[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
96°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 20
1967 - New Town of Valencia dedicated; homes sell for $25,000 [story]
Deed of Title
Gibbon Center To Reopen Group Tours in September With Restrictions
| Thursday, Aug 20, 2020

Gibbon Conservation CenterIn June, the Gibbon Conservation Center in Santa Clarita, continued its Private Tour but decreased the minimum from $120 to $75 for up to 5 people to accommodate more families.

The Center will continue its Private Tours. However, the Center has reevaluated safety concerns and has decided to hold Group Tours on the weekend beginning September with restrictions.

The Center will offer two Group Tours Saturday and Sunday at the following times:
Saturday: 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.
Sunday: 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

The Center will have a group max of 20 people. Reservations are required so that everyone can keep safe and so the Center doesn’t have to turn anyone away. For the safety of the gibbons, everyone must stay with the group.

Gibbons are susceptible to human diseases. To help us ensure their safety, all visitors must be in good health and wear an approved mask covering both mouth and nose at all times once they exit their vehicles. Face masks and social distancing between family groups is mandatory. Unfortunately, the Center currently cannot accommodate children 3 and under.

The Gibbon Conservation Center is located at:
19100 Esguerra Road
Santa Clarita, 91390

For Group Tours, click [here].

For Private Tours, click [here].

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Gibbon Center To Reopen Group Tours in September With Restrictions

Gibbon Center To Reopen Group Tours in September With Restrictions
Thursday, Aug 20, 2020
In June, the Gibbon Conservation Center in Santa Clarita, continued its Private Tours but decreased the minimum from $120 to $75 for up to 5 people to accommodate more families.
FULL STORY...

Flo Lawrence, Beloved Volunteer, Castaic Lions Club President, Dies at 63

Flo Lawrence, Beloved Volunteer, Castaic Lions Club President, Dies at 63
Wednesday, Aug 19, 2020
Alan “Flo” Lawrence, a beloved community volunteer and Castaic Lions Club President, died Wednesday morning.
FULL STORY...

OutWest Shop Stages Fundraiser for Blue Star Ranch’s Veterans Aid

OutWest Shop Stages Fundraiser for Blue Star Ranch’s Veterans Aid
Wednesday, Aug 19, 2020
The OutWest Shop is donating 20% of customer purchases during August to the Blue Star Ranch in Saugus, an internationally recognized nonprofit equine-assisted safety-net provider for mental health services, with a special focus on military veterans.
FULL STORY...

Henry Mayo Wins National Award for New Patient Tower Design-Build

Henry Mayo Wins National Award for New Patient Tower Design-Build
Wednesday, Aug 19, 2020
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has won a National Award of Merit in the Healthcare Facilities category from the Design-Build Institute of America for the design and construction of the hospital’s new patient tower.
FULL STORY...

Sprouts Steps Up to Support Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative

