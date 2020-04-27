[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
83°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 27
1971 - Tejon Ranch Co. allows Fire Dept. to torch the historic Hotel Lebec [story]
Lebec Hotel fire
Getz Named New Student Services Director for Hart District
| Monday, Apr 27, 2020
Dr. Pete Getz, director of Student Services, Hart School District
Dr. Pete Getz, director of Student Services, William. S. Hart Union High School District. | Courtesy photo.

 

The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board voted unanimously to name Dr. Pete Getz the new Director of Student Services.

Getz will take over effective July 1 for Kathy Hunter who was appointed Assistant Superintendent in November.

Since 2013, Getz has been the principal of Academy of the Canyons, the middle college high school located on the College of the Canyons campus, as well as Learning Post High School, the district’s independent learning program.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Pete Getz to the District Leadership team,” said Hart District Superintendent Mike Kuhlman. “Dr. Getz enjoys an outstanding reputation serving the students of the Hart District for many years as a teacher at Canyon, a Principal at Sequoia, and most recently as the Principal at AOC and Learning Post.”

Getz taught Biology and Business at Canyon High School from 1998 to 2004. He returned to the Hart District after three years in the Antelope Valley to become as assistant principal at Canyon. Getz was named principal of Sequoia School in 2010 before moving to AOC and Learning Post in 2013.

“My time as a principal in the district has been fulfilling and rewarding,” Getz said. “I am excited to have the opportunity to move into my new position as the Director of Student Services and work with the leadership team at the district level. As the director, I am eager to facilitate strong relationships with students, school sites, and community partners. This is all very exciting.”

“As Director of Student Services, Dr. Getz will have the chance to implement his student-centered focus to benefit an even larger audience of stakeholders,” Kuhlman said. “His experience in the area of Distance Learning will be especially helpful in light of our most pressing needs. It also should be emphasized that Dr. Getz has been a pioneer in supporting the social and emotional needs of students in an academic environment.”

Getz has a Bachelors Degree in Biological and General Sciences from the University of Kansas, a Masters Degree in Educational Administration from CSUN and a Doctorate in Administration and Teacher Leadership from Walden University.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

Getz Named New Student Services Director for Hart District

Getz Named New Student Services Director for Hart District
Monday, Apr 27, 2020
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board voted unanimously to name Dr. Pete Getz the new Director of Student Services.
FULL STORY...

Hart District Scheduled to Vote on Proposal for Virtual Graduations

Hart District Scheduled to Vote on Proposal for Virtual Graduations
Thursday, Apr 23, 2020
A proposal to make all of its high school graduations virtual is set to be considered and voted on at the next William S. Hart Union High School District board meeting.
FULL STORY...

April 22: Hart District Virtual/Regular Meeting

April 22: Hart District Virtual/Regular Meeting
Monday, Apr 20, 2020
The next regular (virtual) meeting of the Governing Board of William S. Hart Union High School District will take place Wednesday, April 22, starting at 7 p.m.
FULL STORY...

SCV Youth Orchestra Stays Strong During COVID-19 Quarantine

SCV Youth Orchestra Stays Strong During COVID-19 Quarantine
Sunday, Apr 19, 2020
In response to Governor Gavin Newsom’s “Stay at Home” order and Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth’s suggestions concerning social distancing, the Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra is using online technology to practice.
FULL STORY...

J. Michael McGrath, Chief of Newhall Schools for 25 Years, Dies at 83

J. Michael McGrath, Chief of Newhall Schools for 25 Years, Dies at 83
Saturday, Apr 18, 2020
Dr. J. Michael McGrath, who led the Newhall School District as its superintendent from 1972 to 1997 and had an elementary school named for him following his retirement, died in his sleep Thursday night-Friday morning at his home in Valencia. He was 83.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Lee, Egetoe, Miller Win 2020 SCAA Student Scholarship Awards
After a round of virtual interviews, the nonprofit Santa Clarita Artists Association has chosen the top three winners in the 2020 SCAA Student Scholarship Awards.
Lee, Egetoe, Miller Win 2020 SCAA Student Scholarship Awards
May 1-10: CSUN, UNAM Virtual Film Festival
California State University, Northridge and Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México are teaming up to host a virtual, international student film festival May 1-10
May 1-10: CSUN, UNAM Virtual Film Festival
Supes to Weigh More COVID-19 Protections for Skilled Nursing Home Residents
Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas is calling for comprehensive measures that would strengthen protections for skilled nursing home residents and staff, who tend to be particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.
Supes to Weigh More COVID-19 Protections for Skilled Nursing Home Residents
California Monday: 43,464 Cases, 1,755 Deaths to Date
California has had 43,464 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,755 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state's Department of Public Health announced Monday.
California Monday: 43,464 Cases, 1,755 Deaths to Date
Getz Named New Student Services Director for Hart District
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board voted unanimously to name Dr. Pete Getz the new Director of Student Services.
Getz Named New Student Services Director for Hart District
April 30: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District's Board of Trustees will hold a virtual business meeting on Thursday, April 30, from 1:15 p.m. to 3 p.m.
April 30: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
L.A. County Monday: 431 SCV Cases; Big Jump in Val Verde, 1st for Elizabeth Lake
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 900 new cases of COVID-19 and 29 new deaths from the disease, with a minimum of 430 cases identified to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Monday: 431 SCV Cases; Big Jump in Val Verde, 1st for Elizabeth Lake
Colorado, Nevada Join Western States Pact
Colorado Governor Jared Polis and Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on Monday announced their respective states are joining California, Oregon and Washington in the Western States Pact.
Colorado, Nevada Join Western States Pact
May 1 VIA Briefing: ‘Human Resources Strategies During COVID-19’
The Valley Industry Association will discuss "Human Resources Strategies During COVID-19" in a virtual Chancellor's Circle Business Briefing on Friday, May 1, starting at 10 a.m.
May 1 VIA Briefing: ‘Human Resources Strategies During COVID-19’
L.A. County 2020-2021 Budget Anticipates $2B Drop in Revenue
L.A. County’s 2020-21 recommended budget is a $35.5 billion spending plan expected to undergo extensive changes due to the COVID-19 crisis.
L.A. County 2020-2021 Budget Anticipates $2B Drop in Revenue
Think You’re Cooped Up? | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Over the past several days in my neighborhood, there have been two street birthday parties for children with no face masks or social separation. As I ran by, I asked a friend what was going on. He offered: “They were all cooped up and needed to get out, and the children suffered enough.” Hello?
Think You’re Cooped Up? | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
Bank of Santa Clarita reported net income of $685,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared with $658,000 for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, and $758,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.
Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
CDC Expands List of COVID-19 Symptoms
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday expanded its list of COVID-19 symptoms to watch for in the early stages of infection.
CDC Expands List of COVID-19 Symptoms
CBO Projects Sharp Drop in Economy in Second Quarter
The Congressional Budget Office is projecting a sharp contraction in the U.S. economy and a drop of 12% of real gross domestic product in the current second quarter, according to CBO Director Phillip L. Swagel.
CBO Projects Sharp Drop in Economy in Second Quarter
Today in SCV History (April 27)
1971 - Tejon Ranch Co. allows Fire Dept. to torch the historic Hotel Lebec [story]
Lebec Hotel fire
California Sunday: Healthcare Workers Account for 4,593 Cases, 24 Deaths
California now has 42,164 confirmed cases and 1,710 deaths. As of April 25, local health departments have reported 4,593 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 24 reported deaths statewide.
California Sunday: Healthcare Workers Account for 4,593 Cases, 24 Deaths
L.A. County Sunday: 19,528 Confirmed Cases, 383 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 18 new deaths and 440 new cases of the COVID-19 disease in the last 24 hours. Public Health has identified 19,528 positive cases across all of L.A. County including 383 in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Sunday: 19,528 Confirmed Cases, 383 in SCV
Bloom, Head of Local Salvation Army, Succumbs to Cancer
Jerry Bloom, 76, head of the Santa Clarita Valley Salvation Army location, died April 18 of cancer.
Bloom, Head of Local Salvation Army, Succumbs to Cancer
Mental Fortitude | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Healthcare professionals around the world communicate with each online to gather and share information. Even countries like China and Italy, which initially saw the first wave of ill patients, are sharing data, trying to grasp how coronavirus behaves.
Mental Fortitude | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Today in SCV History (April 26)
1906 - Bobby Batugo, World Champion Mixologist in the 1970s, born in The Philippines [story]
Bobby Batugo
California Saturday: 41,137 Cases, 1,651 Deaths
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health announced Saturday the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 41,137 confirmed cases and 1,651 deaths.
California Saturday: 41,137 Cases, 1,651 Deaths
Survey Finds Only 10% of SCV Businesses that Applied for PPP Received Funds
Only 10% of the Santa Clarita Valley businesses that applied for Paycheck Program Program (PPP) relief received it and only 5% have received complete funding from the Emergency Injury Disaster Loan program, according to a recent survey by the SCV Economic Development Corp., SCV Chamber of Commerce and College of the Canyons.
Survey Finds Only 10% of SCV Businesses that Applied for PPP Received Funds
L.A. County Saturday: Henry Mayo Reports 4th Death; 378 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 48 new deaths and 607 new cases of COVID-19.
L.A. County Saturday: Henry Mayo Reports 4th Death; 378 SCV Cases
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive individuals today, Saturday, April 25, in the following areas:
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
%d bloggers like this: