitchell Election: L.A. County Has First All-Woman Board of Supervisors
California State Senator Holly Mitchell is set to become the fifth member on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, marking for the first time in the county an all-woman board, which will oversee roughly 10 million Angelenos.
State Moves to Issue Land-Use Restrictions Amid Whittaker-Bermite Cleanup Report
The California Department of Toxic Substances Control is developing land use draft agreements that break down what can and cannot be done in areas that will be restricted in the nearly 1,000 acres on the former Whittaker-Bermite site following the completion of its cleanup, officials said Wednesday.
Last Votes From Pennsylvania Put Biden in Reach of Victory
Pennsylvania is steadily pushing Joe Biden over the threshold to victory in the 2020 presidential race, but the race is still too close to call Friday morning with thousands of votes still to count.
Georgia Count Swings Toward Biden in Bid for White House
In Georgia, presidential candidate Joe Biden narrowly amassed more votes than President Donald Trump in the early hours of Friday morning.
Today in SCV History (Nov. 6)
1976 - Horse turds and peace pipes: Acton Turkey War with AM radio jock Dick Whittington ends in a draw [story]
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Highest New Cases Not Associated with Backlog Since August; 7,595 Total SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 25 new deaths and 2,065 new cases of COVID-19, including 7,595 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley to date.
Smith, Garcia in Statistical Dead Heat
The race for California’s 25th Congressional District all but tied Thursday as Democratic Assemblywoman Christy Smith and Republican Rep. Mike Garcia reached 50-50% of the vote, making the election one of the state’s closest contests as ballots continue to be counted.
SCV Water’s Virtual Gardening Class to Discuss Irrigation Systems, Sustainable Landscapes
Did you know that a successful irrigation system matches your landscape with the types of irrigation your grass and plants need?
Daria Ramirez Named New Principal of Old Orchard Elementary School
The Newhall School District is thrilled to announce Ms. Daria Ramirez as the new principal of Old Orchard Elementary School. This role provides crucial leadership for Old Orchard Elementary School’s teachers, staff, students, and their families.
Mobile Technology to Slow COVID-19 Spread Expands to Additional UC Campuses
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) and the California Department of Technology (CDT) announced Thursday an expansion of their partnership with the University of California to test the Exposure Notification Express mobile technology recently released by Google and Apple.
Newhall School District Welcomes New HR Director
Newhall School District (NSD) is pleased to announce that Mr. Ken Hintz has been selected for the position of Director of Human Resources for the Newhall School District.
Nov. 17: CSUN Virtual Panel to Discuss Entertainment Industry
Three California State University, Northridge alumni will share their experiences working in the entertainment industry to launch this semester’s virtual Distinguished Speaker Series hosted by CSUN’s David Nazarian College of Business and Economics online Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 4:30 p.m., via Zoom.
Sidewalk Poetry, Calls for Artists, Virtual Craft Show Highlight Santa Clarita Arts Calendar
From the return of the Sidewalk Poetry Project, to new calls for artists and the much-anticipated annual Fine Craft Show, which will take on a virtual format this year, the Santa Clarita Arts Calendar is "chalk"-full of events that will get your creative juices flowing.
California Voters Pass Prop 22 Giving Uber, Lyft Drivers a Win
(CN) — An expensive gamble by app-based gig companies paid off big time in California with the approval of a ballot measure that exempts firms like Uber and Lyft from a state labor law and lets them classify workers as independent contractors.
Sturgeon Continues to Trail Challenger in Hart District’s Area No. 4
Ballot totals were updated Wednesday in the races to determine the future of school boards in two Santa Clarita Valley school districts, as L.A. County continues to update vote counts.
SCV Water Board Incumbents Hold Lead
The election for the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency board took more shape Wednesday evening, with a number of the incumbents running in the race having a sizable lead over their opponents.
Today in SCV History (Nov. 5)
1913 - Grand opening of Mulholland's L.A. Aqueduct as the first water arrives from Owens Valley [watch film]
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Most New L.A. County Cases Since August; SCV Cases Total 7,550
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 22 new deaths and 1,843 new positive cases of COVID-19, the county's highest number of new cases not associated with backlog cases reported since late August.
Santa Clarita Names City’s 10 Sidewalk Poetry Winners for 2020
The city of Santa Clarita has selected its 10 Sidewalk Poetry winners from the 85 poems submitted by local poets for the 2020 Sidewalk Poetry Project.
Henry Mayo to Host Diabetes Month Classes, Roundtable in November
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia has scheduled a number of virtual events during National Diabetes Month in November, including online classes and a Zoom roundtable discussion with diabetes experts.
Canyons Swimmers Feeling Empowered After ‘Escape from Alcatraz’
For the three College of the Canyons swimmers who competed in the 2020 Alcatraz Swim with the Centurions race on Oct. 4, the feelings of personal accomplishment, athletic confidence, and self-empowerment — along with a newfound love for open water swimming — continue to endure in the weeks since the trio successfully made it off "the Rock."
GOP Keeps Senate, Dems Hold House, Presidential Race on Knife’s Edge
The presidential election continued to hang in the balance Wednesday afternoon, with Democrat Joe Biden holding a narrow lead over President Donald Trump that — if it holds — will deliver him
