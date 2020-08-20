Gibbon Center To Reopen Group Tours in September With Restrictions

In June, the Gibbon Conservation Center in Santa Clarita, continued its Private Tour but decreased the minimum from $120 to $75 for up to 5 people to accommodate more families.

The Center will continue its Private Tours. However, the Center has reevaluated safety concerns and has decided to hold Group Tours on the weekend beginning September with restrictions.

The Center will offer two Group Tours Saturday and Sunday at the following times:

Saturday: 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

Sunday: 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

The Center will have a group max of 20 people. Reservations are required so that everyone can keep safe and so the Center doesn’t have to turn anyone away. For the safety of the gibbons, everyone must stay with the group.

Gibbons are susceptible to human diseases. To help us ensure their safety, all visitors must be in good health and wear an approved mask covering both mouth and nose at all times once they exit their vehicles. Face masks and social distancing between family groups is mandatory. Unfortunately, the Center currently cannot accommodate children 3 and under.

The Gibbon Conservation Center is located at:

19100 Esguerra Road

Santa Clarita, 91390

For Group Tours, click [here].

For Private Tours, click [here].