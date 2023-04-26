Gibbon Center Seeks Brush Clearance Volunteers

It’s that time of year at the Gibbon Conservation Center. Staff has been working on brush clearance and would love some help. Those who want to get some exercise and give back at the same time, should consider volunteering for a few hours.

Just show up any weekend now through May at 8 a.m. for some yard work then join the tour at 10 a.m. Have a weed whacker? The center would love help anytime from those available.

Please email if you plan to volunteer with brush-clearance info@gibboncenter.org.

In other news the Gibbon Conservation Center recently hosted 17 students from Monterey Peninsula College.

As part of their primate behavior course they prepared a tour about gibbons and the individuals housed at the center. They also had an opportunity to make observations, prepare puzzle feeders, and create permanent enrichment.

Public Group Tours are available on weekends:

Gibbon Conservation Center

19100 Esguerra Road,

Santa Clarita, CA 91390

(Follow the GCC signs once you hit the dirt road).

Group Tour at 10 a.m. max 30 people.

Admission:

Adults – $18

Teens & Students – $15

​Seniors – $12

Children (3-12) – $7

For more information visit www.gibboncenter.org.

