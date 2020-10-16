Get Flu Immunization Now, L.A. County Public Health Urges Residents

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health encourages residents to get flu immunization as soon as possible, especially this year.

Because it is highly likely that both influenza and COVID-19 will be present in L.A. County this year, it’s vital that we do all that we can to protect ourselves to prevent a serious flu season coinciding with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Every year, tens of thousands of people nationwide are hospitalized or die from flu-related illness. Considering the toll COVID-19 has had on our communities and our healthcare system, now more than ever it is important to be protected from influenza by getting immunized.

Immunizations are safe and provide protection against the harmful effects of influenza and can also help keep people out of the hospital freeing up critical hospital resources.

Everyone 6 months and older should be immunized against flu. Anyone can get flu (even healthy people), but people at high risk of developing serious flu-related complications include people 65 years and older, pregnant women, children younger than 5 years and people with chronic medical conditions (such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease, or HIV).

To get immunized for flu, visit your doctor, a pharmacy or a flu immunization clinic, where both walk-up and drive-thru service is available.

To find a low-cost, or free, immunization, call 2-1-1 or go to PreventFluLA.com.

For a list of clinics and schedule that offer a no-cost flu shot immunization, click here.