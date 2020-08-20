Gibbon Center To Reopen Group Tours in September With Restrictions

In June, the Gibbon Conservation Center in Santa Clarita, continued its Private Tour but decreased the minimum from $120 to $75 for up to 5 people to accommodate more families.
The Center will continue its Private Tours. However, the Center has reevaluated safety concerns and has decided to hold Group Tours on the weekend beginning September with restrictions.
The Center will offer two Group Tours Saturday and Sunday at the following times:
Saturday: 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.
Sunday: 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.
The Center will have a group max of 20 people. Reservations are required so that everyone can keep safe and so the Center doesn’t have to turn anyone away. For the safety of the gibbons, everyone must stay with the group.
Gibbons are susceptible to human diseases. To help us ensure their safety, all visitors must be in good health and wear an approved mask covering both mouth and nose at all times once they exit their vehicles. Face masks and social distancing between family groups is mandatory. Unfortunately, the Center currently cannot accommodate children 3 and under.
The Gibbon Conservation Center is located at:
19100 Esguerra Road
Santa Clarita, 91390
The OutWest Shop is donating 20% of customer purchases during August to the Blue Star Ranch in Saugus, an internationally recognized
nonprofit equine-assisted safety-net provider for mental health services, with a special focus on military veterans.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has won a National Award of Merit in the Healthcare Facilities category from the Design-Build Institute of America for the design and construction of the hospital’s new patient tower.
Sprouts Farmers Market, located on Magic Mountain Parkway, recently stepped forward to assist the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative (SCVSC) Food Bank in providing food gift cards to be distributed to veterans and their families.
The California Department of Motor Vehicles is expanding its health screening questions and temperature checks currently in place for behind-the-wheel drive tests to all customers and employees entering a DMV facility.
DNA evidence recovered at a 2018 Santa Clarita Valley crime scene was linked to one of three suspects arrested on suspicion of being part of a burglary crew that stole more than a half-million dollars from more than two dozen homes, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department’s Major Crimes Unit.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 64 new deaths and 1,003 new cases of COVID-19, with Santa Clarita Valley surpassing 5,000 cases, as 5,029 SCV residents have tested positive to date.
With temperatures in parts of Los Angeles County soaring and remaining in the triple digits for several days in a row, the County of Los Angeles is activating additional Emergency Cooling Centers, including Stevenson Ranch Library, this week and extending others to help residents beat the heat.
