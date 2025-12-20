Gibbon Center Needs Donations to Meet $15K Match

The Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus is requesting donations, including memberships and gibbon adoption sponsorships to reach a matching goal of $15,000.

All donations will be matched during the month of December up to $15,000. The center is currently at 15% of goal.

The Gibbon Conservation Center is a Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit organization located in Saugus. Its mission is to promote the conservation, study and care of gibbons, an endangered small ape, through public education and habitat preservation.

Gibbons are native to the dwindling rain forests of Southeast, South and East Asia. You’ll find gibbons in Thailand, China, Cambodia, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, Bangladesh, India, Malaysia and Indonesia.

The Gibbon Conservation Center houses nearly 40 highly endangered gibbons across five different species, including critically endangered gibbons like the Northern White-Cheeked Gibbon.

All gibbons at the center need 2026 sponsors. All sponsorships include a photo of your gibbon, a certificate of adoption, a writeup about your individual gibbon and a fact sheet. Plus during December a Gibbon Center calendar.

For more informaton visit https://givebutter.com/lgqYDq?mc_cid=15400e42f4&mc_eid=842bbc49c0.

Purchase a 2026 Gibbon calender from the Gibbon Conservation Center gift shop. $15. Visit www.gcceducationcorner.org/product-page/2026-calendar.

For questions about donations, adopt a gibbon or the Gibbon Conservation Center email alma@gibboncenter.org.

To make a donation visit www.gibboncenter.org/donations.html.

Non Profit Tax ID # 95-4256306

