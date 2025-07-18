Get Rid of Bulky Items for Free

|
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees took the next steps to move forward with developing the College of the Canyons Advanced Technology Center at its regular board meeting held on Wednesday, July 16.
|
Golden Oak Adult School announced that its fall 2025 semester will begin on Monday, Aug. 18, and online registration is now open for a wide array of courses designed to support career advancement, personal enrichment and academic achievement.
|
Green Santa Clarita wants to remind you that, if you have bulky trash items, such as furniture, appliances, tree branches, scrap wood, sod and tires, you can dispose of them for free either by pickup or drop-off, whether your residence is single-family of multi-family.
|
The Santa Clarita Volunteer Hub is a one-stop shop for promoting volunteerism in the community. It connects local non-profits and volunteers who want to offer their time, skills and talents to a good cause.
|
Caltrans has announced that daytime lane reductions are scheduled on northbound and southbound Interstate 5 (I-5) between Lake Hughes Road and two miles north of Templin Highway, starting Monday, July 21, for pavement rehabilitation.
|
|
Placerita Canyon Nature Center Associates in collaboration with Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation will host "Books & Hikes," to discuss Amy Tan's "The Backyard Bird Chronicles," 8 a.m. Sunday, July 27 at the Acorn Amphitheater.
|
The Paseo Club will host its Summer Nights Party, 7-11 p.m. Saturday, July 19.
|
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, (D-Chatsworth) has announced that more than a dozen bills from her 2025 legislative package are advancing through the State Senate.
|
Valencia Town Center will host its Back to School Bash, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9 at the lower level of the mall near H&M.
|
U.S. Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, is now recruiting for fall interns to serve in his Washington, D.C. and California offices. Whitesides represents the CA-27th Congressional District, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley.
|
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has announced that California's "No Touch" Phone Law is officially in effect.
|
There is nothing quite like a Thursday evening in Old Town Newhall. As the sun sets, Main Street comes alive with twinkling lights stretching overhead, lively music filling the air, along with laughter and conversations flowing amongst families and friends.
|
Join the Santa Clarita Public Library for the Summer Reading Finale on Friday, July 26, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Old Town Newhall Branch. Celebrate a summer of reading and adventure with live performers, music, crafts, story time and more.
|
The Friends of Castaic Animal Shelter invite the Santa Clarita Valley to an Ice Cream Social and Pet Adoption event 1-3 p.m. Sunday, July 20 at Pet Supplies Plus.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit certain Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced its third annual Black Business Month Celebration, honoring the achievements and impact of Black entrepreneurs in the Santa Clarita Valley community will take place Thursday, Aug. 7 at 5:30 p.m. at the California Institute of the Arts.
|
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hear input on a number of topics during a public hearing on Tuesday, July 22, beginning at 9:30 a.m. in Board Hearing Room 381B, Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration, 500 W. Temple St., Los Angeles, CA 90012.
|
|
The Canyon Theatre Guild’s Summer STARS program will be performing the hit Broadway comedy, "The Addams Family young@part" July 19-20.
|
A press release issued on Tuesday, July 15 from California Communities Against Toxics, on the results of a Community Assessment for Public Emergency Response (CASPER) survey of households within four miles of the Chiquita Canyon landfill indicates widespread public health impacts from emissions from the landfill.
|
The Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to share that booking a passport appointment is now easier than ever.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced that several of its member businesses and community leaders have been recognized in the Los Angeles Business Journal's Inside the Valley 200.
|
City of Santa Clarita Mayor, Bill Miranda, has issued an official statement regarding the passing of Grace Community Church's Pastor John MacArthur.
