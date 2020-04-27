Getz Named New Student Services Director for Hart District

The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board voted unanimously to name Dr. Pete Getz the new Director of Student Services.

Getz will take over effective July 1 for Kathy Hunter who was appointed Assistant Superintendent in November.

Since 2013, Getz has been the principal of Academy of the Canyons, the middle college high school located on the College of the Canyons campus, as well as Learning Post High School, the district’s independent learning program.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Pete Getz to the District Leadership team,” said Hart District Superintendent Mike Kuhlman. “Dr. Getz enjoys an outstanding reputation serving the students of the Hart District for many years as a teacher at Canyon, a Principal at Sequoia, and most recently as the Principal at AOC and Learning Post.”

Getz taught Biology and Business at Canyon High School from 1998 to 2004. He returned to the Hart District after three years in the Antelope Valley to become as assistant principal at Canyon. Getz was named principal of Sequoia School in 2010 before moving to AOC and Learning Post in 2013.

“My time as a principal in the district has been fulfilling and rewarding,” Getz said. “I am excited to have the opportunity to move into my new position as the Director of Student Services and work with the leadership team at the district level. As the director, I am eager to facilitate strong relationships with students, school sites, and community partners. This is all very exciting.”

“As Director of Student Services, Dr. Getz will have the chance to implement his student-centered focus to benefit an even larger audience of stakeholders,” Kuhlman said. “His experience in the area of Distance Learning will be especially helpful in light of our most pressing needs. It also should be emphasized that Dr. Getz has been a pioneer in supporting the social and emotional needs of students in an academic environment.”

Getz has a Bachelors Degree in Biological and General Sciences from the University of Kansas, a Masters Degree in Educational Administration from CSUN and a Doctorate in Administration and Teacher Leadership from Walden University.