Sprouts Steps Up to Support Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative
Tuesday, Aug 18, 2020
Sprouts Farmers Market, located on Magic Mountain Parkway, recently stepped forward to assist the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative (SCVSC) Food Bank in providing food gift cards to be distributed to veterans and their families.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Gibbon Center To Reopen Group Tours in September With Restrictions
In June, the Gibbon Conservation Center in Santa Clarita, continued its Private Tours but decreased the minimum from $120 to $75 for up to 5 people to accommodate more families.
Gibbon Center To Reopen Group Tours in September With Restrictions
West Ranch Student Publishes Novel, Donates Proceeds
West Ranch High School senior Jessamine Jin has always enjoyed immersing herself in a good book and has been writing since she was in the third grade.
West Ranch Student Publishes Novel, Donates Proceeds
Weather Conditions Prove Problematic as Lake Fire Grows 27,041 Acres, 48% Containment
The Lake Fire grew a little less than 1,000 acres overnight, while containment increased to 48%, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.
Weather Conditions Prove Problematic as Lake Fire Grows 27,041 Acres, 48% Containment
Today in SCV History (Aug. 20)
1967 - New Town of Valencia dedicated; homes sell for $25,000 [story]
Deed of Title
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 52nd SCV Resident Dies; Local Cases Total 5,060
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 61 new deaths due to COVID-19 and 1,956 new cases of the virus, including a new death in the city of Santa Clarita.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 52nd SCV Resident Dies; Local Cases Total 5,060
Flo Lawrence, Beloved Volunteer, Castaic Lions Club President, Dies at 63
Alan “Flo” Lawrence, a beloved community volunteer and Castaic Lions Club President, died Wednesday morning.
Flo Lawrence, Beloved Volunteer, Castaic Lions Club President, Dies at 63
OutWest Shop Stages Fundraiser for Blue Star Ranch’s Veterans Aid
The OutWest Shop is donating 20% of customer purchases during August to the Blue Star Ranch in Saugus, an internationally recognized nonprofit equine-assisted safety-net provider for mental health services, with a special focus on military veterans.
OutWest Shop Stages Fundraiser for Blue Star Ranch’s Veterans Aid
Aug. 25: L.A. County Webinar on Landlord, Tenant Rights During COVID-19 Pandemic
The Los Angeles County Department of Business Affairs will host a webinar on landlord and tenant rights during the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday, August 25, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Aug. 25: L.A. County Webinar on Landlord, Tenant Rights During COVID-19 Pandemic
Filming in SCV: ‘American Dracula’ TV Show, ‘Hacienda’ Music Video
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reopened, is issuing new permits, and has reported two projects filming this week in the Santa Clarita Valley: "American Dracula" and a music video.
Filming in SCV: ‘American Dracula’ TV Show, ‘Hacienda’ Music Video
Henry Mayo Wins National Award for New Patient Tower Design-Build
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has won a National Award of Merit in the Healthcare Facilities category from the Design-Build Institute of America for the design and construction of the hospital’s new patient tower.
Henry Mayo Wins National Award for New Patient Tower Design-Build
Aug. 20: Santa Clarita Aquatic Center to Partially Reopen by Reservation
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the reopening of the Waterslide Pool at the Aquatic Center with new family recreation swim times available by reservation only beginning Thursday, August 20.
Aug. 20: Santa Clarita Aquatic Center to Partially Reopen by Reservation
Santa Clarita Valley Clouded by Poor Air Quality Due to Nearby Fires
Santa Clarita Valley residents awoke Tuesday morning to a yellow hue in the sky due to poor air quality being created by nearby fires, and it wasn't much improved by Wednesday morning.
Santa Clarita Valley Clouded by Poor Air Quality Due to Nearby Fires
Lyft Driver Arrested on Suspicion of Santa Clarita Sexual Assault
A Lyft driver from Fullerton was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a female passenger while she slept on June 12 in Santa Clarita.
Lyft Driver Arrested on Suspicion of Santa Clarita Sexual Assault
Villanueva Makes Temporary Ban on ICE Transfers Permanent
Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva has permanently banned transfers of L.A. County inmates to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement authorities, citing public safety.
Villanueva Makes Temporary Ban on ICE Transfers Permanent
DMV Expands Health Screening, Temperature Checks to Protect Customers, Employees
The California Department of Motor Vehicles is expanding its health screening questions and temperature checks currently in place for behind-the-wheel drive tests to all customers and employees entering a DMV facility.
DMV Expands Health Screening, Temperature Checks to Protect Customers, Employees
DNA Found at SCV Crime Scene Leads to Arrest of ‘Hot Prowl’ Burglary Crew
DNA evidence recovered at a 2018 Santa Clarita Valley crime scene was linked to one of three suspects arrested on suspicion of being part of a burglary crew that stole more than a half-million dollars from more than two dozen homes, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department’s Major Crimes Unit.
DNA Found at SCV Crime Scene Leads to Arrest of ‘Hot Prowl’ Burglary Crew
Today in SCV History (Aug. 19)
2013 - COC breaks ground on Culinary Arts Education building in Valencia [story]
iCue
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Surpasses 5,000 Cases, 224,031 Cases Countywide
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 64 new deaths and 1,003 new cases of COVID-19, with Santa Clarita Valley surpassing 5,000 cases, as 5,029 SCV residents have tested positive to date.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Surpasses 5,000 Cases, 224,031 Cases Countywide
Newhall Power Outage Leaves More than 1,900 Residents Without Electricity
While a thunderstorm brought lightning to the eastern part of the Santa Clarita Valley, a reported power outage caused by heat left 1,901 residents without electricity in Newhall on Tuesday.
Newhall Power Outage Leaves More than 1,900 Residents Without Electricity
Stevenson Ranch Library to Continue as Emergency Cooling Center Through Friday
With temperatures in parts of Los Angeles County soaring and remaining in the triple digits for several days in a row, the County of Los Angeles is activating additional Emergency Cooling Centers, including Stevenson Ranch Library, this week and extending others to help residents beat the heat.
Stevenson Ranch Library to Continue as Emergency Cooling Center Through Friday
Aug. 19: Santa Clarita Community College District Teleconference Business Meeting
The Board of Trustees of the Santa Clarita Community College District will hold a video/teleconferencing Business Meeting Wednesday, Aug. 19, at 5:00 p.m.
Aug. 19: Santa Clarita Community College District Teleconference Business Meeting
Aug. 19: Hart District Regular Virtual Meeting
The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District will hold its regular meeting virtually, Wednesday, Aug. 19, at 7:00 p.m.
Aug. 19: Hart District Regular Virtual Meeting
Sprouts Steps Up to Support Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative
Sprouts Farmers Market, located on Magic Mountain Parkway, recently stepped forward to assist the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative (SCVSC) Food Bank in providing food gift cards to be distributed to veterans and their families.
Sprouts Steps Up to Support Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative
Santa Clarita Actress Returns Home to Help Young Artists Pursue Their Dreams
Born and raised in Santa Clarita, Bre Tomey has always had a passion for acting and performance.
Santa Clarita Actress Returns Home to Help Young Artists Pursue Their Dreams
%d bloggers like this: