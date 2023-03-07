header image

1976 - Groundbreaking for new First Presbyterian Church in Newhall; former structure heavily damaged in 1971 earthquake
First Presbyterian Church
Gibbon Center Seeks Matching Donations
| Tuesday, Mar 7, 2023
Gibbon winter

The Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus reports that “thanks to many generous donors” the gibbons have made good use of the additional heaters, tarps and insulated shelters during this winter’s spate of cold weather.

“The gibbons are enjoying them immensely during this unusually cold weather,” said Gabi Skollar, Director of the Gibbon Conservation Center. “Thankfully many gibbons received heating pads and new insulated houses and have been sitting on the heaters as staff have continued with their seven daily feeds.”

The Gibbon Center is requesting donations to assist with several items of defered maintenace at the center.

“We have several trees that need trimming ASAP and some areas of our fence needs reinforcing,” Skollar said. “We have put these expenses off as long as we safely can. It is a huge expense when our visitor attendance is suffering because of the bad weather. Please consider donating to help us fund these expenses as well as general operations of the center.”

Three donors have stepped up to match up to $15,000 in donations for the months of March and April.

Donations of any kind will be matched including memberships and adoptions.

Donate now here https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MjAxMzY=?mc_cid=ab4690e61b&mc_eid=842bbc49c0.

Adopt a Gibbon here.

Become a member of the Gibbon Conservation Center here.

Sign up for a Gibbon Guardian monthly sponsorship here.

For more information about the Gibbon Conservation Center visit www.gibboncenter.org.

The Gibbon Conservation Center is a non profit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to the conservation, study and care of gibbons.
