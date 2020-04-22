Getting Medicare Services in Your Home | Commentary by Seema Verma

|
April 22
1974 - Gov. Ronald Reagan speaks at dedication of COC's first permanent building, the William G. Bonelli Instructional Resource Center [story]
Los Angeles County officials are grateful for the support of California Governor Newsom and local communities as they work together with Project Roomkey to protect people experiencing homelessness from the spread of COVID-19.
UnitedHealthcare members in the Santa Clarita Valley can once again receive in-network care at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
Uncertainty lies ahead, while the horizon still glimmers and guides us forward. Hope will not be lost.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 66 new deaths and 1,318 new cases of COVID-19, with a minimum of 338 cases to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
President Trump dramatically expanded access to telehealth services for Medicare beneficiaries during the pandemic. Telehealth lets you communicate with your physician and other healthcare professionals using your phone, video chat, secure text messaging, email, or through a patient portal.
Governor Newsom announced plans to allow hospitals and health systems to resume medical care delayed by an anticipated surge of COVID-19 patients.
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will present a series of webinars in April and May designed for owners of small businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The California High-Speed Rail Authority is releasing the first project-level Draft Environmental Document for a project section in Northern California.
Logix Federal Credit Union donated 1,000 N95 masks to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital this week, as the local financial institution’s staff wanted to show their commitment to healthcare workers and the Santa Clarita Valley community.
American Red Cross Los Angeles Region officials are asking healthy members of the community to help meet two urgent needs and support the continuing work of the Red Cross in L.A. County.
Southern California Edison customers experiencing financial difficulty because of the COVID-19 crisis can expect to receive a credit on their electric bills a few months early, according to a new California Public Utilities Commission decision.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday authorized the first diagnostic test with a home collection option for COVID-19.
COVID-19 killed people in America weeks earlier than first thought, according to a new report citing confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC.
CSUN researchers have found that consumers are turning to “digital vigilantism” to force businesses and other organizations to respond to their concerns.
Given a recent 87% increase in citations for speeding in excess of 100 mph that coincides with decreased traffic volumes during the COVID-19 pandemic, Caltrans announced on Wednesday a joint effort with the California Highway Patrol and the California Office of Traffic Safety to urge drivers in the state to slow down.
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health announced Tuesday the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 33,261 confirmed cases and 1,268 deaths.
The University of Hawai'i could have a Cougar connection in its offensive backfield in 2020 as College of the Canyons All-State quarterback has committed to the Rainbow Warriors football program.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 46 new deaths and 1,400 new cases of COVID-19.
The California Enterprise Development Authority (CEDA) will hold a teleconference meeting at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, April 23.
SACRAMENTO (CN) — Courting an army of volunteers, California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday urged healthy residents to fill in gaps at food banks and nonprofits overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemic.
Please join Chancellor's Circle members, Valley Industry Association (VIA) and other business professionals on Friday, April 24, at 10:00 a.m. for a virtual business briefing focusing on financial planning for businesses during COVID-19.
National Volunteer Week celebrates volunteer service and the ability of volunteers to tackle society’s greatest challenges.
SACRAMENTO (CN) — California is in the process of spending $150 million to get tens of thousands homeless people off the street during the coronavirus pandemic, but officials reiterated Monday the state can’t force even those infected to accept shelter or medical care.
